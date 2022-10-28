This Is Georgia's 'Creepiest' Legend

Photo: Getty Images

Halloween is just around the corner and what better way to build excitement for the holiday than by sharing scary stories. These stories have been passed down through the years from generation to generation. There is one legend in particular that has been told and re-told throughout Georgia history that you might have heard a few times before.

According to a list compiled by Insider , the creepiest urban legend in Georgia history is that of the ghost town beneath Lake Lanier. Though the history shared about the town that used to exist where the lake sits today is entirely factual, the ghost activity that is often reported by those swimming in the lake remains unproven.

Here is what Insider had to say about the creepiest urban legend in Georgia :

At the bottom of Lake Lanier lies (almost) fully intact towns, ferries, a racetrack, and multiple cemeteries. The Georgia government, in its determination to create Lake Lanier, bought up entire towns in order to clear the space for the lake after they received congressional approval in 1946. However, they just decided to let the water cover up the towns, rather than demolishing them. Now, Lake Lanier has a decidedly eerie feel about it. There have been an unusual number of freak accidents and deaths on the lake – in 2011, there were 17 deaths alone. Many of the people who drowned have been recovered. People have reported feeling arms and legs in the water, but have not been able to find them right after, leading people to believe that spirits still roam the lake.