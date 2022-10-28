Read full article on original website
Dan Evans and Jack Draper crash out of Paris Masters | Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie in action
Dan Evans and Jack Draper have both been knocked out in the second round of the Paris Masters. Draper threatened to mount a comeback in the second set, but world No 21 Frances Tiafoe held him off to win 6-3 7-5. The American started well in the first set but...
Andy Murray says he will have to push himself harder in training following a disappointing Paris Masters exit
Andy Murray admits he has to do "exceptional things" to still compete on the ATP Tour with cramp and a dip in form ending the season on a sombre note for the former world No 1. The Scot was stunned by Gilles Simon in the first round of the Paris...
England Women: Maya Le Tissier and Katie Robinson earn first Lionesses call-ups ahead of friendlies against Japan and Norway
Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier and Brighton forward Katie Robinson have been handed their first England call-ups for friendlies against Japan and Norway this month. Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman has been impressed by the 20-year-olds in the U23s and is giving them a chance to force their way...
Beau Greaves says she will be ready to take on Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright at Ally Pally
"If I play really well, I know I can beat anyone" - Beau Greaves says making it through to the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace is a "dream come true" and a "bonus". Greaves, who is nicknamed 'Beau 'n' Arrow', secured qualification in sensational style, extending her winning...
British and Irish Lions could play combined Australia and New Zealand team in 2025
Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said he has opened talks with officials from New Zealand Rugby to discuss the possibility of a combined ANZAC team. The Lions are set to play three Tests against the Wallabies in Australia in 2025 and McLennan has proposed an additional match with players from New Zealand and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of the tour.
Trent Boult discusses the World Cup, his career and England
Ian Ward sits down with New Zealand’s Trent Boult to discuss the T20 World Cup, his career and the upcoming match against England. Coverage starts at 7.30am on Tuesday on Sky Sports Cricket.
Rugby League World Cup: Meet the eight teams competing in the wheelchair tournament
We profile the teams taking part the wheelchair tournament, which kicks off with Ireland facing Spain (5pm) and England taking on Australia (7.30pm) in a double-header at London's Copper Box Arena on Thursday... Group A. England. Head coach: Tom Coyd. RLWC news blog | Men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures |...
England vs Argentina: Jonny May, Owen Farrell included for opening autumn clash; Courtney Lawes ruled out
Injury doubts Owen Farrell and Jonny May have both included in England's squad for their opening autumn clash vs Argentina on Sunday, but Courtney Lawes is out. Saracens fly-half Farrell (concussion) and Gloucester wing May (dislocated elbow) suffered injuries playing in the Premiership but head coach Eddie Jones has named both men in his 36-strong squad for the visiting Pumas.
Bermuda Championship: Winner Seamus Power wants to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup in Rome next September
Ireland's Seamus Power boosted his Ryder Cup ambitions with a second PGA Tour title at the Bermuda Championship. Power followed up three rounds of 65 with a final-day 70 to edge out Belgium's Thomas Detry by one shot. "This course was always going to be a tale of two sides,"...
Paul Pogba: France midfielder will miss World Cup after injury setback with Juventus
France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the upcoming World Cup as he continues rehabilitation from a knee injury suffered in July. Pogba has not played for Juventus since rejoining this summer, having torn his meniscus in July during pre-season. France kick-off their tournament in Qatar on November 22 against Australia,...
Neil King: Aintree bumper winner Lookaway waiting for soft ground ahead of hurdles debut
Neil King "can't wait" to get started for the season with his Aintree bumper winner Lookaway, but will not be risked until conditions soften in the UK. The son of Ask was winning a Kildorrery point-to-point this time last year before transferring to King for £170,000 at the Goffs December point-to-point sales at Yorton.
Jordan James: The Wales and Birmingham teenager dreaming of joining Gareth Bale and Co in Qatar
Jordan James only turned 18 in July, but that hasn't stopped him dreaming big at such an early stage of his career. That may be because the Birmingham midfielder was called into the Wales senior squad for the first time in October, and now has one eye on a trip to Qatar later in the month.
Women's Rugby League World Cup: Courtney Winfield-Hill ready to build something special with England | 'We can grow momentum'
In a player of the match performance, Winfield-Hill scored a hat-trick in England's dominant win over Brazil and admitted it was a moment to remember as they walked out to the roaring crowd at Headingley as stands packed with local school children cheered for the home nation. RLWC news blog...
T20 World Cup: Michael Atherton looks ahead to England's crunch Group 1 clash against New Zealand
Is it time for change? Michael Atherton says England will keep the same balance but they need their top order firing if they are to stand any chance of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals. England's batting has misfired so far, and they are bidding to bounce back from their...
Lexus Melbourne Cup: Gold Trip strikes off top weight in Flemington for Mark Zahra
Mark Zahra produced Gold Trip with a perfectly-timed challenge to lift the Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington. Trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Gold Trip was the top weight in the two-mile contest with James Ferguson's British raider Deauville Legend widely expected to play a major role in the Group One.
Autumn Internationals: Ireland captain Johnny Sexton implores Ireland to keep on evolving
The in-form Irish are preparing to begin their autumn campaign against world champions South Africa, having shot to the top of the global rankings following a historic summer series win in New Zealand. With the start of the 2023 tournament in France just over 10 months away, fly-half Sexton has...
England boost T20 World Cup semi-final hopes with win over New Zealand at The Gabba
England kept their hopes of making the T20 World Cup semi-finals very much alive with a 20-run win over New Zealand at The Gabba. Jos Buttler (73 off 47) and Alex Hales (52 off 40) struck half-centuries - Buttler after being dropped twice - as England posted 179-6 from their 20 overs before limiting New Zealand to 159-6.
Jim Goodwin: Aberdeen boss has eight-match SFA ban for Ryan Porteous cheating claim reduced
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's eight-game ban for accusing Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of "blatant cheating" has been reduced by the SFA after an appeal. He made the comments after the Easter Road defender went down in the box during a match between the sides and was awarded a penalty by referee David Dickinson, while Dons defender Liam Scales was sent off.
England captain Emily Rudge ready to leave a legacy with Rugby League World Cup triumph
Having taken over the captaincy of the side in 2018, the St Helens second row has had her sights firmly set on this tournament and will be the key experienced cog in an England team that will be looking to defy the odds and claim a World Cup victory on home soil.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan on heritage, culture and inspiring Leeds Rhinos and the city of Leeds to 'be a shining light'
Fresh from his appointment as Leeds Rhinos' first-ever head of culture, diversity and inclusivity, Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan chats aims and the goal of inspiring the city of Leeds this Black History Month... Jones-Buchanan, who acted as interim head coach of Leeds for six weeks in April before transitioning to...
