TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Benzinga

Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'

Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HuffPost

Time For Trump To Speak

It seems House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will do just about anything to get Donald Trump to testify before the Jan. 6 committee.
Gizmodo

Fascist Influencer Wants Donald Trump to Direct Mobs Through a Smartphone App

Vox has a new article on Curtis Yarvin, a software engineer and far-right blogger who’s made friends with powerful supporters of former president Donald Trump, and it’s filled with horrifying ideas on how Trump should wield power if he ever takes back the White House. But there’s one idea that seems like it’s stolen from the absolute worst corners of Silicon Valley: Yarvin wants Trump to have an app that his followers can use to get directions about where to go and what to do.
CBS News

Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size

A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
americanmilitarynews.com

Cuban Americans in Miami prefer Trump to DeSantis, and other poll takeaways

A majority of Cuban Americans in Miami Dade disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of key issues like the economy and Cuba policy and intend to overwhelmingly support Republican candidates in the midterm elections, according to a poll by Florida International University released Tuesday. Just 30% of Cuban Americans...
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Zogby says, ‘Week belonged to GOP’

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden planning to wander around key battleground states to boost key Democratic Senate candidates. But he will be dogged by a troubled economy, the Fed’s plan to continue raising rates at a radical rate, and troubling crime and immigration reports.
Mother Jones

Four Years After the Tree of Life Massacre, Trump Continues to Stoke Anti-Immigrant Hate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Four years ago today, a heavily armed man went into the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and opened fire, murdering 11 people and injuring at least 6 others in one of the worst anti-Semitic attacks in American history. The accused perpetrator, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, was fixated specifically on HIAS, a Jewish organization that helps immigrant refugees in the United States. Prior to the massacre, Bowers allegedly posted multiple comments on social media referring to “caravans of migrant invaders,” a false specter that had been heavily hyped by President Trump and his allies at Fox News. “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people,” Bowers wrote on Gab, a hub for far-right hate. “I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.” (Bowers pleaded not guilty to murder and hate-crime charges and is scheduled to go on trial next year.)
Washington Examiner

Dear GOP: Don't let Trump destroy our 2024 chance for transformation

We are all susceptible to self-destructive impulses, individually and collectively. In 2016, the vice that doomed Democrats was the intoxicating sense of moral virtue that came with supporting a woman for president. Their ever-swelling self-approval that came from being “with her” blinded them to obvious political realities, like Hillary Clinton’s unique unpopularity.
The Hill

We make America, and we vote

With the 2022 midterm elections fast approaching, a lot is on the line for American manufacturing and the communities that rely on the U.S. equipment manufacturing industry. The results will not only determine who wields power in Washington and state capitals, but it will directly impact the future of the 2.8 million family-sustaining jobs supported by our industry. Candidates from both parties would do well to remember who will be casting the ballots that determine their future on Nov. 8.
CBS News

10/28: CBS News Weekender

Catherine Herridge reports on the violent attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, the threats to U.S. elections from China and why the Army secretary is changing military child care policies after a CBS News report.

