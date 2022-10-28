Read full article on original website
Wales or Cymru? Welsh considering name change in soccer
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales’ soccer team is considering a name change after the World Cup. The Welsh soccer federation wants to call its teams “Cymru” — the Welsh name for Wales — at international level to reflect what it is called domestically. Talks...
ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results
PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):. Cameron Norrie (12), Britain, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-4. John Isner, United States, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-3, 6-4. Karen Khachanov, Russia, def....
Neymar's trial on fraud and corruption enters final day
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar’s trial entered its final day on Monday with the company that accused him of fraud and corruption reducing the prison sentence it sought for the player’s alleged involvement in irregularities related to his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013. The trial’s...
ATP Schedule
Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set, HO (Rafael Nadal) Jan. 7-17 2022 — Adelaide International 2, HO (Thanasi Kokkinakis) Jan. 7-17 2022 — Sydney Tennis Classic, HO (Aslan Karatsev) Jan. 8-30 2022 — Australian Open, HO (Rafael Nadal) Jan. 28-Feb. 6 — Cordoba Open, CO...
Fritz wins in Paris to remain in hunt for ATP Finals spot
PARIS (AP) — Taylor Fritz of the United States stayed in contention for one of the two remaining ATP Finals spots by beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday. The ninth-seeded Fritz rallied from a 4-2 deficit in...
