Article appeared in issue 43, October 26, 2022. Inverness Inn at North Lake was the first community established in Dexter Township. The property upon which the Inn stands is part of a land grant to John Glenn, signed by President Andrew Jackson in 1836. Mary Wright, Glenn’s granddaughter, established the site as a trading post of sorts in 1907. The original building still stands, housing the tavern. Moose’s log cabin was added to the original structure in the 1920s. The large dining room was later added in the 1970s. Many improvements were made inside and outside in 2008.

