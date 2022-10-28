ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros set World Series roster by adding left-handed reliever Will Smith

By Brandon Scott
 3 days ago

(SportsRadio 610) - The Astros' World Series roster is mostly the same as it was in the ALCS, except for one change.

They are swopping right-handed reliever Seth Martinez for left-handed reliever Will Smith, who they traded for ahead of the deadline this year from Atlanta. Smith was a key part of Atlanta's World Series team that beat Houston last year.

Smith has been held off the Astros' ALCS and ALDS rosters. In 24 regular season appearances, he recorded a 3.27 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.

In 20 career postseason games, Smith has a 1.47 ERA and 0.76 WHIP with 16 strikeouts and six saves in 18.1 innings.

The decision to add Smith to the World Series roster is clearly connected to the Philadelphia Phillies' dynamic left-handed hitters, which includes two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper and lead-off man Kyle Schwarber. They also have Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh batting left-handed lower in the order.

Brandon Scott is the editor for SportsRadio610.com. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott . Reach him directly via email: brandon.scott@audacy.com.

