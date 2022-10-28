ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

This Is Louisiana's Most Haunted Restaurant

By Sarah Tate
WQUE Q93
WQUE Q93
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6fxs_0iqLfmdd00
Photo: Getty Images

You've heard of dinner and a show, but what about dinner and a ghost? Food Network searched around the country to find the most haunted restaurant in each state, from newly-opened restaurants situated in old buildings to longtime Prohibition-era bars. According to the site, " These spooky haunts across the country are serving up spirited hospitality with a side of thrills and chills."

So which restaurant in Louisiana is the most haunted?

Muriel's

Located in the French Quarter, Muriel's has been serving the community — and a few spirits — since opening its doors in 2001. Mysterious happenings have been reported at the restaurant, including objects moving on their own. Muriel's even supposedly has its own resident ghost who likes to sit down for a meal every now and then. But don't let the haunt fool you – guests love the atmosphere, food and drinks at this longtime favorite, including the special Vampire's Kiss drink, made with lemon vodka and a cranberry-balsamic reduction.

Muriel's is located in Jackson Square at 801 Chartres Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Food Network had to say:

"When Muriel's opened in 2001 in New Orleans' French Quarter, its mission was to be more than just a restaurant. Co-owner Denise Gratia says they wanted it to be a venue that excites all the senses, and the restaurant has since lived up to its name with some hair-raising happenings. Book the Ghost Table, which is set each night with bread and wine to appease the spirit of its resident ghost, Pierre Antoine Lepardi Jourdan, who just might join you for supper.
The spooky vibes continue upstairs — in the back corner is the Séance Lounge which is mysteriously chillier than the rest of the place. Many diners have experienced such bizarre paranormal activity here that they've emailed or messaged photos of ethereal images to the owners. Regulars and employees alike have witnessed glasses falling off the shelves when no one is around and wine bottles inexplicable falling out of their storage bins."

Check out the Food Network 's full list to see the most haunted restaurant in each state.

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans

The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO

We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Free haunted house is back delighting visitors in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A free haunted house has been spooking the Algiers neighborhood since months after Hurricane Katrina, and its creators are marking its return this year for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Bernie Baxter’s Traveling Sideshow isn’t your typical haunted house. “Everybody inside...
Tina Howell

Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure

In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
France 24

Louisiana's flamboyant festival traditions on display in 'Black Indians'

We take a trip to the Deep South thanks to an exhibition that uncovers a lesser-known part of the cultural landscape of New Orleans. "Black Indians" explores the creativity of the African American and indigenous communities through parades and celebrations. Our reporters went to check it out at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000

There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
foodgressing.com

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe Launches $9.99 Lunch Menu

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans, has launched a new value menu centered around lunch. As guests face increased economic uncertainties, from inflation to tightened budgets, Razzoo’s is here to remind guests that we have your back.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The tribe of songwriters and musicians gathering again for Ozone Fest

Joe Sims doesn’t go a day without music. The Pearl River native is one of the notable performers at the four-day Ozone Songwriter Festival on the north shore that opens Nov. 3 with more than 100 songwriter-musicians performing on stages throughout Mandeville and Slidell. Sims, 45, is the child...
MANDEVILLE, LA
whereyat.com

Jefferson Performing Arts Society Hosts Free Concert in Metairie

The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has announced that they will be hosting a free concert on Monday, November 14 at 7 p.m. at their Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The concert will feature the Marine Forces Reserve Concert Band, with special appearances from Louisiana Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy and Miss Louisiana KT Scannell.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police warn to inspect Halloween candy

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are warning parents to carefully inspect Halloween candy. Officers want to make sure children are not ingesting drugs — especially fentanyl — disguised as their favorite treat. "We have seen some fentanyl being made as though it was candy. We want...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WQUE Q93

WQUE Q93

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
727
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans' Hip Hop and R&B

 https://q93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy