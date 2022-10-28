ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Ducks let down by failure to maximize red zone opportunities

The Ducks managed to accumulate more yards than any team has against a Justin Wilcox-coached California defense, and had things gone better in the red zone, they would've scored more points than any opponent too. Saturday's press conference was a little more subdued than one would expect following a three-score...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

How To Watch, Stream and Listen: UCLA vs. Stanford

The UCLA football team is heading into Homecoming against Stanford on Saturday. It will try to bounce back from its first loss of the season and correct mistakes from its loss to Oregon. Despite the “L," UCLA is 6-1 and ranked 12th in the AP. Offensively, the Bruins are one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Trojan Marching Band’s drum major is Hispanic for the second time in the school’s history

The USC marching band has riveted stadiums, stages and parades with trojan energy for over a century. But, for the second time in school history, a Hispanic student is paving the field front and center as the drum major of the platinum-winning collegiate band. Jacobo Herrera is the person carrying the iconic and notable armor leading the Trojan Marching Band, also known as “The Spirit of Troy.” Herrera is not only leading the band during football games, practices and performances; he is also a first-generation college student pioneering his way through USC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28

It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Food Beast

15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles

One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theprescotttimes.com

Private Weather Service predicts ‘Cold & Wet’ Weather

It is that time of the year again where rainy season forecasts are put out there and Arizona is going to see a La Nina season that is not near normal at all so read on for details …. Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not...
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy