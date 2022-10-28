ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

British and Irish Lions could play combined Australia and New Zealand team in 2025

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said he has opened talks with officials from New Zealand Rugby to discuss the possibility of a combined ANZAC team. The Lions are set to play three Tests against the Wallabies in Australia in 2025 and McLennan has proposed an additional match with players from New Zealand and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of the tour.
Rugby League World Cup: Meet the eight teams competing in the wheelchair tournament

We profile the teams taking part the wheelchair tournament, which kicks off with Ireland facing Spain (5pm) and England taking on Australia (7.30pm) in a double-header at London's Copper Box Arena on Thursday... Group A. England. Head coach: Tom Coyd. RLWC news blog | Men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures |...
England vs Argentina: Jonny May, Owen Farrell included for opening autumn clash; Courtney Lawes ruled out

Injury doubts Owen Farrell and Jonny May have both included in England's squad for their opening autumn clash vs Argentina on Sunday, but Courtney Lawes is out. Saracens fly-half Farrell (concussion) and Gloucester wing May (dislocated elbow) suffered injuries playing in the Premiership but head coach Eddie Jones has named both men in his 36-strong squad for the visiting Pumas.
Paul Pogba: France midfielder will miss World Cup after injury setback with Juventus

France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the upcoming World Cup as he continues rehabilitation from a knee injury suffered in July. Pogba has not played for Juventus since rejoining this summer, having torn his meniscus in July during pre-season. France kick-off their tournament in Qatar on November 22 against Australia,...
Neil King: Aintree bumper winner Lookaway waiting for soft ground ahead of hurdles debut

Neil King "can't wait" to get started for the season with his Aintree bumper winner Lookaway, but will not be risked until conditions soften in the UK. The son of Ask was winning a Kildorrery point-to-point this time last year before transferring to King for £170,000 at the Goffs December point-to-point sales at Yorton.
Lexus Melbourne Cup: Gold Trip strikes off top weight in Flemington for Mark Zahra

Mark Zahra produced Gold Trip with a perfectly-timed challenge to lift the Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington. Trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Gold Trip was the top weight in the two-mile contest with James Ferguson's British raider Deauville Legend widely expected to play a major role in the Group One.
England boost T20 World Cup semi-final hopes with win over New Zealand at The Gabba

England kept their hopes of making the T20 World Cup semi-finals very much alive with a 20-run win over New Zealand at The Gabba. Jos Buttler (73 off 47) and Alex Hales (52 off 40) struck half-centuries - Buttler after being dropped twice - as England posted 179-6 from their 20 overs before limiting New Zealand to 159-6.
Jim Goodwin: Aberdeen boss has eight-match SFA ban for Ryan Porteous cheating claim reduced

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's eight-game ban for accusing Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of "blatant cheating" has been reduced by the SFA after an appeal. He made the comments after the Easter Road defender went down in the box during a match between the sides and was awarded a penalty by referee David Dickinson, while Dons defender Liam Scales was sent off.

