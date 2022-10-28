Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Dump truck hits 495 bridge over Route 1A in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large dump truck slammed into the bridge carrying 495 over Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. The truck rolled over and spilled about 60 gallons hydraulic fluid. Crews are still working to it clean up. The crash shut down the southbound side of the...
Woman dies after ‘serious medical episode’ causes crash in Franklin
FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode” while driving, according to Franklin Police. At about 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin Police and Fire responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a Kia SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run
SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Route 9 in Shrewsbury Saturday night, Worcester County DA Joseph Early said. Jerry Santiago Jr. was charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death an unlicensed operation of a motor...
Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.
Pedestrian struck by car in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a vehicle in Roxbury, near the Boston Medical Center. Police taped off a section of road by Mass. and Harrison avenues, including a car with a smashed windshield. According to Boston Police, the driver stood at the...
Crews working to clean up fuel spill following crash on Route 1A in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to clean up a fuel spill following a crash on Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Officials said southbound lanes on Route 1A in Wrentham are closed and traffic is alternating in both directions through northbound lanes as crews clean up the fuel spill caused by a crash involving a truck. Emergency personnel and MassDOT are also on the scene.
Police in Stoneham launch investigation after paper swastikas appear on a resident’s lawn
STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham Police are investigating after a resident came across a series of swastikas left on their property Tuesday morning. The police department said that, at 8:46 a.m., they received a report of vandalism at a home on Whittemore Lane. Arriving officers soon started an investigation after they noted that “several paper swastikas with hateful language were left on the victim’s property,” according to a press release.
North Andover Police make arrest following series of break-ins near Merrimack College
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Andover say an arrest has been made in connection with a string of break-ins near the campus of Merrimack College. The department announced that Adam Auditore, 26, from Medford turned himself in on Tuesday, soon after police announced the start of their investigation.
First on 7: SUV crashes into Hyde Park business, then the front yard of a home
BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business and the front yard of a home in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said earlier today a black Range Rover drove down River Street and barreled into a combined barbershop and beauty supply store, taking down the brick front of the building. They also said the car then continued down the street, crashing into a stone wall in front of a house.
Police rescue 1-year-old dog stuck in the mud in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of Tewksbury Fire and the local Animal Control team rescued a young dog who was stuck in the mud by a pond in Tewksbury Monday. The 1-year-old dog named Louie had been missing for two days before officials received a report of a dog stuck in the mud by Round Pond in Tewksbury on Monday.
North Andover Police look to ID person filmed checking doors near Merrimack College as officers investigate string of break-ins
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Andover are investigating a string of break-ins reported near Merrimack College that has put some local students on alert. The department said they have a lead in the case, having received security footage of a person at the Royal Crest Apartments complex where the break-ins have been happening. The footage, captured on a camera set up by a group of students, showed a man in a hoodie pulling at a door early Monday morning.
Crews battle house fire in Saugus
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - No injuries were reported after a house and its backyard appeared to catch fire in Saugus Monday night. Crews were called to a home on Susan Drive around 7 p.m. where flames could be seen burning through the back of the property and part of the home.
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
Worcester Police seek public’s help finding missing teen
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White. Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.
Officials share additional details on Easton officer-involved shooting
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is sharing additional details on a non-fatal police-involved shooting in Easton. At around 11:41 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, dispatchers received a 911 call from a female victim reporting a domestic disturbance at a Central Street home. When officers arrived, the DA’s Office said they encountered a “potentially lethal situation involving a man allegedly holding a knife,” causing officers to draw their own weapons. An Easton officer fired his weapon, hitting the defendant. The victim was also slightly injured.
Standoff situation in Lynn comes to an end
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn ended Tuesday evening after police were unable to find a suspect in the building they were monitoring. 7NEWS sources said it all started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street, missing his intended target before running back into the house.
Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head held without bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head Sunday is being held without bail pending a Nov. 4 dangerousness hearing, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Anthony Jackson, 23, was charged Monday in Dorchester with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,...
Teen appears in court following gun incident that caused a South Boston school to go into safe mode
BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old student was in court on Monday, days after he was arrested in connection with a gun found near Excel High School in South Boston. Jamari Searcy, also of South Boston, appeared in court on Monday, following his arrest on firearms charges. On Friday, Oct. 28, police said they received reports of a person with a gun near the high school.
Chelsea Police seek public’s help to find missing 13-year-old
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea Police are seeking the public’s help to find missing 13-year-old Rose Flores, who has been missing since Oct. 27. Police said Rose, who is from Chelsea, is a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′ and weighs 80lbs. Officials said Rose was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie and a black sweatshirt.
Police arrest man with loaded gun after traffic stop in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man on firearm charges after a traffic stop in Dorchester, officials said Sunday. BPD officers said they conducted a traffic stop Sunday afternoon after they observed a vehicle run a red light on Washington Street. After further investigation, police said, they identified the driver as 31-year-old Jamaal Marcelle of Dorchester and recovered a Keltec 380 with eight rounds of ammunition in the magazine.
