thesuntimesnews.com
“Mr. Dexter” Paul Cousins Retirement Leaves a Space Hard to Fill
Say the words “Mr. Dexter,” and many people will immediately know you are referring to Paul Cousins. Much of what Dexter is today is the result of Paul’s efforts over many years. His years of service were recently recognized by the city with a proclamation. “Paul is...
thesuntimesnews.com
WCC to honor veterans during annual ceremony
America’s heroes will receive special thanks at Washtenaw Community College (WCC) during its annual Veterans Day celebration Friday, November 11. The public is invited to the 7 a.m. flag-raising in front of the Student Center building at the main entrance of campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, as well as to the 10:30 a.m. ceremony on the second floor of the Student Center near the Wadhams Veterans Center.
thesuntimesnews.com
Response to John Dunn Letter
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. I felt the need to respond to Mr. John Dunn’s letter. My children also attended Chelsea Schools and were happy with their education. In response I would...
thesuntimesnews.com
Wine, Women & Shopping is a Chelsea Tradition - Nov 11 & 12
We are only days away from the 17th Annual Wine, Women & Shopping. It will kick off November 11 at 10 am through late in the day on November 12. This year’s WWS will offer fine gifts and a festive environment that will warm your heart and inspire your holiday shopping. The following is a sampling of participating Merchants. Chelsea Depot Artisans Market, Chelsea Area Chamber Vendor Market, Cleary’s Pub, The Cottage Rabbit, FarmSudz, The Find, The Garden Mill, La Maison, Violet and Moss, Whitetail, Withington’s, LaJolla Fine Jewelry, True North Jerky, Serendipity Books, Chelsea Consignment, Chelsea Family Acupuncture, Merkel Furniture and Carpet One, and Zou Zou's. For details about what each of them are featuring, visit the website at www.shopchelseamich.com.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Volleyball Sweeps Waverly
The Chelsea volleyball team came up with a big three-game sweep of Lansing Waverly Thursday night in preparation for this week’s D2 districts at Pinckney. The Bulldogs took down Waverly 25-14, 25-25, 25-16 for the sweep. Maggie McKale had a big night for the Bulldog with six kills, six...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Cross Country Teams Qualify for D1 State Finals
The Dexter boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both earned 3rd-place finishes at the D1 Regional in Brighton Friday and qualified for Saturday’s state finals at MIS in Brooklyn. The girls finished with 102 points, beating out Hartland with 115. Brighton won the meet and Skyline was...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dreads Roll Milford in Playoff Opener
The Dexter football team showed why it is the top-ranked team in Division 2 after a 41-15 pasting of Milford in the playoff opener Friday night. The Dreadnaughts dominated the Mustangs in all facets of the game. An opportunistic defense forced four first-half turnovers as the Dreads took a commanding...
thesuntimesnews.com
Spooky Stories, Part 3 of 4
Thank you Doug Marrin for suggesting I look in archives for old ghost stories. Article appeared in issue 42, October 19, 2022 (with one error of leaving out one of the archive photos with title "Now"). Ghost’s Hollow. New Year’s Day, 1873. Almost 150 years ago. A quippy...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Cross Country Teams Claim Regional Titles
The Saline girls and boys cross country teams both claimed D1 Regional titles Saturday and qualified for the D1 state finals at MIS. Six of seven girls ran PR’s as the Hornets beat out Pioneer for the top spot just one week after Pioneer beat the Hornets at the SEC Red finals.
thesuntimesnews.com
Get Creative with A Curated Home
Dexter has a new gem in town. Upon entering, your frontal cortex will go into an exciting overdrive with all of the possible ways that you can personalize your living and work spaces. A Curated Home, LLC is located at 8007 Main Street in Dexter. You can find this hidden...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Boys XC Claim Regional Crown, Girls Third
The Chelsea boys’ and girls’ cross country teams are both headed to MIS Saturday after qualifying at the D2 Regional in Milan. The boys came away with another Regional title and the girls finished third and will be in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs clipped Dearborn Divine Child...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Field Hockey Claims D2 State Title
The Dexter field hockey team made it three state titles in four years after a 2-0 win over University Liggett Saturday to claim the MHSFHL Division 2 state championship. The state title is the fourth in school history for the Dreadnaughts. Before Saturday’s state championship, the Dreads won the D2 title in 2014 and back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020 in Division 1.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea’s Season Ends in Loss to Charlotte
A late fourth-quarter rally ended the Chelsea football season Friday night as the Bulldogs fell to Charlotte 27-15. The loss was the first opening-round loss for the Bulldogs since 2014 and the first time the Bulldogs have not reached the state semifinal since 2017. The Bulldogs took to the road...
