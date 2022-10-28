ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

It's time again to dispose of the usual suspects

Don't make the mistake of hauling old fireworks, road flares, boat fire extinguishers, defunct smoke alarms or anything radioactive to the Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Nov. 5 in Mandeville, or they will all have to be hauled home and shoved back into the garage. As nasty as they may...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Police shoot suspect dead in Hammond

Troopers say on one person is dead after the confrontation with cops. It happened on Laurie Drive off of Wardline Road in Hammond. Louisiana State Police deceives were called to investigate…
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Beware of 'unknown persons wearing clown masks,' Loyola University police tell students

Loyola University police are reminding students to beware of any suspicious activity, particularly involving people wearing clown masks, as Halloween nears. They're advising students to travel in groups, watch out for each other and "be cautious of unknown persons wearing clown masks." Police said several times this semester they have...
an17.com

STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
COVINGTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Oct. 28-30, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Oct. 28, 2022, through Oct. 30, 2022:. Osric Hines, ran stop sign (four counts), resisting an officer, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering (two counts), driving under suspension, illegal tinted windshield/side windows, contempt of court. Justin Carter, probation violation. Chad Thomas,...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77

Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77. Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 29, 2022, shortly before 12:00 a.m., Troopers of LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish, Louisiana. Courtney Terrel Davis, 44, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash

On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023

Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Mom loses 2 kids in 2 years to New Orleans gun violence

Hishaunda Riles surrounded her kids with love. She was determined to shield them from the violence that hit her. Hishaunda Riles lives for her three children. Hasaan, the oldest, was followed by his brother Harrell, who was followed by their baby sister Ty’Shaunda. “If I don't give Ty'Shaunda what...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Funeral home says nearby homeless camp is hurting business

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is trying to find solutions to the City's homeless problem. A business owner on Claiborne Avenue says he's seeing more and more homeless camps, while the Salvation Army says fewer people are seeking help. Concerns over those experiencing homelessness were on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy