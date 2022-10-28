Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Popular Denham Springs restaurant closes after fire
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A local restaurant has temporarily closed due to a fire in Livingston Parish. P-Beau’s announced that there was a substantial fire on Friday after it closed. According to the post, no one was injured. In the middle of the night last night, P-Beau’s...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
brproud.com
Power restored to parts of Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Parts of Livingston Parish were reportedly experiencing power outages Sunday (October 30) evening. According to the power company’s website, just over 600 customers were affected, and power was restored by 7:30 p.m. At this time, the reason for the outage has not been...
theadvocate.com
Principals force Bogalusa High to move season finale because of rising violence in town
Bogalusa High School’s last home game of the season will instead be played at a different location next week because of rising violence in the town, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. Next Friday's game against Albany High School was ordered to be moved to a neutral...
Vote change possible in decision to relocate of Bogalusa final home game
In a Facebook post Saturday, Pine High School Principal, Ramona Thomas, stated her concerns for attending Bogalusa High School events, due to past and recent violent encounters.
Bogalusa High might be allowed to host playoff game, as officials appeal LHSAA’s relocation order for home finale
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa school officials said Friday (Oct. 28) that an order to relocate their high school team’s final regular-season football game is unfair and could cost support groups and the district thousands of dollars in lost revenue. The officials are appealing Thursday’s decision by the Louisiana...
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
crescentcitysports.com
Slidell moves into Class 5A rankings in post-Week 9 Top 10s
The No. 1 teams remain the same in all five classifications heading into the final week of the regular season in the Crescent City Sports Top 10 rankings. Destrehan put an exclamation point on their terrific season with a demolition of previously unbeaten East St. John while Catholic of Baton Rouge continues to impress after blanking a solid Scotlandville team.
NOLA.com
Festivals and fundraisers fill up the fall calendar in St. Tammany Parish
Popular restaurateurs and professional cooks will team up with some local VIPS and to combat child sex abuse and trafficking on the north shore with the 10th annual Men Who Cook competition on Nov. 6 in downtown Covington, and all ticketed guests get to sample the culinary creations that result.
KNOE TV8
Man fatally shot Sunday in confrontation with Tangipahoa deputies; LSP investigating
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly fired at them, ending a two-hour standoff in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said Sunday (Oct. 30). TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis told Fox 8 the man was killed in the driveway of...
an17.com
THREE: Stirling announces three new tenants at Hammond Square
HAMMOND --- Stirling Properties announces the arrival of Buff City Soap, Crumbl Cookies, and Marble Slab Creamery at Hammond Square shopping center. Buff City Soap specializes in plant-based soaps, handmade daily in each shop’s “Soap Makery”. They produce customizable bath bombs, laundry soaps, shaving bars, beard oils, body butters, handsoaps and more. Buff City Soap was founded in 2013 and now has more than 200 stores across 31 states. Buff City Soap is planning to open in the 4th Quarter of 2022 at Hammond Square.
Northshore shooting near Covington
Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
brproud.com
WPSO: Five arrested at Washington Parish Free Fair
WASHINGTON PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested five suspects at the Washington Parish Fair on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23. According to WPSO, deputies arrested and booked 20-year-old Anthony Turner, of Bogalusa, La. on concealed carrying of a weapon on Oct. 22, but he was later released after posting a $7,500 bond.
wbrz.com
One hurt after shooting in Covington neighborhood late Sunday morning, deputies say
COVINGTON - One person was shot in a St. Tammany neighborhood late Sunday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in the Tammany Hills area of Covington. Deputies said one victim was brought to...
NOLA.com
Destrehan delivers a statement vs. East St. John in a battle of unbeatens
Destrehan High School dominated from the start in a battle of unbeatens that ended with the Wildcats trouncing East St. John 48-7 to clinch at least a share of the District 7-5A title with one game to play. Destrehan, a state semifinalist in seven of the past nine seasons, scored...
an17.com
STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
wbrz.com
East Baton Rouge Parish announce Trick-or-Treat Hours ahead of Halloween
BATON ROUGE - Parish officials announced Trick-or-Treat hours ahead of Halloween this Monday. Times will be between 6pm and 8pm. Never allow children to trick-or-treat without adult supervision. Always stay in groups. Use sidewalks and stay out of the street whenever possible. Wear reflective clothing or bright costumes. Trick-or-treat only...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seeking 2 suspects accused of burglarizing storage units
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating two suspects accused of burglarizing storage units. Jamie Woodson, 28, and Steven Woodson, 33, both from Virginia, are being accused of storage burglaries in multiple parishes. The silver Nissan Altima that Jamie was driving...
Mississippi Press
Study: Mississippi among top 10 states in economic impact from NASA
HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi -- An economic impact study shows that NASA, thanks primarily to Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, has a statewide impact of $865 million and results in $29 million tax revenues. NASA released the results of its second agencywide economic impact study Thursday. The study, compiled by...
