Peacock Pacts With Hallmark for Branded Streaming Hub
Just in time for holiday movie binge season, Peacock has cut a deal with Hallmark Media that calls for the NBCUniversal streamer to carry some live linear programming as well as on-demand options for Hallmark’s signature movies. The deal reflects Peacock’s efforts to broaden its scope under the new regime led by president Kelly Campbell. “As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with,” said Campbell, who is also president of direct-to-consumer for NBCUniversal. “Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands.” More to come More from VarietyCurtis '50 Cent' Jackson Inks Content Partnership With Lusid Media, Sets Peacock Unscripted Series (EXCLUSIVE)'Girls5eva' Moves to Netflix From Peacock for Season 3Rian Johnson's 'Poker Face' Teaser: Natasha Lyonne Sniffs Out Liars and Killers in Peacock Murder Mystery SeriesBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in November 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in November 2022Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir 'Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing'
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
AdWeek
Disney Introduces First Plus-Size Heroine in New Body Positivity Short
Disney has debuted its first plus-size heroine in a new short film. The short, Reflect, features Bianca, a ballet dancer, who battles her reflection and overcomes doubt and fear by harnessing her inner strength and power. The show short started streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 14 and is Episode 7...
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
'From Scratch' Sees Zoe Saldana Playing an Artist in Italy — Can She Actually Speak Italian?
Zoe Saldana is currently one of the most renowned actresses in Hollywood. Throughout the years, the 44-year-old has showcased her range and skill as an actress via various films and TV series that include Law & Order, Colombiana, Nina, and so many more. And her latest role as Amy Wheeler in Netflix’s From Scratch series, showcases Zoe’s ability to adapt to a different culture.
What links The White Lotus to Tom Wolfe and the Sicilian good life?
Really rich people are terrible. That’s the quasi comforting lesson of many TV shows. So it is with The White Lotus, last year’s hit comedy-drama about wealthy wrong ’uns at a plush resort in Hawaii. Jennifer Coolidge’s zonked Tanya survives into the second round of the anthology series (Sky Atlantic/Now), with new guests including Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli and Meghann Fahy holidaying at a resort in Sicily. Which brings our second lesson …
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
Now that right there is interesting.
Jhené Aiko, Alessia Cara, Coco Jones Get Seasonal on New Def Jam Holiday Album, ‘Def the Halls’
Def Jam Recordings and 4th & Broadway have released a new compilation album featuring Jhené Aiko, Coco Jones, Alessia Cara, and more singing traditional Christmas songs and original festive tracks to ring in the holiday season. The album, aptly titled “Def The Halls,” follows the 2019 EP “A Def Jam Christmas,” which first featured Cara’s “Make It To Christmas.” That song also appears on this new release, alongside August 08’s reworking of “Silent Night” and Aiko’s 2013 ballad “Wrap Me Up.” Other notables include Jones’ new “Silver Bells” and North Carolina’s Mikhala Jené, who gives an R&B twist to two...
‘The Other Black Girl’: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola and Hunter Parrish Join Onyx Series For Hulu
EXCLUSIVE: Sinclair Daniel, as well as Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola and Hunter Parrish have joined the cast of Onyx’s The Other Black Girl as series regulars. Production on the Hulu comedy begins today in Atlanta. The Other Black Girl follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at Wagner Books so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company. Daniel will play Nella, a bookish horror fan who is inclined to be a people-pleaser at the start of the...
SFGate
'Barbarian' director: 'original horror is working’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — With the box office success of “Smile,” “The Black Phone" and his “Barbarian" this year, writer-director Zach Cregger says it's clear that “original horror is working right now.”. Though the genre has long relied on franchises like “Halloween,” “Saw” and...
SFGate
Netflix’s Ad-Tier Model Stirs Debate Among U.K. Marketers: ‘Real Audiences of Real People Paying Real Attention Are Harder to Find Than Ever’
U.K. marketers are keenly anticipating — and debating — all the uncharted prospects inspired by the Nov. 3 release of Netflix’s less expensive and potentially game-changing ad-tier model. As the streaming service makes substantial changes to its infrastructure and embeds advertising into its strategy — having recently...
‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Producer Ted Field Boards Soska Sisters’ Video Game Adaptation Feature ‘Unseen’ (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” producer Ted Field has boarded the Soska sisters’ new feature “Unseen.” Based on the audio-only video game “BlindSide” (which was created by Aaron Rasmussen and Michael T. Astolfi) the film will be written and directed by horror auteurs Jen and Sylvia Soska (“Vendetta”), also known as the Twisted Twins. They are currently casting the feature. Field’s Radar Pictures will produce while Film Mode Entertainment are repping global rights, launching the title at AFM this week in Los Angeles where they’ll screen a presentation reel today (Oct. 31). The Soska sisters previously collaborated with Film Mode on “Rabid,” their...
SFGate
Cormac Roth, Musician and Son of Tim Roth, Dies at 25
Cormac Roth, a musician and son of actor Tim Roth, died on Oct. 16 after a battle with cancer, the family announced Monday. He was 25. “He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness,” his family said in a statement. “As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”
SFGate
Ji.hlava New Visions Award Winner Lidia Duda Talks Dark Side of the ‘Forest’
Lidia Duda’s “Forest,” currently in development, emerged victorious at Ji.hlava Film Festival, picking up its first-ever New Visions Award for the most promising European project. The trophy comes with post-production services valued at €15,000 and €5,000, courtesy of UPP and Soundsquare, respectively. More from Variety.
Gizmodo
One Piece Film: Red Takes the Pirate Franchise to New Musical Heights
Eiichiro Oda’s pirate manga One Piece has been around for a long time—longer than a good amount of its fanbase has been alive, even—but it feels like it’s only recently become a mainstream anime juggernaut. It has broken the Guinness world record for being the best-selling manga of all time, and its anime adaptation saw the release of its 1000th episode back in 2021, as well as the cast reveal for an upcoming live action series.
SFGate
Review: 'It's Not TV' account of HBO's rise and challenges
“It’s Not TV: The Rise, Revolution and Future of HBO” by Felix Gillette and John Koblin (Viking) Streaming and on-demand services are so commonplace nowadays, one can take for granted how revolutionary HBO was when it was first launched. In “It's Not TV," business reporters Felix Gillette and...
SFGate
Elon Musk Reportedly Wants Twitter Verified Users to Pay $20 per Month — or Lose Their Blue Check Marks
Musk has instructed Twitter employees to quadruple the price of the Twitter Blue subscription plan from $4.99 to $19.99 — which will become the only way to retain verified-user status, the Verge reported Sunday. More from Variety. Twitter Blames Flood of N-Words, Other Racist Slurs Following Musk's Takeover on...
ComicBook
Clown in a Cornfield: Smile Producers Adapting Hit Slasher Book
Temple Hill Entertainment, producers of this year's hit horror movie Smile, are gearing up for another major genre picture. Deadline reports that the company behind The Maze Runner and Twilight franchises, have optioned the rights to horror novel Clown In A Cornfield by Adam Cesare. Independence Day: Resurgence scribe Carter Blanchard is set to pen the script for the film which will have Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil and Little Evil director Eli Craig set to step behind the camera. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill will produce, writing in a statement: "We love Eli Craig's brand of scary fun and are thrilled to be working with him on this terrifying slasher adaptation that is both timely and timeless."
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire: Bailey Bass on How Episode 5 is a Turning Point for Claudia (Exclusive)
While Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire is very much the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he is the titular vampire giving the interview to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the story of his "daughter" Claudia (Bailey Bass) looms large as well. Last week, Episode 4 of the AMC series introduced viewers to the character through entries in her own diary and this week's episode, "A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart", continued to trace Claudia's journey. Unfortunately, that continued journey is one full of additional trauma as well as realization. Speaking with ComicBook.com about this week's episode, Bass opened up about how the things that happen in Episode 5 are pivotal to Claudia's story as well as everything that comes next as the series heads towards the conclusion of its first season.
Valerie Buhagiar Commences Wild Media Entertainment’s Adaptation of Bestseller ‘The Dogs’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Award-winning filmmaker Valerie Buhagiar has commenced principal photography on “The Dogs,” an adaptation of Allan Stratton’s bestselling novel. “The Dogs” revolves around a 13-year-old boy named Cameron and his mother, who have spent years escaping Cameron’s mentally ill father. Although sometimes, Cameron suspects his mother may have kidnapped him. Eventually the pair settle into a dilapidated farmhouse near Wolf Hollow, a property whose previous owner, Frank McTavish, was killed by his guard dogs after his wife ran off with their son, Jacky, and her lover. The film is currently shooting in Northern Ontario. It is produced by Wild Media Entertainment in...
