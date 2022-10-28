Read full article on original website
MSNBC's Jen Psaki throws up hands on inflation: 'Not a lot' Democrats could do about 'that reality'
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Democrats couldn't have done anything to change the inflation reality ahead of the midterms.
David DePape shares violent plans for Nancy Pelosi in police interview
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer after breaking into their San Francisco home told police he planned to hold her hostage and break "her kneecaps," targeting her because of her leadership within the Democratic Party. David DePape, 42, told the San Francisco Police Department in an interview on Friday that he didn't leave the couple's Pacific Heights home after Paul Pelosi called 911 because he viewed himself as a freedom fighter without the option of surrender, comparing himself...
Biden to call on Congress to consider windfall tax on excessive oil profits
President Biden will suggest a tax on oil and gas companies if they don't boost domestic production to help ease prices at the pump.
Cyber officials from 37 countries, 13 companies to meet on ransomware in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House will host officials from 37 countries and 13 global companies in Washington this week to address the growing threat of ransomware and other cyber crime, including the illicit use of cryptocurrencies, a senior U.S. official said. The in-person meeting follows last year’s virtual...
20 Facts That Shocked, Surprised, And Spooked Me This Week
While recording "Monster Mash," Bobby Pickett and Lenny Capizzi used household items to make the spooky sound effects: the cauldron sound was achieved by blowing bubbles into a glass of water, and they replicated the sound of a coffin opening by scraping a rusty nail. Despite the song's success in America, it wasn't as well received in England. The BBC elected not to play the song because they thought it was "too morbid."
Bolsonaro, Lula trade blows in bruising final Brazil election debate
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist election rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, traded barbs late on Friday in their final televised debate ahead of Sunday’s tense runoff vote. Polls suggest Lula is the slight favorite to come back for...
COP27 climate summit to test resolve of world battling war, inflation
(Reuters) – An international climate summit starting next week in Egypt will test the resolve of nations to combat global warming, even as many of the biggest players are distracted by urgent crises ranging from war in Europe to rampant consumer inflation. More than 30,000 delegates, including representatives from...
U.N. says no ships in grain corridor when Russia says it was attacked
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations on Monday said no ships involved in a U.N.-brokered Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal were transiting a maritime humanitarian corridor on the night of Oct. 29, when Russia says its vessels in Crimea were attacked. Russia has accused Ukraine of using air and...
