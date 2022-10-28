Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
A couple making $28,000 a year in passive income from real estate used an out-of-the-box approach to buy their first rental
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Marques and Shyra of Black, Married...
5 Kitchen Trends You Should Ditch In Your Home
Designer trends certainly come and go over time, and you might find yourself wondering exactly what is coming in and what is going out. Here's the scoop!
Dean Poulton & Borja De Maqua Discuss How To Restore Your Historic Home – Exclusive
Dean Poulton and Borja De Maqua have a few ideas for your historic restoration project. They told House Digest what you should put on your list.
The 4 Best Places In Your Home For A Gallery Wall
Creating a gallery wall in your home is a great way to show your personality and creativity. Here are 4 places to add a gallery wall in your home.
Love It Or List It Shows A Simple Way To Make A Basement More Livable
If you're in the process of redesigning your basement, here is a simple and inexpensive way to make it more livable, as shown by Love It or List It.
Homeowners, Is There Anything You Regret Or Wish You'd Done Differently Before Taking The Plunge?
That feeling when asking one simple question could've saved you, like, $10k... Buying a home is a big decision — and an expensive one — so it only makes sense that homeowners might have some regrets along the way. So, if there's something you wish you'd known before...
House Digest
New York, NY
66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0