Kentucky State

eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Awards Infrastructure, Education Funds to NKY Counties

Over $15 million is being distributed throughout three counties. (Covington, Ky.) – Three northern Kentucky counties have received millions of dollars in infrastructure and education funding. Today, Governor Andy Beshear delivered over $15 million in funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

County clerks prepare for early voting to begin in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - It is almost time for early voting to begin in Kentucky. Thursday is the first of three days of early voting. Laurel County will have 15 voting centers on Election Day. No longer do people vote in their precincts. You can vote early on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the annex building across from the courthouse in downtown London.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Beshear announces $15 million for infrastructure, education in NKY

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday over $15 million in funding for infrastructure and education in Northern Kentucky. “Today’s awards will help our students, our seniors and everyone in between,” Beshear said. “World-class companies are choosing Kentucky because of our world-class workforce, and that means we have to keep investing in education, as well as our infrastructure and support for families, to make Kentucky an even better place to live and work.”
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

What some in Kentucky are watching with days until the election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, they’ll be asked to decide who should represent them in Washington and Frankfort, on the bench and beyond. In the state Legislature, Republicans hold a supermajority and dozens of Republican incumbents and newcomers are running unopposed this election.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Beshear mulls options on medical marijuana in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave the state an update on his progress as he examined the possibilities of executive action on legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky. Beshear said he expects to have an announcement ready this month. This comes after an online poll conducted by Beshear’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Early voting information for Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties

Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot four different ways in Kentucky. In-person, Excused, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Oct. 26 – 28, 2022 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2022. In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Nov. 3 – 5,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Meet the four candidates running for the Covington Board of Education

The Covington Independent School District is holding elections for two seats on their Board of Education. School board members are elected to serve four-year terms. Elections occur every two years, and the number of school board members up for reelection alternates between two and three board members. There is currently...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?

Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly. If...
KENTUCKY STATE
ncsha.org

Kentucky Housing Corporation Adds 96 Affordable Housing Units in Northern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Kentucky — “A little piece of heaven” and “absolutely fabulous” are how new residents describe Sparrow Ridge, a senior living facility in Hebron, Kentucky. Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) helped officially open the four-story housing complex August 25, adding 36 one-bedroom and 60 two-bedroom apartments to the northern Kentucky affordable housing landscape.
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For decades Kentucky lawmakers could add limits to abortion that stopped at one clear bright line. They could not ban the procedure completely. That changed overnight after the U.S. Supreme Court junked Roe v Wade and decided abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Beshear joins groundbreaking for new $40 million facility at CVG

HEBRON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear was in northern Kentucky for several economic announcements on Tuesday. The biggest was a $40 million dollar investment at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. A new massive aircraft hangar fits into the airport’s goal of facilitating economic growth in the region. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Kenton County Clerk announces early voting locations

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kenton County Clerk's office has announced the locations that will hold early voting for Kenton County residents hoping to vote before the General Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting will be available on Nov. 3, 4, and 5 from 7:30 a.m. until...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price

Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Drop Your Drawers campaign returns

The Drop Your Drawers campaign returns to the Campbell County Public Library for its seventh year in hopes of collecting 7,000 pairs of underwear, socks, bras and T-shirts. Running through November and December, the initiative aims to meet a crucial need for public schools in Campbell County: keeping Family Resource Centers’ emergency supplies of socks and underwear stocked so they may allocate funds to providing other valuable services.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY

