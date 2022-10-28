Read full article on original website
WVNews
Witnesses say 'it was like a hell' inside South Korean crush
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. In the next, panic spread as an unmanageable mass of people jammed into a...
WVNews
German envoy postpones trip to Qatar amid World Cup spat
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's human rights envoy said Sunday that she is postponing an official visit to Qatar, after the Gulf nation reacted angrily to German government comments in recent days. Qatar had summoned the German ambassador Friday over remarks by Germany’s interior minister, Nancy Faeser, who appeared to...
WVNews
'Manmade disaster': Officials criticized over Seoul deaths
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revelers anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend — a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged. By comparison,...
WVNews
In Israel, tiny swing could determine outcome of tight race
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli voters appear to be hopelessly deadlocked as the country heads to elections once again on Tuesday, with opinion polls saying the race is too close to forecast. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who governed for 12 years before he was ousted last year, is asking...
WVNews
Brazil's Lula to reclaim presidency after beating Bolsonaro
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilians delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a bitter presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Da Silva received 50.9% of the vote and...
WVNews
In southern France, drought, rising seas threaten traditions
SAINTES-MARIE DE LA MER, France (AP) — In a makeshift arena in the French coastal village Aigues-Mortes, young men in dazzling collared shirts come face-to-face with a raging bull. Surrounded by the city's medieval walls, the men dodge and duck the animal’s charges while spectators let out collective gasps. Part ritual and part spectacle, the tradition is deeply woven into the culture of the country's southern wetlands, known as the Camargue.
WVNews
3 arrested after soccer fans invade pitch, clash in Cyprus
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Three individuals were arrested after opposing groups totaling about 30 people invaded the pitch during a top-flight soccer match in Cyprus and hurled rocks and flares at each other, police said Monday. Police said in a statement the individuals in custody, aged 17, 23, and...
