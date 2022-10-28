ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David DePape shares violent plans for Nancy Pelosi in police interview

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer after breaking into their San Francisco home told police he planned to hold her hostage and break "her kneecaps," targeting her because of her leadership within the Democratic Party. David DePape, 42, told the San Francisco Police Department in an interview on Friday that he didn't leave the couple's Pacific Heights home after Paul Pelosi called 911 because he viewed himself as a freedom fighter without the option of surrender, comparing himself...
20 Facts That Shocked, Surprised, And Spooked Me This Week

While recording "Monster Mash," Bobby Pickett and Lenny Capizzi used household items to make the spooky sound effects: the cauldron sound was achieved by blowing bubbles into a glass of water, and they replicated the sound of a coffin opening by scraping a rusty nail. Despite the song's success in America, it wasn't as well received in England. The BBC elected not to play the song because they thought it was "too morbid."
Bolsonaro, Lula trade blows in bruising final Brazil election debate

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist election rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, traded barbs late on Friday in their final televised debate ahead of Sunday’s tense runoff vote. Polls suggest Lula is the slight favorite to come back for...
COP27 climate summit to test resolve of world battling war, inflation

(Reuters) – An international climate summit starting next week in Egypt will test the resolve of nations to combat global warming, even as many of the biggest players are distracted by urgent crises ranging from war in Europe to rampant consumer inflation. More than 30,000 delegates, including representatives from...
U.N. says no ships in grain corridor when Russia says it was attacked

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations on Monday said no ships involved in a U.N.-brokered Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal were transiting a maritime humanitarian corridor on the night of Oct. 29, when Russia says its vessels in Crimea were attacked. Russia has accused Ukraine of using air and...

