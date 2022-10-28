Read full article on original website
Funeral home says nearby homeless camp is hurting business
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is trying to find solutions to the City's homeless problem. A business owner on Claiborne Avenue says he's seeing more and more homeless camps, while the Salvation Army says fewer people are seeking help. Concerns over those experiencing homelessness were on...
Northshore shooting near Covington
Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
Changes in trash pickup coming to Areas 2 and 3
Major announcements from Orleans Parish Sanitation Commissioner Matt Torri in his address before the City Council this morning. Contracts with IV Waste and Waste Pro serving Area 2 and Area 3 will go into effect on November 7th.
Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash
On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
NOPD working fourth shooting in five hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the latest shootings happened in New Orleans East and in the French Quarter. Both victims are in the hospital.
Child shot in Lower Garden District
Cops say a bullet hit a child Sunday in New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 800 block of Adele Street,”
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday
If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
Mayor Cantrell presents spending plan that includes a cut to NOPD budget
NEW ORLEANS — The relationship between the New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and the city council has been strained in recent months. They’ve clashed over public safety; the mayor’s travel expenses and a proposed charter change amendment giving the council confirmation power over the mayor’s top appointees.
1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the...
Hattiesburg doctors warn FDA of “gas station heroin”
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Doctors in Hattiesburg are alerting the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the drug tianeptine after they said it’s being widely used in the Greater Hattiesburg area. Specifically, they warn of the opioid withdrawal symptoms they saw in patients who were consuming high daily doses of tianeptine-based products. The doctors authored […]
Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days
NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
This Is Louisiana's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.
Demoted NOPD officer suspended for 4 months
A New Orleans Police lieutenant, recently demoted from captain, has been suspended without pay for 120 days. The suspension is the maximum allowed under civil service rules.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seeking 2 suspects accused of burglarizing storage units
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating two suspects accused of burglarizing storage units. Jamie Woodson, 28, and Steven Woodson, 33, both from Virginia, are being accused of storage burglaries in multiple parishes. The silver Nissan Altima that Jamie was driving...
Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested
The funeral for the 15-year-old comes amid calls for the Gulfport, Mississippi, cop who shot him in the head to be held accountable. The post Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested appeared first on NewsOne.
The Pig is back
Piggly Wiggly is returning to Prentiss! The company bought the Prentiss Ramey’s Marketplace and will take possession of it this week. The store will be closed all day Thursday, Oct. 27 so pricing can be updated and register systems can be changed. According to the website, the store will...
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
Helicopter Crash In Gulf Kills One, Critically Injures Two
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a deadly helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico. The Coast Guard received a call on Wednesday from Westwind Helicopter that a Bell 407 with three people on board had gone down about 46 miles south of Morgan City. A Coast Guard air...
