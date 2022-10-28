Just in time for holiday movie binge season, Peacock has cut a deal with Hallmark Media that calls for the NBCUniversal streamer to carry some live linear programming as well as on-demand options for Hallmark’s signature movies. The deal reflects Peacock’s efforts to broaden its scope under the new regime led by president Kelly Campbell. “As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with,” said Campbell, who is also president of direct-to-consumer for NBCUniversal. “Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands.” More to come More from VarietyCurtis '50 Cent' Jackson Inks Content Partnership With Lusid Media, Sets Peacock Unscripted Series (EXCLUSIVE)'Girls5eva' Moves to Netflix From Peacock for Season 3Rian Johnson's 'Poker Face' Teaser: Natasha Lyonne Sniffs Out Liars and Killers in Peacock Murder Mystery SeriesBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in November 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in November 2022Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir 'Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing'

