Mick Cronin on Lineups, Exhibition Prep, Defense, and More
UCLA men's basketball head coach Mick Cronin talked with the media on Monday to discuss what he sees with the roster (especially with so many freshmen), what the lineup could be, preparing for the exhibition against Concordia on Wednesday, and what he thinks of the defense at this point in time.
Kazmeir Allen on His Big Play, the OL, Charbonnet, and More
UCLA receiver Kazmeir Allen talked with the media about his big play against Stanford, the aggressiveness of running back Zach Charbonnet, and the effectiveness of the offensive line.
Chip Kelly on Status of McGovern and DTR, Defense's Performance, Move to Big Ten
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Monday before practice about the status of defensive coordinator Bill McGovern, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and others, and, after watching the Stanford tape, about the defense's performance.
Wildcats get homefield advantage in referee-clock gaffe at end of half vs. No. 10 USC
It was a wild and controversial ending to the first half between the Arizona Wildcats and No. 10 USC Trojans in Tucson on Saturday. With USC leading 17-13 and driving inside the red zone in hopes of extending its lead, the Trojans looked to be positioning themselves to do just that with the clock winding down.
AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 9 in college football rankings
The Pac-12 has five ranked teams once again. With No. 23 Oregon State entering the AP Top 25 College Football Poll for the first time since 2013, the Pac-12 has as many ranked teams this week as the SEC. USC moved up one spot to No. 9 after their 45-37 win over Arizona. The Trojans are joined ...
Bailey on Adjusting to College, Fitting Into Scheme, Learning from Veterans
Yep UCLA basketball guard Amari Bailey talked with the media on Monday about adapting to the college game, fitting into the scheme, and what he is learning from the Bruin veterans.
What's Bruin Show: Where UCLA is After the Oregon Loss, Stanford Preview
In this episode, we look at what happened to UCLA in the loss to Oregon, where the team stands, and preview the Stanford game with Hank Waddles of Go Mighty Card.
Ducks let down by failure to maximize red zone opportunities
The Ducks managed to accumulate more yards than any team has against a Justin Wilcox-coached California defense, and had things gone better in the red zone, they would've scored more points than any opponent too. Saturday's press conference was a little more subdued than one would expect following a three-score...
College Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley Unhappy News
USC topped Arizona on Saturday night, but head coach Lincoln Riley was furious with the officiating. The Trojans first-year head coach was furious - and rightfully so - after the officials made a huge blunder at the end of the first half. Riley went off on the refs when they...
How To Watch, Stream and Listen: UCLA vs. Stanford
The UCLA football team is heading into Homecoming against Stanford on Saturday. It will try to bounce back from its first loss of the season and correct mistakes from its loss to Oregon. Despite the “L," UCLA is 6-1 and ranked 12th in the AP. Offensively, the Bruins are one...
Women make history officiating high school football game in Los Angeles
Five African-American women referee an L.A. City Section game together Friday night
Football Friday with Coach Kruger of NRHEG and Coach Schmidtke of USC
Low angle view of college style football on a yard line of a football field under stadium lights. NRHEG Head Coach Marc Kruger recapping the season after a loss to Maple River on Tuesday, Panthers finish the season 1-8 USC Head Coach TJ Schmidtke, recaps the 28-14 win over AC/GE...
First all-female officiating crew in City Section football history takes the field
History was made in Huntington Park as the City Section's first all-female high school football officiating crew took the field.
2022 CIF-LA City Section football brackets: San Pedro, Venice top two seeds in Open Division
As expected, undefeated San Pedro is the top seed of the Open Division in the LA City Section football brackets, it was just released on Saturday. The Pirates (10-0), who edged Banning-Wilmington 10-7 on Friday, head the eight-team top division and will play eighth-seed Eagle Rock-Los Angeles ...
CIF football playoff pairings get mostly favorable reviews from Orange County coaches
It was the day that high school football fans, coaches and players have been waiting for. CIF officials announced the brackets for the CIF playoffs which include 14 divisions. Playoffs are scheduled for Friday, but games can also be played on Thursday and Saturday due to stadium conflicts. Coaches contacted...
The Trojan Marching Band’s drum major is Hispanic for the second time in the school’s history
The USC marching band has riveted stadiums, stages and parades with trojan energy for over a century. But, for the second time in school history, a Hispanic student is paving the field front and center as the drum major of the platinum-winning collegiate band. Jacobo Herrera is the person carrying the iconic and notable armor leading the Trojan Marching Band, also known as “The Spirit of Troy.” Herrera is not only leading the band during football games, practices and performances; he is also a first-generation college student pioneering his way through USC.
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28
It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles
One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
SoCal to see mild temperatures, afternoon sunshine on Halloween, but rain is on the way
Southern California will continue to see mild temperatures on Halloween, as some rain moves into the region later in the week.
Private Weather Service predicts ‘Cold & Wet’ Weather
It is that time of the year again where rainy season forecasts are put out there and Arizona is going to see a La Nina season that is not near normal at all so read on for details …. Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not...
