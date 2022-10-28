ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr gets brutally honest about Raiders shutout loss

The Las Vegas Raiders could not have played much worse on offense during Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New Orleans Saints as the team was shut out in the game, losing by a final score of 24-0. Quarterback Derek Carr had a particularly poor performance, and he had plenty to say about it on Sunday afternoon.
NFL Analysis Network

This Colts-Broncos Trade Sends KJ Hamler To Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts are set to make a major change heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders. They have decided the time is now to make a quarterback change, as Matt Ryan, who is also dealing with a shoulder injury, is being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Had the shoulder injury not occurred, Ehlinger was still going to be named the team’s starter for the rest of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans waive DB Ugo Amadi from 53-man roster, have open spot

The Tennessee Titans have waived defensive back Ugo Amadi from their 53-man roster, the team announced Monday. Amadi played in two games for the Titans this season, making five tackles. He's been inactive the last five games. The Titans acquired Amadi in a trade before the season. Amadi played prep football at Overton High in Nashville but is originally from Canada. ...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy