Read full article on original website
Related
bslshoofly.com
Mockingbird Café: Something Wonderful is Always Happening
How a small coffee shop begun in the ruins of Hurricane Katrina became a community mainstay of goodness. The Mockingbird Café celebrated 16 years as the town's “living room" in August with Birdstock. Photo by Gregg Martel. Even though it’s a big sign, not everyone will notice. It’s...
France 24
Louisiana's flamboyant festival traditions on display in 'Black Indians'
We take a trip to the Deep South thanks to an exhibition that uncovers a lesser-known part of the cultural landscape of New Orleans. "Black Indians" explores the creativity of the African American and indigenous communities through parades and celebrations. Our reporters went to check it out at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.
NOLA.com
It's time again to dispose of the usual suspects
Don't make the mistake of hauling old fireworks, road flares, boat fire extinguishers, defunct smoke alarms or anything radioactive to the Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Nov. 5 in Mandeville, or they will all have to be hauled home and shoved back into the garage. As nasty as they may...
an17.com
Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023
Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
University in Louisiana Warns Students About Some Wearing Clown Masks
University police are telling students on one Louisiana campus to be aware of suspicious people wearing clown masks.
Rock 'n' Bowl owner takes fire for social post; says attack on Pelosi 'despicable'
NEW ORLEANS — The owner of a couple of high-profile businesses in Mid-City is coming under fire on social media for a post that seemed to champion a patron wearing a Halloween costume making light of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband just the day before.
Vote change possible in decision to relocate of Bogalusa final home game
In a Facebook post Saturday, Pine High School Principal, Ramona Thomas, stated her concerns for attending Bogalusa High School events, due to past and recent violent encounters.
theadvocate.com
Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'
How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
AdWeek
WVUE Chief Meteorologist David Bernard Leaving Local TV to Pursue Career in Social Work
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WVUE chief meteorologist David Bernard is leaving local television. Bernard is working towards earning his master’s degree in social work at Tulane...
Mayor Cantrell repays city nearly $29,000 in travel upgrade expenses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell has repaid the City of New Orleans for nearly $29,000 in luxury travel upgrade expenses for which she was deemed personally responsible, CAO Gilbert Montano’s office said Friday (Oct. 28). The office provided a scanned image of a check issued by Cantrell...
NOLA.com
Rap on Trial symposium at Dillard focuses on use of rap lyrics in the courtroom by prosecutors and law enforcement
In 2001, St. Tammany Parish prosecutors turned to rap lyrics as part of their attempt to paint McKinley “Mac” Phipps Jr. as capable of first-degree murder. Their reasoning: Phipps writes music with violent lyrics, and so it must not only be possible, but probable, he killed 19-year-old Barron Victor Jr. in February 2000 at a club in Slidell.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Obscure provision in La. constitution allows government entities to avoid paying settlements indefinitely
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mercedes Barrios loved her kids, all of them. Along with her two biological children, she cared for and taught hundreds of others over her 30-year career as a teacher. Barrios was fluent in three languages and taught Spanish and French in New Orleans. In October 2002,...
NOLA.com
Beware of 'unknown persons wearing clown masks,' Loyola University police tell students
Loyola University police are reminding students to beware of any suspicious activity, particularly involving people wearing clown masks, as Halloween nears. They're advising students to travel in groups, watch out for each other and "be cautious of unknown persons wearing clown masks." Police said several times this semester they have...
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months.
myneworleans.com
Mermaids Coming to Audubon Aquarium
NEW OREANS (press release) – Audubon Aquarium welcomes Wands & Wishes Mermaids as they splash into the downtown attraction for three weeks of appearances in November. These mermaids will dive beneath the waters of the Great Maya Reef Audubon Aquarium of the Americas next month to engage and educate guests about ocean conservation. Guests at the Aquarium can see the mermaids swimming with tropical fish and stingrays from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on these dates:
Mississippi Press
Study: Mississippi among top 10 states in economic impact from NASA
HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi -- An economic impact study shows that NASA, thanks primarily to Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, has a statewide impact of $865 million and results in $29 million tax revenues. NASA released the results of its second agencywide economic impact study Thursday. The study, compiled by...
WWL-TV
Mom loses 2 kids in 2 years to New Orleans gun violence
Hishaunda Riles surrounded her kids with love. She was determined to shield them from the violence that hit her. Hishaunda Riles lives for her three children. Hasaan, the oldest, was followed by his brother Harrell, who was followed by their baby sister Ty’Shaunda. “If I don't give Ty'Shaunda what...
How Louisiana Residents Can Lower Blood Sugar Levels Without Meds
One thing Louisiana is known for is amazing food. And where that can be a really good thing, it can also be troublesome for those with high glucose, or blood-sugar, levels. But there is a new report that could be good news for the half a million adults in Louisiana diagnosed with diabetes.
Lil Weezyana Fest Goes Down Halloween Weekend In NOLA!
This is a huge weekend for New Orleans. It's not only Halloween weekend, but the Saints also play the Raiders at home and the 6th Annual Lil Weezyana Fest is back in NOLA for the first time in two years. About a year ago Lil Wayne fans were on 10 when word came that the Lil Weezyana Fest would start back up.
Comments / 0