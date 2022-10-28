Read full article on original website
WESH
Intense video shows suspect lead authorities on chase across Brevard in stolen truck
COCOA, Fla. — A Titusville man is facing charges after crashing into several cars, including law enforcement vehicles, during a chase across Brevard County in a stolen truck. Video shows officers were able to stop the truck on State Road 520. Police first tried to stop the truck just...
WESH
Authorities searching for missing Volusia woman, 2-year-old daughter
DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing woman and her 2-year-old. Officials say Jacqueline Shivers, and her daughter Ariyah, are missing from Deltona. Shivers is believed to be driving a white 2018 Toyota Camry, Florida tag 11DDIM.
WESH
Police: 21-year-old shot, killed while standing on patio with girlfriend in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting overnight in DeLand. Officials say it happened in the 800 block of Longview Avenue. DeLand police say a 21-year-old man was outside on the patio with his girlfriend when both were shot. The man was killed and the girlfriend...
WESH
Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in his 20s was shot and killed in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, according to Orange County deputies. The shooting happened along Americana Boulevard between John Young Parkway and Orange Blossom Trail when deputies were called to respond at 2:30 p.m. The man was taken to...
veronews.com
Police search for man who punched, stomped on daughter
VERO BEACH — Police are searching for a man who they said punched and stomped on his 16-year-old daughter while at a 7-Eleven convenience store over the weekend. The man – identified as James Dunbar III – “stomped on her chest and neck,” according to police Det. Jennifer Brumley of the Vero Beach Police Department.
cbs12.com
Man caught on camera stealing wheels from car at auto shop in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man stole four limited edition wheels from a car at an auto shop in Port St. Lucie and put them on his own car. In mid-October, police arrested 46-year-old Garrett Stephen Geisz on charges of grand theft and burglary. Investigators...
WESH
Osceola sheriff: Man found unconscious behind wheel of car with kids inside
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges of child neglect in a case the Osceola County Sheriff says could've ended much worse. Body camera video of deputies responding to the intersection of North Poinciana Boulevard and Vineland Road over the weekend shows 27-year-old Marc Emilien unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat with two kids, a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old, sitting in the back.
WESH
FHP: Man faces DUI manslaughter charge after 5-year-old hurt in Lake County crash dies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On County Road 448 in Lake County, near Shirley Shores Road, there’s now a roadside memorial complete with a stuffed animal, flowers and a cross that says “Grayson, we love you.”. "This is absolutely devastating. I cannot imagine what this family is going...
WESH
FHP: 20-year-old Winter Garden man killed in crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said on Sunday morning that troopers responded to a deadly Orange County crash. A pickup truck crashed in the area of Ocoee Apopka Road and Demastrus Lane around 5:09 a.m. Sunday. The truck was driving north on Ocoee Apopka Road when the...
FHP: Tesla going at 'careless or negligent manner' at 'high rate of speed'
The driver of the Tesla involved in the quadruple fatal crash on Oct. 18 was going at a "careless or negligent manner" and driving at a "high rate of speed, Florida Highway Patrol said.
WESH
20-year-old killed in crash on Florida Turnpike in Osceola County
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — One person was killed Monday morning in a crash in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 a.m. on the Florida Turnpike in Saint Cloud. Officials say a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a tractor-trailer collided. The Toyota driver, a 20-year-old...
WESH
Daytona Beach police investigating series of violent attacks
Daytona Beach Police are investigating a series of violent attacks that happened within a span of two hours Sunday, though police say they're all unrelated. According to police, a man woke up around 4:30 a.m. to two mask-wearing suspects forcing their way into his home. Police say the suspects were...
WESH
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
WESH
Sanford police seeking teen suspected in shooting
SANFORD, Fla. — On the Sanford Police Department Facebook page, a bulletin from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 17-year-old Roderick Hillman is wanted for armed robbery and home invasion in Georgia. The police department in Sanford posted it because he's a suspect in a local shooting. “A verbal...
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed outside 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said the man was in his 20s.
WESH
Police: Man turns himself in after deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A convicted felon has turned himself in on charges of first-degree murder following a deadly shooting in Winter Garden. It happened early Saturday morning and neighbors were nervous to see the SWAT team show up. Winter Garden police say around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they...
Security officer shot in Daytona Beach by gunmen wearing Halloween masks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are piecing together who shot a security officer closing up for the night along Mason Avenue. According to a report by Daytona Beach officers, they responded to Halifax hospital for a gunshot wound victim. The victim told police he was closing up...
orangeobserver.com
WG police identify deceased in shooting
One man was killed and another is in custody following a shooting on Mildred Dixon Way, Winter Garden. The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. When officers with the Winter Garden Police Department arrived at the scene, the victim was found lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as Jermaine Anthony Moultrie, 34, of Winter Garden, was taken to Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities continue to investigate Titusville crash that killed 70-year-old man
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department is still investigating a fatal crash involving a 70-year-old male victim. The victim, Howard Raymond Longchamps, was hit while trying to cross the street, law enforcement said. Investigators said that the incident happened Oct. 5 off 3300 Dairy Road. Officers said that...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman charged with fleeing, reckless driving, cocaine possession
A 40-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing from Indian River County Sheriff’s deputies in Sebastian, Florida. Kristina Marie Cleveland, of Sebastian, was charged with felony flee & elude, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked driver’s license, failing to leave info after a crash, resisting arrest, three counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and cocaine possession.
