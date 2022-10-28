ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

No. 6 Ashland suffers first loss of season at Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Ashland’s perfect season fell off the rails Saturday afternoon. Two costly fourth-quarter turnovers by the Eagles led to Hillsdale touchdowns and the Chargers shook up the Great Midwest Athletic Conference standings with a 36-20 win at Muddy Waters Stadium.
Eastwood tacks win on Fredericktown

Eastwood handled Fredericktown 49-7 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. Eastwood opened with a 14-7 advantage over Fredericktown through the first quarter.
Hillsdale running clocks Conotton Valley

JEROMESVILLE -- Hillsdale's Friday night postseason opener was a smashing success. The sixth-seeded Falcons hammered Conotton Valley 62-24 in a Division VII, Region 25 playoff quarterfinal in Jeromesville. Trevor Cline's club was in complete command throughout, and played the entire second half with a running clock. GALLERY: Hillsdale 62, Conotton...
Loudonville rains down on Rock Hill

Loudonville's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Rock Hill 40-7 in Ohio high school football action on October 28. Loudonville moved in front of Rock Hill 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Clear Fork gives Upper Sandusky the business

Clear Fork left no doubt on Friday, controlling Upper Sandusky from start to finish for a 56-26 victory during this Ohio football game. Clear Fork opened with a 7-6 advantage over Upper Sandusky through the first quarter.
Ashland land bank to produce new book of policies and procedures in November

ASHLAND -- The Ashland land bank will have a new procedures book ready in November, according to manager Bill Harvey. The board concluded its process of amending and editing the organization’s policies and procedures, a project that started in July after an Ashland Source review of the organization found some discrepancies.
AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
Open Source: What are the plans for the old school building on Arthur Street?

This story was written in response to a reader's question submitted through our Open Source platform. A reader of Ashland Source recently noticed that the old school building at 416 Arthur Street was sold to Simplified Living LLC. — a company related to Heartland Construction in Mansfield — in August. They wanted to know what the plans were for the site.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
