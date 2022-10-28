ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

bslshoofly.com

Mockingbird Café: Something Wonderful is Always Happening

How a small coffee shop begun in the ruins of Hurricane Katrina became a community mainstay of goodness. The Mockingbird Café celebrated 16 years as the town's “living room" in August with Birdstock. Photo by Gregg Martel. ​Even though it’s a big sign, not everyone will notice. It’s...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
France 24

Louisiana's flamboyant festival traditions on display in 'Black Indians'

We take a trip to the Deep South thanks to an exhibition that uncovers a lesser-known part of the cultural landscape of New Orleans. "Black Indians" explores the creativity of the African American and indigenous communities through parades and celebrations. Our reporters went to check it out at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

It's time again to dispose of the usual suspects

Don't make the mistake of hauling old fireworks, road flares, boat fire extinguishers, defunct smoke alarms or anything radioactive to the Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Nov. 5 in Mandeville, or they will all have to be hauled home and shoved back into the garage. As nasty as they may...
MANDEVILLE, LA
an17.com

Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023

Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'

How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Rap on Trial symposium at Dillard focuses on use of rap lyrics in the courtroom by prosecutors and law enforcement

In 2001, St. Tammany Parish prosecutors turned to rap lyrics as part of their attempt to paint McKinley “Mac” Phipps Jr. as capable of first-degree murder. Their reasoning: Phipps writes music with violent lyrics, and so it must not only be possible, but probable, he killed 19-year-old Barron Victor Jr. in February 2000 at a club in Slidell.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Beware of 'unknown persons wearing clown masks,' Loyola University police tell students

Loyola University police are reminding students to beware of any suspicious activity, particularly involving people wearing clown masks, as Halloween nears. They're advising students to travel in groups, watch out for each other and "be cautious of unknown persons wearing clown masks." Police said several times this semester they have...
myneworleans.com

Mermaids Coming to Audubon Aquarium

NEW OREANS (press release) – Audubon Aquarium welcomes Wands & Wishes Mermaids as they splash into the downtown attraction for three weeks of appearances in November. These mermaids will dive beneath the waters of the Great Maya Reef Audubon Aquarium of the Americas next month to engage and educate guests about ocean conservation. Guests at the Aquarium can see the mermaids swimming with tropical fish and stingrays from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on these dates:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mississippi Press

Study: Mississippi among top 10 states in economic impact from NASA

HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi -- An economic impact study shows that NASA, thanks primarily to Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, has a statewide impact of $865 million and results in $29 million tax revenues. NASA released the results of its second agencywide economic impact study Thursday. The study, compiled by...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WWL-TV

Mom loses 2 kids in 2 years to New Orleans gun violence

Hishaunda Riles surrounded her kids with love. She was determined to shield them from the violence that hit her. Hishaunda Riles lives for her three children. Hasaan, the oldest, was followed by his brother Harrell, who was followed by their baby sister Ty’Shaunda. “If I don't give Ty'Shaunda what...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lil Weezyana Fest Goes Down Halloween Weekend In NOLA!

This is a huge weekend for New Orleans. It's not only Halloween weekend, but the Saints also play the Raiders at home and the 6th Annual Lil Weezyana Fest is back in NOLA for the first time in two years. About a year ago Lil Wayne fans were on 10 when word came that the Lil Weezyana Fest would start back up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

