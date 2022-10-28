The Indianapolis Colts are set to make a major change heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders. They have decided the time is now to make a quarterback change, as Matt Ryan, who is also dealing with a shoulder injury, is being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Had the shoulder injury not occurred, Ehlinger was still going to be named the team’s starter for the rest of the season.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO