Soccer-Bosnia postpones November friendly with Russia after public criticism
SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Bosnia’s Football Association (NFSBIH) on Monday decided to postpone a friendly match with Russia scheduled for Nov. 19, bowing to widespread criticism from players and officials after the decision was announced two months ago. The game was scheduled to take place in St Petersburg one...
Soccer-Urawa coach Rodriguez to leave at end of J1 season
(Reuters) – Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez will leave Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds at the end of the J1 League season, despite leading them to the Asian Champions League final. Monday’s announcement came after Urawa suffered a 4-1 loss to J1 League leaders Yokohama F Marinos on Saturday that...
Motor racing-Mexico penalty point leaves Gasly close to a race ban
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Pierre Gasly will have to stay out of trouble until May — well into next season — after Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix left the AlphaTauri driver just two penalty points away from a Formula One race ban. The Frenchman, who is...
Motor racing-Jack Doohan does dad Mick proud with F1 practice debut
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Australian Jack Doohan said he felt a lot of emotions after making his Formula One practice debut in Mexico on Friday, with proud father and motorcycling great Mick watching trackside. The 19-year-old F2 driver is a member of Alpine’s academy and seen as a possible...
Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has detected the severe H5N1 strain of avian influenza at a 60,000-bird commercial farm in Nuevo Leon state on the border with the United States, the government said on Sunday. The discovery at the chicken farm comes just over a week after Mexico reported...
Brazil leftist Lula wins third presidential term to redeem tarnished legacy
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won a third presidential term on Sunday in a remarkable comeback for the country’s first working class president, whose storied political career nearly ended in prison. A former metalworker born to illiterate farm hands, Lula has been...
Australia repatriates Australian women and children from Syrian refugee camp
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Australian government has repatriated four Australian women and their 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp to New South Wales state, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said on Saturday. The controversial repatriation, which has sparked criticism from the Liberal-National opposition, is part of bringing...
Bolsonaro’s radio silence after Lula victory has Brazil worried
BRASILIA (Reuters) – More than 16 hours after losing the election to his fierce leftist adversary, Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has yet to say one word publicly, let alone concede defeat. Brazil is on edge, with pro-Bolsonaro truckers setting up roadblocks in 12 Brazilian states. The president...
COP27 climate summit to test resolve of world battling war, inflation
(Reuters) – An international climate summit starting next week in Egypt will test the resolve of nations to combat global warming, even as many of the biggest players are distracted by urgent crises ranging from war in Europe to rampant consumer inflation. More than 30,000 delegates, including representatives from...
South Korea Halloween disaster leaves desperate families seeking word of missing
SEOUL (Reuters) – In tears, Philomene Aby’s hands shook as she asked workers at a South Korean community centre for any news of her 22-year-old son, missing in the wake of a crowd surge in Seoul that left at least 151 people dead on Saturday. Her son, Masela,...
Lula promises to unite a divided Brazil, seek fair global trade
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday promised to unite a divided country in a speech after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff presidential vote. Lula also invited international cooperation to preserve the Amazon rainforest and said he will seek fair global...
South Korea stampede death toll rises to 120 – fire authorities
SEOUL (Reuters) – The number of deaths reported from a stampede in a central district of the South Korean capital Seoul has risen to 120, a fire official said. The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. (1320 GMT) as a large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the Halloween events.
Rugby-Foley boots Australia to narrow victory over wasteful Scotland
EDINBURGH (Reuters) – Flyhalf Bernard Foley kicked 11 points for Australia in a tense 16-15 autumn international victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday as Blair Kinghorn missed a last-minute penalty to claim a win for the home side. Depleted Scotland had been seeking an unprecedented fourth successive victory...
U.S. plans to deploy B-52 bombers to Australia’s north-ABC report
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The United States is planning to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to an air base in northern Australia, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) reported on Monday, a move which could further inflame tensions with Beijing. Dedicated facilities for the bombers will be set up...
France’s Macron congratulates Lula on election win
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Luis Inacio Lula da Silva for his win in Brazil’s presidential election, adding in a Twitter post that the two leaders would “renew ties of friendship between their countries”. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editingby Kim Coghill)
