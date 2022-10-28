Read full article on original website
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Beshear Awards Infrastructure, Education Funds to NKY Counties
Over $15 million is being distributed throughout three counties. (Covington, Ky.) – Three northern Kentucky counties have received millions of dollars in infrastructure and education funding. Today, Governor Andy Beshear delivered over $15 million in funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner...
wymt.com
County clerks prepare for early voting to begin in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - It is almost time for early voting to begin in Kentucky. Thursday is the first of three days of early voting. Laurel County will have 15 voting centers on Election Day. No longer do people vote in their precincts. You can vote early on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the annex building across from the courthouse in downtown London.
wdrb.com
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
linknky.com
Beshear announces $15 million for infrastructure, education in NKY
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday over $15 million in funding for infrastructure and education in Northern Kentucky. “Today’s awards will help our students, our seniors and everyone in between,” Beshear said. “World-class companies are choosing Kentucky because of our world-class workforce, and that means we have to keep investing in education, as well as our infrastructure and support for families, to make Kentucky an even better place to live and work.”
spectrumnews1.com
What some in Kentucky are watching with days until the election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, they’ll be asked to decide who should represent them in Washington and Frankfort, on the bench and beyond. In the state Legislature, Republicans hold a supermajority and dozens of Republican incumbents and newcomers are running unopposed this election.
WTVQ
Beshear mulls options on medical marijuana in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave the state an update on his progress as he examined the possibilities of executive action on legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky. Beshear said he expects to have an announcement ready this month. This comes after an online poll conducted by Beshear’s...
linknky.com
Early voting information for Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties
Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot four different ways in Kentucky. In-person, Excused, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Oct. 26 – 28, 2022 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2022. In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Nov. 3 – 5,...
WLKY.com
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Kentucky and Indiana?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is...
linknky.com
Meet the four candidates running for the Covington Board of Education
The Covington Independent School District is holding elections for two seats on their Board of Education. School board members are elected to serve four-year terms. Elections occur every two years, and the number of school board members up for reelection alternates between two and three board members. There is currently...
WLWT 5
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly. If...
ncsha.org
Kentucky Housing Corporation Adds 96 Affordable Housing Units in Northern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Kentucky — “A little piece of heaven” and “absolutely fabulous” are how new residents describe Sparrow Ridge, a senior living facility in Hebron, Kentucky. Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) helped officially open the four-story housing complex August 25, adding 36 one-bedroom and 60 two-bedroom apartments to the northern Kentucky affordable housing landscape.
Wave 3
Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For decades Kentucky lawmakers could add limits to abortion that stopped at one clear bright line. They could not ban the procedure completely. That changed overnight after the U.S. Supreme Court junked Roe v Wade and decided abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear joins groundbreaking for new $40 million facility at CVG
HEBRON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear was in northern Kentucky for several economic announcements on Tuesday. The biggest was a $40 million dollar investment at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. A new massive aircraft hangar fits into the airport’s goal of facilitating economic growth in the region. The...
wdrb.com
Kentucky teachers required to teach these 24 historical documents starting July 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a heated debate this spring in Frankfort, educators in Kentucky will soon be required by state law to teach a specific set of 24 historical documents. The new requirements stem from the Teaching American Principles Act that was originally debated as Senate Bill 138 before...
WLWT 5
Hamilton, Butler, Warren counties share early voting numbers one week before election
NORWOOD, Ohio — Tuesday marks one week until the 2022 Midterm Elections. Southwest Ohio continues to see confirmed and potential record-breaking turnout, especially among early in-person voters. WLWT spoke with elections leaders in Hamilton, Butler and Warren counties to learn how many voters are showing up, thus far, to...
WLWT 5
Kenton County Clerk announces early voting locations
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kenton County Clerk's office has announced the locations that will hold early voting for Kenton County residents hoping to vote before the General Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting will be available on Nov. 3, 4, and 5 from 7:30 a.m. until...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price
Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
Kentucky AP Prep Football Polls
LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points an
linknky.com
Drop Your Drawers campaign returns
The Drop Your Drawers campaign returns to the Campbell County Public Library for its seventh year in hopes of collecting 7,000 pairs of underwear, socks, bras and T-shirts. Running through November and December, the initiative aims to meet a crucial need for public schools in Campbell County: keeping Family Resource Centers’ emergency supplies of socks and underwear stocked so they may allocate funds to providing other valuable services.
Comments / 0