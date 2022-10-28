Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Maize n Brew
Live diary from Michigan vs. Michigan State
It’s not “just another game,” or only win/loss records or the postseason at stake, but pride. Pride among coaches, players, students, alumni, friends, family and fans. It’s 365 days of earned superiority the victors never let the losers forget (it has been 1,065 days since Ohio State has beaten Michigan) and pride is an invaluable currency to a sports fan.
Michigan State president: Post-game melee ‘unacceptable’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized Sunday for a “violent” skirmish in which Spartans football players appeared to attack Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing to the rival Wolverines. “I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” Stanley […]
Michigan State suspends 4 football players after Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
Four Spartans have been suspended indefinitely while the investigation into the post-game altercation inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel continues...
Maize n Brew
What we learned from Michigan’s 29-7 victory over Michigan State
As I did the classic press member bob-and-weave through the throngs leaving Michigan Stadium Saturday, I was thinking about how to approach this article. Whether to focus more on offensive performances or second half adjustments in the defense, how to frame the Wolverines’ first victory against Mel Tucker in a historical context, all that good stuff.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey sweeps Western Michigan in home-and-home series
Not to be overshadowed by the action on the gridiron this weekend, the Michigan Wolverines hockey team completed a home-and-home sweep of the No. 14 Western Michigan Broncos in thrilling fashion. Here is how it all went down. Game 1. The Broncos started with as good of a result as...
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after handling Michigan State
According to ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings (FPI) — and common sense — the fortunes of the Michigan Wolverines will likely be decided on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Although Michigan’s efficiency rating was penalized by settling for too many field goals against Michigan State (dropping from...
Maize n Brew
Game Thread: Michigan vs. Michigan State
Roughly one year after a humbling 37-33 loss to Michigan State, the balance of power between Michigan and Michigan State has precipitously shifted towards the former. Michigan enters today’s game as a massive home favorite in tonight’s battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy and has had this game circled on its calendar for quite some time.
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
Maize n Brew
Michigan remains in top five of AP Poll after beating MSU
The 8-0 Michigan Wolverines remain in the top five of the AP Poll, being ranked 4th in the updated poll. Michigan is coming off a victory against their in-state rival, beating the Michigan State Spartans at home, 29-7. The Wolverines dominated time of possession and made their presence felt on the ground, rushing for 276 yards, with Blake Corum accounting for 177 yards, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. Meanwhile, some of the Spartans weren’t thrilled after the game.
MLive.com
Michigan State cooperating with Big Ten, police in aftermath of tunnel incident
Michigan State will cooperate with the Big Ten and other entities as they look into what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel late Saturday night. Spartans Athletic Director Alan Haller released a short statement early Sunday morning addressing an altercation between members of the Michigan and Michigan State football teams moments after the conclusion of their game.
Maize n Brew
Betting odds released for Michigan vs. Rutgers
The Michigan Wolverines took care of business yesterday against the Michigan State Spartans under the lights of the Big House and now head on the road for the first time since mid-October to travel to Piscataway to take on another Big Ten East foe — Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Staff Predictions: Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan
The Spartans and Wolverines are set to square off in their annual rivalry game!
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Maize n Brew
Michigan football redshirt tracker: MSU
The Michigan Wolverines brought Paul Bunyan back to Ann Arbor in their convincing 29-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday. As the season moves on, Maize n Brew has been tracking the redshirt statuses of Michigan's true freshmen throughout the season. Here are where things currently stand after the win over MSU:
saturdaytradition.com
Fight breaks out in Michigan Stadium tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
In Week 9, Michigan rolled to a rivalry win over Michigan State in the Big House. While tensions were mostly held in check on the field for most of the night, things have boiled over in the tunnel following the game. According to multiple reports — including Chris Solari with...
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
Maize n Brew
Keys to Victory: Michigan vs. Michigan State
Rivalry week is here, and the undefeated No. 4 Michigan Wolverines are set to take on the 3-4 Michigan State Spartans tonight at the Big House. As has been the case for every one of their games this season, the Wolverines are the favorite, and the spread is more than three touchdowns over their in-state rival.
Mel Tucker Takes Backhanded Swing At Idiotic Michigan Fan
MSU head coach Mel Tucker got drawn into the post-game hostilities in Ann Arbor as well...
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy looks to find solutions for red zone frustrations
A 29-7 victory over rivals Michigan State is never something the Michigan Wolverines are disappointed by. However, there are certainly things in a victory that’ll get a second and third look. Last night, it was the red zone ratio — two touchdowns and three field goals when inside MSU’s 20-yard line.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
