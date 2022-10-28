ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lovelakeoswego.com

7 Reasons Why We Love Lake Oswego in November

LAKE GROVE FARMERS’ MARKET. Thankfully the Lake Grove Farmers’ Market continues through November, giving us a chance to enjoy the freshest of produce and best of local goodies like Kelly’s Jellies and Portland Caramels. Open every other Sunday through November 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Hallmark Drive between Mercantile Drive and Collins Way.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
idesignarch.com

Architecturally Stunning Pacific Northwest Contemporary Home

Portland, Oregon – This modern mansion in Portland sits on 9.74 private gated acres on a ridge with spectacular views. The 11,363-square-foot estate with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms was designed by TVA Architects. Three modern levels of steel and concrete rise from the ground. The back of the...
PORTLAND, OR
tualatinlife.com

Couple walks thousands of miles primarily in one Tualatin park

Many people walk for their health or as a way to enjoy being outside, but no matter what their purpose, they usually don’t keep track of their miles. Meet Phil and Sharon Roberts, who do keep track of their miles and in the last 5 ½ years have walked an impressive 9,500 miles, one step at a time, in and around Jurgens Park.
TUALATIN, OR
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
everout.com

This Week In Portland Food News: Two Pop-Ups Launch Restaurants, A New Bakery Arrives, and Elephants Delicatessen Opens in Lake Oswego

This week, two of Portland's most exciting pop-ups, Marble Queen and Street Disco, have launched their own permanent brick-and-mortars. Plus, local wine veteran Joel Gunderson and St. Jack chef Aaron Barnett launch their own wine bar, Elephant Delicatessen opens a new Lake Oswego location with gelato and baguette sandwiches, and the bakery Banquette is serving up London Fog cream puffs and oat milk lavender latte macarons. Read on for all of that and more culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Portland's rail museum celebrates 10th anniversary with a party

Long a dream for railroad fans, the ORHC Rail Museum near OMSI is a reality -- and it's now ten years old. The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's rail history museum, just east of OMSI under the McLoughlin viaduct, was ten years old on Saturday, September 24th — so it threw its doors open, and invited the public to come celebrate.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year

The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
OREGON STATE
ibwhsmag.com

Four Popular Portland Concert Venues, Ranked

Concerts are a great way to unwind, let off steam and enjoy your favorite musical artists. Portland in particular is known for its diverse music scene and historic venues. Here are some of the most popular venues in and around Portland, ranked. Roseland Theater. The Roseland Theater is a small...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

What Will the City Do if You Build a Nice Shed and Move Somebody In?

We’re considering building an ADU, doing most of the work ourselves. A realtor friend says city permits and fees—independent of construction costs—could total $100,000. Is he right? And what will they do if, instead of an ADU, I build a “shed” that just happens to be pretty nice inside and move somebody in? —Booty and the Ho-Fish.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

What to Know About the Six New and Incoming Restaurants From the República Team

In the just over two years since República opened, the tasting menu restaurant has become one of the flagships of Portland’s restaurant landscape. Its approach to Mexican cuisine — informed by history, politics, and ethnobotany — helped República attract nationwide recognition and a James Beard Award nomination. Riding that wave of success, the team behind the restaurant went on to form its own restaurant group, República & Co., opening two more restaurants this spring, plus another in mid-October. By the end of 2022, the restaurant group will open four more businesses, quickly followed by a brewery in January 2023.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy