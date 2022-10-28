ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West’s fallout continues, this time with Quentin Tarantino denying a claim

By Nardine Saad
 3 days ago
Kanye West, left, claimed he gave Quentin Tarantino the idea for the film “Django Unchained.” (Associated Press)

Quentin Tarantino says “there’s no truth” to Kanye West’s claim that the rapper came up with the idea for Tarantino’s 2012 movie, “Django Unchained,” and the director stole it.

The filmmaker, who won an Oscar for writing the freed-slave drama starring Jamie Foxx, has refuted the embattled rap artist’s remarks, which West made during a recent interview with pundit Piers Morgan.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, contended that he came up with the idea for “Django” for his 2005 song “Gold Digger.”

“There’s not truth to the idea that Kanye West came up with the idea of ‘Django’ and then he told it to me and I go, ‘Hey, wow, that’s a really great idea, let me take Kanye’s idea and make “Django Unchained” out of it.’ OK. That didn’t happen,” Tarantino said Thursday when appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” (Skip to the 17:30-minute mark of their interview.)

“I’d had the idea for ‘Django’ for a while before I ever met Kanye,” he added.

The filmmaker and author, 59 — whose new book, “Cinema Speculation,” drags film criticism (including critics at the Los Angeles Times) — said that Ye wanted to enlist directors to work with different tracks from his 2004 album, “The College Dropout,” and “release it as this giant movie.

“So we used it as an excuse to meet each other. So we meet each other, and we had a really good time. And he did have an idea for a video — and I do think it was for the ‘Gold Digger’ video — that he would be a slave,” Tarantino recalled.

“And the whole thing was the slave narrative, where he’s the slave, and he’s singing ‘Gold Digger.’ And it was very funny. It was a really, really funny idea ... it was meant to be ironic. It’s like a huge musical,” he added. “I mean, like, no expenses spared, all right? With him in this, like, slave rag outfit doing everything. Then that was also part of the pushback on it. But I wish he had done it. It sounded really cool. Anyway, that’s what he’s referring to.”

The “Gold Digger” music video ended up featuring Foxx and West dancing with pin-up models instead.

The music and fashion mogul has received widespread condemnation and precipitously fallen from grace in recent weeks after making antisemitic remarks and false claims about the death of George Floyd, whose family is suing the rapper for harassment, misappropriation and defamation.

Ye, who made a failed White House run in 2020, has been making outlandish and hurtful claims for years, including infamously saying in 2018 that slavery was “a choice.”

But his recent provocations — such as wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt alongside right-wing commentator Candace Owens and having several Black models in his Yeezy fashion show do the same — have led to professional fallout and brief suspensions from Instagram and Twitter.

(His Twitter account was recently restored, with many speculating the reactivation had to do with Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform.)

In the past week, the Grammy Award winner was dropped by talent agency CAA and reportedly by his record label. Global brands including Adidas, JP Morgan Chase, Balenciaga, the Gap, Foot Locker and Peloton have ended their partnerships with him too. The rapper was escorted out of Skechers’ Manhattan Beach headquarters earlier this week after arriving unannounced, and his Donda Academy appears to be shuttering.

He returned to Instagram on Wednesday and claimed he “lost 2 billion dollars in one day.”

On Thursday, CNN reported that West long admired Adolf Hitler and made remarks about the Nazi dictator, remarks that had been cut from his infamous TMZ interview in which he said slavery was “a choice.”

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 126

Lady L74
2d ago

Someone get that man some grippy socks and place him in a mental facility and get him some help. He is so out of touch with everything.

Reply
13
SistaKaye
2d ago

People like this will always be powerless and poor as he soon will be. After the money stops...the people fall off...the civil lawsuits come..chipping away at the rest....people start remembering what they were once paid to forget. There is no money, nor "honor" to be had in having an OPENLY unharnessed ego. Be whatever you want to be in the privacy of your home with your elitest friends, but to openly buck against the DECEITS that made you? You will be cut off. What folks fail to realize, there are rules & layers to this 1% richest & most powerful thing as well as multiple clubs. Kanye in his arrogance & with his mental issues failed to honor that. Too bad for him. He isn't black, after all, He is OJ.

Reply
7
Omar Killingsworth
2d ago

The media working OVERTIME to try and ruin him 😂. STILL WAITING TO SEE THESE “antisemitic” remarks he SUPPOSED to have made. And that stuff he said about George Floyd IS TRUE. The media(as usual) twisted his words and all they are doing is proving him right. He isn’t saying ANYTHING that isn’t already common knowledge. The problem is that HE US SAYING IT. That is the issue, plus he won’t backdown from them.

Reply(16)
21
