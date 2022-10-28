ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

WWL

Funeral home says nearby homeless camp is hurting business

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is trying to find solutions to the City's homeless problem. A business owner on Claiborne Avenue says he's seeing more and more homeless camps, while the Salvation Army says fewer people are seeking help. Concerns over those experiencing homelessness were on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Northshore shooting near Covington

Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
COVINGTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash

On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday

If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Mayor Cantrell presents spending plan that includes a cut to NOPD budget

NEW ORLEANS — The relationship between the New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and the city council has been strained in recent months. They’ve clashed over public safety; the mayor’s travel expenses and a proposed charter change amendment giving the council confirmation power over the mayor’s top appointees.
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg doctors warn FDA of “gas station heroin”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Doctors in Hattiesburg are alerting the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the drug tianeptine after they said it’s being widely used in the Greater Hattiesburg area. Specifically, they warn of the opioid withdrawal symptoms they saw in patients who were consuming high daily doses of tianeptine-based products. The doctors authored […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDSU

Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days

NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is Louisiana's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant

Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.
LOUISIANA STATE
prentissheadlight.com

The Pig is back

Piggly Wiggly is returning to Prentiss! The company bought the Prentiss Ramey’s Marketplace and will take possession of it this week. The store will be closed all day Thursday, Oct. 27 so pricing can be updated and register systems can be changed. According to the website, the store will...
Magnolia State Live

Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
iheart.com

Helicopter Crash In Gulf Kills One, Critically Injures Two

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a deadly helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico. The Coast Guard received a call on Wednesday from Westwind Helicopter that a Bell 407 with three people on board had gone down about 46 miles south of Morgan City. A Coast Guard air...
MORGAN CITY, LA

