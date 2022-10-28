Read full article on original website
HILLSDALE, Mich. — Ashland’s perfect season fell off the rails Saturday afternoon. Two costly fourth-quarter turnovers by the Eagles led to Hillsdale touchdowns and the Chargers shook up the Great Midwest Athletic Conference standings with a 36-20 win at Muddy Waters Stadium.
ASHLAND — Four area teams were left standing after the opening round of the playoffs and two of them will be at home for Round Two. Crestview and Northwestern will host second-round games, while Loudonville and Hillsdale will hit the road for this weekend’s regional quarterfinals.
ASHLAND — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
Bellaire controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-27 win against Northmor in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 29. Bellaire darted in front of Northmor 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
Eastwood handled Fredericktown 49-7 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. Eastwood opened with a 14-7 advantage over Fredericktown through the first quarter.
Hillsdale took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Conotton Valley early with a 62-24 verdict in Ohio high school football on October 28. The first quarter gave Hillsdale a 34-0 lead over Conotton Valley.
Central Catholic scored early and often in a 69-7 win over Ashland for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. Central Catholic steamrolled in front of Ashland 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
These games are set for Friday, November 4th. Kickoff at 7:00pm.
JEROMESVILLE -- Hillsdale's Friday night postseason opener was a smashing success. The sixth-seeded Falcons hammered Conotton Valley 62-24 in a Division VII, Region 25 playoff quarterfinal in Jeromesville. Trevor Cline's club was in complete command throughout, and played the entire second half with a running clock. GALLERY: Hillsdale 62, Conotton...
Loudonville's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Rock Hill 40-7 in Ohio high school football action on October 28. Loudonville moved in front of Rock Hill 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Clear Fork left no doubt on Friday, controlling Upper Sandusky from start to finish for a 56-26 victory during this Ohio football game. Clear Fork opened with a 7-6 advantage over Upper Sandusky through the first quarter.
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
Leaf pick up in Ashland starts Oct. 31: See when your street is on the rotation
ASHLAND — It's high-time for raking. In the city of Ashland, that means seeing big piles by the curbs — waiting either to be jumped in, or picked up.
Ashland land bank to produce new book of policies and procedures in November
ASHLAND -- The Ashland land bank will have a new procedures book ready in November, according to manager Bill Harvey. The board concluded its process of amending and editing the organization’s policies and procedures, a project that started in July after an Ashland Source review of the organization found some discrepancies.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
CANTON, Ohio — If you’re searching for that perfect toy for a loved one, it’s probably safe to assume it’s waiting for you somewhere on the shelves of the new Sir Troy's Toy Kingdom location in Belden Village. Owner Troy Cefaratti believes it is the largest independent toy store in the country.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five-time Grammy award-winning country singer Shania Twain will be making a stop in Northeast Ohio during her 49-date ‘Queen of Me’ world tour in 2023. Twain, the best-selling female artist in country music history, will be performing at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls,...
AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
Open Source: What are the plans for the old school building on Arthur Street?
This story was written in response to a reader's question submitted through our Open Source platform. A reader of Ashland Source recently noticed that the old school building at 416 Arthur Street was sold to Simplified Living LLC. — a company related to Heartland Construction in Mansfield — in August. They wanted to know what the plans were for the site.
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
