We are only days away from the 17th Annual Wine, Women & Shopping. It will kick off November 11 at 10 am through late in the day on November 12. This year’s WWS will offer fine gifts and a festive environment that will warm your heart and inspire your holiday shopping. The following is a sampling of participating Merchants. Chelsea Depot Artisans Market, Chelsea Area Chamber Vendor Market, Cleary’s Pub, The Cottage Rabbit, FarmSudz, The Find, The Garden Mill, La Maison, Violet and Moss, Whitetail, Withington’s, LaJolla Fine Jewelry, True North Jerky, Serendipity Books, Chelsea Consignment, Chelsea Family Acupuncture, Merkel Furniture and Carpet One, and Zou Zou's. For details about what each of them are featuring, visit the website at www.shopchelseamich.com.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO