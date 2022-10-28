The USC marching band has riveted stadiums, stages and parades with trojan energy for over a century. But, for the second time in school history, a Hispanic student is paving the field front and center as the drum major of the platinum-winning collegiate band. Jacobo Herrera is the person carrying the iconic and notable armor leading the Trojan Marching Band, also known as “The Spirit of Troy.” Herrera is not only leading the band during football games, practices and performances; he is also a first-generation college student pioneering his way through USC.

