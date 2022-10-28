Read full article on original website
Golden Ranch restaurant closed after kitchen fire on Friday
Golden Ranch restaurant had a fire in the kitchen on Friday. Owners reported on social media that the kitchen will be closed on Saturday and until they post that it is ready to be reopened. The post said: "We had a fire in the kitchen today. We'll be closed today,...
Selma minister Nannie "Nan" Brown Curtis passes away after cancer battle
Selma minister, Nannie "Nan" Brown Curtis, passed away from lung cancer on Oct. 15. She was 74 years old and was in the presence of family when she passed away in the care of a hospital in Montgomery. According to her obituary on Miller Funeral Service Curtis was born in...
Dallas County Schools opens shop on Water Ave. to service active bus fleet
Dallas County School System opened a new school bus shop on Water Avenue. . Many of the bus drivers and school board members attended the ribbon cutting Oct. 21 at 3701 Water Ave., where Steve’s Service Center was located. Dallas County Schools Superintendent Anthony Sampson said the new shop is “an effort to continue to support teaching and learning.”
City Council warned of difficulty rebuilding city’s water, sewer system
Rebuilding the city’s water and sewer system is hard work, but the City of Marion has found that applying for federal grants for the project isn’t easy either. The Marion City Council recently voted to allow Mayor Dexter Hinton to apply for three grants from the American Rescue Plan Act after a discussion of the arcane details of what it takes to win federal grants.
Montgomery Police seeking identity of retail theft suspect
The Montgomery Police department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect of a retail theft on Oct. 21. The crime happened at around 11 a.m. at the 1000 block of Eastdale Mall. "The suspect entered the business during regular operating hours, requested to see an item from...
