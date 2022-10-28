ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

WESH

Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in his 20s was shot and killed in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, according to Orange County deputies. The shooting happened along Americana Boulevard between John Young Parkway and Orange Blossom Trail when deputies were called to respond at 2:30 p.m. The man was taken to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Police search for man who punched, stomped on daughter

VERO BEACH — Police are searching for a man who they said punched and stomped on his 16-year-old daughter while at a 7-Eleven convenience store over the weekend. The man – identified as James Dunbar III – “stomped on her chest and neck,” according to police Det. Jennifer Brumley of the Vero Beach Police Department.
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Osceola sheriff: Man found unconscious behind wheel of car with kids inside

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges of child neglect in a case the Osceola County Sheriff says could've ended much worse. Body camera video of deputies responding to the intersection of North Poinciana Boulevard and Vineland Road over the weekend shows 27-year-old Marc Emilien unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat with two kids, a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old, sitting in the back.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 20-year-old Winter Garden man killed in crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said on Sunday morning that troopers responded to a deadly Orange County crash. A pickup truck crashed in the area of Ocoee Apopka Road and Demastrus Lane around 5:09 a.m. Sunday. The truck was driving north on Ocoee Apopka Road when the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police investigating series of violent attacks

Daytona Beach Police are investigating a series of violent attacks that happened within a span of two hours Sunday, though police say they're all unrelated. According to police, a man woke up around 4:30 a.m. to two mask-wearing suspects forcing their way into his home. Police say the suspects were...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Sanford police seeking teen suspected in shooting

SANFORD, Fla. — On the Sanford Police Department Facebook page, a bulletin from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 17-year-old Roderick Hillman is wanted for armed robbery and home invasion in Georgia. The police department in Sanford posted it because he's a suspect in a local shooting. “A verbal...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Police: Man turns himself in after deadly Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A convicted felon has turned himself in on charges of first-degree murder following a deadly shooting in Winter Garden. It happened early Saturday morning and neighbors were nervous to see the SWAT team show up. Winter Garden police say around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

WG police identify deceased in shooting

One man was killed and another is in custody following a shooting on Mildred Dixon Way, Winter Garden. The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. When officers with the Winter Garden Police Department arrived at the scene, the victim was found lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as Jermaine Anthony Moultrie, 34, of Winter Garden, was taken to Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian woman charged with fleeing, reckless driving, cocaine possession

A 40-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing from Indian River County Sheriff’s deputies in Sebastian, Florida. Kristina Marie Cleveland, of Sebastian, was charged with felony flee & elude, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked driver’s license, failing to leave info after a crash, resisting arrest, three counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and cocaine possession.
SEBASTIAN, FL

