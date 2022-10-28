Read full article on original website
Response to John Dunn Letter
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. I felt the need to respond to Mr. John Dunn’s letter. My children also attended Chelsea Schools and were happy with their education. In response I would...
“Mr. Dexter” Paul Cousins Retirement Leaves a Space Hard to Fill
Say the words “Mr. Dexter,” and many people will immediately know you are referring to Paul Cousins. Much of what Dexter is today is the result of Paul’s efforts over many years. His years of service were recently recognized by the city with a proclamation. “Paul is...
Spooky Stories, Part 4 of 4
Article appeared in issue 43, October 26, 2022. Inverness Inn at North Lake was the first community established in Dexter Township. The property upon which the Inn stands is part of a land grant to John Glenn, signed by President Andrew Jackson in 1836. Mary Wright, Glenn’s granddaughter, established the site as a trading post of sorts in 1907. The original building still stands, housing the tavern. Moose’s log cabin was added to the original structure in the 1920s. The large dining room was later added in the 1970s. Many improvements were made inside and outside in 2008.
Chelsea Volleyball Sweeps Waverly
The Chelsea volleyball team came up with a big three-game sweep of Lansing Waverly Thursday night in preparation for this week’s D2 districts at Pinckney. The Bulldogs took down Waverly 25-14, 25-25, 25-16 for the sweep. Maggie McKale had a big night for the Bulldog with six kills, six...
Dreads Roll Milford in Playoff Opener
The Dexter football team showed why it is the top-ranked team in Division 2 after a 41-15 pasting of Milford in the playoff opener Friday night. The Dreadnaughts dominated the Mustangs in all facets of the game. An opportunistic defense forced four first-half turnovers as the Dreads took a commanding...
Saline Cross Country Teams Claim Regional Titles
The Saline girls and boys cross country teams both claimed D1 Regional titles Saturday and qualified for the D1 state finals at MIS. Six of seven girls ran PR’s as the Hornets beat out Pioneer for the top spot just one week after Pioneer beat the Hornets at the SEC Red finals.
Get Creative with A Curated Home
Dexter has a new gem in town. Upon entering, your frontal cortex will go into an exciting overdrive with all of the possible ways that you can personalize your living and work spaces. A Curated Home, LLC is located at 8007 Main Street in Dexter. You can find this hidden...
Chelsea Boys XC Claim Regional Crown, Girls Third
The Chelsea boys’ and girls’ cross country teams are both headed to MIS Saturday after qualifying at the D2 Regional in Milan. The boys came away with another Regional title and the girls finished third and will be in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs clipped Dearborn Divine Child...
Dexter Field Hockey Claims D2 State Title
The Dexter field hockey team made it three state titles in four years after a 2-0 win over University Liggett Saturday to claim the MHSFHL Division 2 state championship. The state title is the fourth in school history for the Dreadnaughts. Before Saturday’s state championship, the Dreads won the D2 title in 2014 and back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020 in Division 1.
Saline Soccer Season Ends in Heartbreaker
The D1 soccer Regional final was an up-and-down thriller between two state-ranked teams Thursday night when Salem outlasted Saline 1-0 in an epic battle at Skyline. The teams went at each other all night with both having excellent scoring chances. The game was scoreless at the break thanks to a...
