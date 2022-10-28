NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Andover are investigating a string of break-ins reported near Merrimack College that has put some local students on alert. The department said they have a lead in the case, having received security footage of a person at the Royal Crest Apartments complex where the break-ins have been happening. The footage, captured on a camera set up by a group of students, showed a man in a hoodie pulling at a door early Monday morning.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO