ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Bosnia postpones November friendly with Russia after public criticism

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Bosnia’s Football Association (NFSBIH) on Monday decided to postpone a friendly match with Russia scheduled for Nov. 19, bowing to widespread criticism from players and officials after the decision was announced two months ago. The game was scheduled to take place in St Petersburg one...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Urawa coach Rodriguez to leave at end of J1 season

(Reuters) – Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez will leave Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds at the end of the J1 League season, despite leading them to the Asian Champions League final. Monday’s announcement came after Urawa suffered a 4-1 loss to J1 League leaders Yokohama F Marinos on Saturday that...
104.1 WIKY

Motor racing-Mexico penalty point leaves Gasly close to a race ban

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Pierre Gasly will have to stay out of trouble until May — well into next season — after Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix left the AlphaTauri driver just two penalty points away from a Formula One race ban. The Frenchman, who is...
104.1 WIKY

Motor racing-Jack Doohan does dad Mick proud with F1 practice debut

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Australian Jack Doohan said he felt a lot of emotions after making his Formula One practice debut in Mexico on Friday, with proud father and motorcycling great Mick watching trackside. The 19-year-old F2 driver is a member of Alpine’s academy and seen as a possible...
104.1 WIKY

Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has detected the severe H5N1 strain of avian influenza at a 60,000-bird commercial farm in Nuevo Leon state on the border with the United States, the government said on Sunday. The discovery at the chicken farm comes just over a week after Mexico reported...
104.1 WIKY

Brazil leftist Lula wins third presidential term to redeem tarnished legacy

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won a third presidential term on Sunday in a remarkable comeback for the country’s first working class president, whose storied political career nearly ended in prison. A former metalworker born to illiterate farm hands, Lula has been...
104.1 WIKY

Australia repatriates Australian women and children from Syrian refugee camp

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Australian government has repatriated four Australian women and their 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp to New South Wales state, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said on Saturday. The controversial repatriation, which has sparked criticism from the Liberal-National opposition, is part of bringing...
104.1 WIKY

Bolsonaro’s radio silence after Lula victory has Brazil worried

BRASILIA (Reuters) – More than 16 hours after losing the election to his fierce leftist adversary, Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has yet to say one word publicly, let alone concede defeat. Brazil is on edge, with pro-Bolsonaro truckers setting up roadblocks in 12 Brazilian states. The president...
104.1 WIKY

COP27 climate summit to test resolve of world battling war, inflation

(Reuters) – An international climate summit starting next week in Egypt will test the resolve of nations to combat global warming, even as many of the biggest players are distracted by urgent crises ranging from war in Europe to rampant consumer inflation. More than 30,000 delegates, including representatives from...
104.1 WIKY

Lula promises to unite a divided Brazil, seek fair global trade

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday promised to unite a divided country in a speech after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff presidential vote. Lula also invited international cooperation to preserve the Amazon rainforest and said he will seek fair global...
104.1 WIKY

South Korea stampede death toll rises to 120 – fire authorities

SEOUL (Reuters) – The number of deaths reported from a stampede in a central district of the South Korean capital Seoul has risen to 120, a fire official said. The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. (1320 GMT) as a large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the Halloween events.
104.1 WIKY

Rugby-Foley boots Australia to narrow victory over wasteful Scotland

EDINBURGH (Reuters) – Flyhalf Bernard Foley kicked 11 points for Australia in a tense 16-15 autumn international victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday as Blair Kinghorn missed a last-minute penalty to claim a win for the home side. Depleted Scotland had been seeking an unprecedented fourth successive victory...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. plans to deploy B-52 bombers to Australia’s north-ABC report

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The United States is planning to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to an air base in northern Australia, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) reported on Monday, a move which could further inflame tensions with Beijing. Dedicated facilities for the bombers will be set up...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

France’s Macron congratulates Lula on election win

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Luis Inacio Lula da Silva for his win in Brazil’s presidential election, adding in a Twitter post that the two leaders would “renew ties of friendship between their countries”. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editingby Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

Community Policy