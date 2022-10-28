ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, LA

brproud.com

Popular Denham Springs restaurant closes after fire

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A local restaurant has temporarily closed due to a fire in Livingston Parish. P-Beau’s announced that there was a substantial fire on Friday after it closed. According to the post, no one was injured. In the middle of the night last night, P-Beau’s...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Power restored to parts of Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Parts of Livingston Parish were reportedly experiencing power outages Sunday (October 30) evening. According to the power company’s website, just over 600 customers were affected, and power was restored by 7:30 p.m. At this time, the reason for the outage has not been...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Slidell moves into Class 5A rankings in post-Week 9 Top 10s

The No. 1 teams remain the same in all five classifications heading into the final week of the regular season in the Crescent City Sports Top 10 rankings. Destrehan put an exclamation point on their terrific season with a demolition of previously unbeaten East St. John while Catholic of Baton Rouge continues to impress after blanking a solid Scotlandville team.
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

THREE: Stirling announces three new tenants at Hammond Square

HAMMOND --- Stirling Properties announces the arrival of Buff City Soap, Crumbl Cookies, and Marble Slab Creamery at Hammond Square shopping center. Buff City Soap specializes in plant-based soaps, handmade daily in each shop’s “Soap Makery”. They produce customizable bath bombs, laundry soaps, shaving bars, beard oils, body butters, handsoaps and more. Buff City Soap was founded in 2013 and now has more than 200 stores across 31 states. Buff City Soap is planning to open in the 4th Quarter of 2022 at Hammond Square.
HAMMOND, LA
WWL-AMFM

Northshore shooting near Covington

Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
COVINGTON, LA
brproud.com

WPSO: Five arrested at Washington Parish Free Fair

WASHINGTON PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested five suspects at the Washington Parish Fair on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23. According to WPSO, deputies arrested and booked 20-year-old Anthony Turner, of Bogalusa, La. on concealed carrying of a weapon on Oct. 22, but he was later released after posting a $7,500 bond.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
COVINGTON, LA
Mississippi Press

Study: Mississippi among top 10 states in economic impact from NASA

HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi -- An economic impact study shows that NASA, thanks primarily to Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, has a statewide impact of $865 million and results in $29 million tax revenues. NASA released the results of its second agencywide economic impact study Thursday. The study, compiled by...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

