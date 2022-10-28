Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
True Freshman Tracker: Four Ducks see field in Cal victory
BERKELEY, Cali. — Oregon's true freshmen class continues to make contributions on Saturdays. Four players saw the field in the team's 42-24 win over California. Offensive linemen Josh Conerly Jr. and Dave Iuli were used, while running back Jordan James and Khamari Terrell recorded stats in the victory. Conerly,...
Oregon Ducks, Colorado to kick off in midday
Oregon’s first game in November will kick off in the midday. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) at Folsom Field at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Oregon defeated Cal, 42-24, on Saturday. Colorado lost...
Despite record numbers on offense, Oregon knows they'll need better play in November
Oregon's marching band played the classic hits in the south endzone at Cal Memorial Stadium. The half-full crowd was made up of thousands of Duck fans. Oregon's offense racked up the most yards a Cal defense has allowed in the six years under head coach Justin Wilcox. Oregon's offense rattled off 42 points, and the most Cal has allowed this season. So you might be a bit surprised to find out Saturday afternoon inside the bowels of Cal's home, the Ducks were not happy with their 42-24 victory.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Blow By Lewis & Clark in Exhibition Action
CORVALLIS - The Oregon State men's basketball team took down Lewis & Clark 98-49 Saturday evening in exhibition action at Gill Coliseum. Dexter Akanno led the Beavers with 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor, converting five of his seven 3-point attempts. Tyler Bilodeau finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, shooting 8-for-10 in the contest.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Grading the Beavers
A football team’s fortunes don’t normally hang on one play, but for Oregon State one play truly might have saved the season. When the Beavers stepped to the line of scrimmage with just seconds remaining in their game at Stanford on Oct. 8, they were trailing 27-22 and were in danger of losing a third straight game and falling to 0-3 in Pac-12 Conference play. The team’s bowl hopes would still be alive, but the ceiling for the season would be limited.
VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College
EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
Ducks let down by failure to maximize red zone opportunities
The Ducks managed to accumulate more yards than any team has against a Justin Wilcox-coached California defense, and had things gone better in the red zone, they would've scored more points than any opponent too. Saturday's press conference was a little more subdued than one would expect following a three-score...
Instant Twitter reactions to Oregon's big victory over Cal
In what started as a sloppy offensive performance, Oregon bounced back in the second quarter en route to a 42-24 victory over Cal. With the win, Oregon stays perfect in the Pac-12, but it didn't look great for most of the game. In the first quarter, Oregon made some unusual mistakes, with Bo Nix making a poor throw to Troy Franklin on fourth down, a dropped touchdown by Kris Hutson, and a three-and-out on the game's first drive.
kezi.com
No. 8 Ducks overcome slow start to beat Cal, 42-24
BERKELEY, Cali--- The No. 8 Oregon Ducks overcame a slow offensive start on Saturday in Berkeley. Oregon pulled away from the 2nd quarter on, earning a 42-24 win over the Cal Golden Bears. Once again, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was the story of the game. Nix finished 27-35 for 412...
What they’re saying nationally, in Berkeley after Oregon Ducks beat Cal
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks defeated Cal, 42-24, at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) maintained its one-game lead in first place in the Pac-12. It travels to Colorado (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN) Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Berkeley...
What Justin Wilcox said after Cal lost to Oregon Ducks
Cal lost to No. 8 Oregon, 42-24, Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. Justin Wilcox recapped the Bears’ fifth loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Wilcox’s postgame press conference. JUSTIN WILCOX. On how game shifted:. “You got to make them earn it more than we did....
Watch: Justin Herbert's Younger Brother, Patrick, Scores First College Touchdown
Football is in the genes for the Herbert family. Years after Justin Herbert made a name for himself playing quarterback for the University of Oregon, his younger brother, Patrick, is starting to make big plays for the Ducks. Patrick scored on a 40-yard touchdown - Bo Nix's sixth of the...
kezi.com
Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
WATCH: Bo Nix explains why the offense wasn't happy after blowout win vs Cal
Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix discusses the team's play in their 42-24 win over California and why they can't have a repeat performance of Saturday during the month of November. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily.
KVAL
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
Everything Bo Nix said after six touchdown performance in victory over Cal
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media following their 42-24 victory over Cal. Here is a complete transcript of Nix's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well...
kezi.com
Eugene homeowners go all out for 2022 Halloween
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's looking awfully spooky around Oregon just in time for Halloween. Eugene homeowner David Stahl has a lot of eyes on his house on the 3000 block of Elmira Street. In his front lawn, you can see skeletons, monsters and ghost inflatables. In fact, this year he...
Lebanon-Express
High school football roundup: Lebanon High upsets Silverton 41-20
Lebanon High wrapped up its football season with a 41-20 home win over Silverton on Friday night which shook up the Mid-Willamette Conference standings and the 5A state playoff picture. The Foxes (6-3, 6-2 MWC) came into the game with the opportunity to clinch the outright conference championship. Instead, the...
kezi.com
Local nonprofit aims to help Albany students succeed
ALBANY, Ore.- A nonprofit in Albany is hoping to narrow the gap in the Greater Albany Public Schools District. There's been a growing need for more student resources, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Albany Public Schools Foundation has been around since 1984. Their mission is to help every student...
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon
This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
Comments / 0