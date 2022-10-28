Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
Arrest Report for October 30
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Travon Hunter – Laurens. -Hit and run. -Driving without a license.
2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
wspa.com
1 in custody following shooting in Taylors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody after shooting at vehicles in Taylors Monday morning, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to The Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors for reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles around 4 a.m. Monday morning.
FOX Carolina
Police arrest two accused of nearly 50 burglaries across Upstate
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man and woman accused of a string of burglaries to businesses across the Upstate have been charged. Police said on Oct. 27, multiple warrants for burglary and criminal conspiracy in multiple businesses in the city limits of Laurens were signed on Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown.
WYFF4.com
Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at cars, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested Monday morning after being accused of firing at cars near townhomes. Deputies said they were called around 4 a.m. to The Townes on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors. Deputies said they took Nathan Wyatt Carns...
FOX Carolina
11 individuals arrested following investigation on drug, gang violence in GA county
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said 11 individuals were arrested following an investigation on drug and gang violence. According to the Sheriff’s Office, six search warrants were executed in Hart and Franklin Counties on Thursday, October 27 following the investigation. The following individuals...
FOX Carolina
Man arrested on multiple car break-in, theft charges
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation into multiple car break-ins and thefts. According to deputies, 31-year-old Breon Antwon Davis was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 28 on three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, three counts of petit larceny and one count of grand larceny charges.
FOX Carolina
Upstate mother arrested after baby found unresponsive in bathtub, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother is behind bars after her one-year-old baby died at their home in Anderson, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said three kids were in a bathtub at a home on Lemans Drive while their mother, Jenna Feathers, was home. The youngest child, a one-year-old infant, was found unresponsive and immediately taken to the hospital once their other family members returned home and called 911.
FOX 28 Spokane
Reports: Suspect in deputy’s homicide dies in hospice care
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in June has died in hospice care. News outlets quote the Spartanburg County coroner as saying that Duane Heard died Friday in Rock Hill. Heard was charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge. Officials say Heard ambushed Aldridge on June 21 near Spartanburg when Aldridge responded to a report that Heard had assaulted a woman. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has said Heard was shot twice during a vehicle and foot chase. Heard had been receiving treatment for injuries until he was discharged and booked into the York County jail on Oct. 20.
Shooting investigation underway in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department responded to Church Street in reference to the shooting at 1:50 p.m. According to Jonesville Police, one person was killed. No arrests have been made. Police say this is an isolated incident. […]
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for person of interest from indecent exposure incident
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department said officers are searching for a person of interest from a recent incident at a Walmart in Travelers Rest. Officers said the incident involved Indecent Exposure and Assault and Battery. They added that it happened sometime on Sunday, October...
accesswdun.com
Raids in Hart, Franklin counties lead to numerous gang arrests
Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said six simultaneous search warrants executed Thursday in Hart and Franklin counties led to 11 arrests, including two for conspiracy to commit murder. Cleveland said the search warrants were the culmination of an ongoing drug, gang, and violent activity investigation. “Right now, we can't say...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating reported shooting in Jonesville
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Jonesville. Union County dispatch said deputies responded to Church Street at around 1:50 p.m. According to Union County dispatch, details about the situation are limited as deputies try to...
WYFF4.com
Suspect in custody after chase in Anderson County, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after a chase. Deputies say it started on Highway 243 when they tried to pull over a car for reckless driving. We're told the driver had a warrant, got out of the car and...
WYFF4.com
Three men arrested in deadly shooting outside Spartanburg County bar
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Three men have been charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside an Upstate bar. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says Georgio Littlejohn, 29, was shot in the head and killed outside Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on Oct. 16 just after 4:30 a.m. On Friday,...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Dunkin Donuts robbed at gunpoint, deputies investigating
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating an armed robbery that occurred this afternoon. Deputies said they responded to the Dunkin Donuts at 2423 Wade Hampton Boulevard just after 1:30 p.m. According to deputies, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun...
WLTX.com
Man convicted of executing girlfriend in front of her own children in Calhoun County cemetery
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — An Anderson man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in front of her own children two years earlier. Prosecutors with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office said that, on July 24, 2020, 41-year-old Charles...
Armed robbery at Greenville Co. Dunkin Donuts
Around 1:30 p.m. the Dunkin Donuts on the 2000 block of Wade Hampton Blvd was robbed by a man after he presented a gun inside the store, according to deputies.
WBTV
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Two people have been arrested and authorities are searching for a third person after a law enforcement chase in Union County on Friday, authorities said. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in the Unionville area of Indian Trail Road and...
Suspect in Spartanburg Co. deputy-involved shooting dies
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The suspect in the Spartanburg County deadly deputy-involved shooting has died according to the coroner. 7NEWS previously reported that 63-year-old Duane Heard was charged with fatally shooting Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge when he responded to a domestic call at a home in the 4000 block of Chafee Road. Heard was facing […]
