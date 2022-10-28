Read full article on original website
Manayunk Indian Grille
Manayunk Indian Grille is the best Indian restaurant to visit in the neighborhood, with a large menu of excellent pakoras, crispy samosas with mint chutney, and chicken vindaloo. Aside from classic Indian staples, you can also find Himalayan dishes like chicken hakka noodles, honey garlic shrimp, and numerous vegetarian choices when you want something less meat-focused. Start with crowd-pleasers like their tangy cubes of eggplant and aloo papdi chaat, and then head to their murgh malai kebab (chicken marinated in malai, cheese, and spices, then roasted in a clay oven), or saag paneer with spinach and house cottage cheese. And with steaming piles of naan and paratha on the menu, you have plenty of options to soak up every bit of sauce.
Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails
With all the congestion and construction, we understand why you’ve avoided Midtown lately. But if exciting restaurants like Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails keep at it, you’ll want to return. The signature eatery at the new Kimpton Shane Hotel, Hartley doesn’t just look the part—the stylish lobby establishment has light wood floors, black leather banquettes, and a lively connected bar—but its tastes are on point, too. Small plates like skillet cornbread (please liberally apply the sweet tomato jam) and fried chicken skin cracklins illustrate a sophisticated kitchen that isn’t ashamed of its Southern roots. By the time your fork touches sorghum butter-topped carrots and roasted chicken that’s been brined in sweet tea, you realize the cooks are just showing off.
Vine Bar
Intimate? Check. Melted wax candles? Check. Delicious pasta? Double check. This little Italian restaurant and deli is rumoured to be where the lady and the tramp first fell in love. OK, it was us who started that rumour, but this candlelit spot definitely has all the potential for the ultimate date night. Wine bottles lining the walls, fairylights, and a whole gnocchi section on the menu. The al tartufo is a winner, and you’re highly encouraged to end with a slice of tiramisu. We’d also suggest picking up some of their pesto and a wine bottle to go.
Casa Potin Bakery
Casa Potin has been pumping out excellent Cuban bakery classics in a tiny plaza across the Sedano’s on Palm Ave since before they started working on the Palmetto. The croquetas de la casa, a traditional ham croqueta, is a staple of any good Cuban bakery. At Potin, they are so good they sell out by the afternoon. Their pizza pastel (a pastry layered with minced ham, cream cheese, and tomato sauce) is soft, crunchy, salty, and sweet all at once. The corner pieces are the best because you get maximum flakiness. The most important thing about Casa Potin is that they have, without a doubt, the best Cuban bread in the city. The crust is crisp but light, the inside is doughy, and the smell is so intoxicating you will want to stick your face in it. This actually makes for a refreshing morning facial, so wake up early for a loaf fresh out of the oven and add this to your skincare routine.
Morea
Between lamb chops stacked into a pyramid and drinks sprinkled with lavender buds, everything at Morea looks almost too good to eat or drink. The American spot hits all the lively, cocktail-heavy, neon-lit neighborhood notes, complete with velvet booths and a backlit bar. It serves two dozen specialty cocktails, mostly made with mezcal and tequila. When it comes to food, they have small plates like chile garlic shrimp, a cheesy pear and fig flatbread, along with larger dishes like lobster rolls, blackened salmon, and linguine pescatore that you can pair with any drink on the menu (we checked).
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
Baked steakhouse chicken
You probably would not expect chicken to be seasoned with steak sauce and steak seasoning, but those are two of the main ingredients that I used for seasoning, to create my delicious baked steakhouse chicken.
Casablanca Restaurant
Casablanca in Venice has been around for about 40 years, and the menu hasn’t changed much since then, which is a good thing. The signature dish is the calamari steak, but sometimes we deviate and go for either a grande burrito or a skillet of fajitas. And aside from the solid food, Casablanca is always a dependable good time, with live music, tortillas being made in the main dining room, and, a margarita cart that will roll right up to your table.
Salsa & Beer
This massive restaurant in North Hollywood is packed pretty much every night of the week—and it’s not difficult to see why. The solid menu is filled with dishes ranging from sizzling fajitas to carnitas tortas, there’s a long list of Mexican beer and margaritas, and those unlimited chips, salsa, and bean dip are always free. But most importantly, Salsa & Beer manages to give off a lively, neighborhood energy that makes a meal here feel more like a block party than dinner.
The Russian Tea Room
Alongside restaurants like Grand Central Oyster Bar and Bamonte’s, The Russian Tea Room is an NYC institution. This place is located among a row of high-end hotels just south of Central Park, and you come here as much for the setting as you do for a meal. The space features dark green walls with gold trim, red banquettes, and two genuine Picassos and one Chagall (mixed in with reproductions). The staff won’t tell you which paintings are real just in case you’re secretly a Danny Ocean-level art thief.
Homemade bread from sourdough starter
Yesterday, I wrote an article to tell you how I make a simple sourdough starter. Today, I wanted to share one of my favorite bread recipes that uses part of the starter. When I make homemade bread, I usually always brush my bread dough with an egg wash, or melted butter. For this specific bread recipe, I prefer to use the egg wash, but either works great. However, if you prefer a buttery crust, you'll want to use melted butter.
Famous 4th Street Delicatessen
If breakfast for you means a bagel stacked with smoked fish, you should start your morning at Famous 4th Street Delicatessen. The Jewish deli is one of the best in Philly, and definitely our favorite place for brunch in Queen Village. They don’t take reservations, but there’s no one in town stacking corned beef higher or spreading cream cheese thicker. It can get as loud and busy on weekend mornings as 30th Street Station, but you can always order your enormous pastrami specials, challah French toast, or matzah ball soup to go.
Sauce and Bread Kitchen
Sauce and Bread Kitchen is a small Edgewater cafe owned by local hot sauce maker and bakery, Co-op Sauce and Crumb. They have great pastries and occasionally host prix fixe dinners. But one of our favorite things here are their delicious bagel sandwiches. The Bagel Du Jour uses their everything pretzel bagel as a foundation for everything from fried chicken to smoked brisket to krautchi: a hybrid of sauerkraut and kimchi. Build one as complex or simple as you want, but our go-to is sweet maple sausage, pimento cheese spread, fluffy scrambled eggs, and a dash of their housemade garlic chili crisp. Make sure to try the dozen different hot sauces on every table.
Monkey Bar
Founded in the 1930s, Monkey Bar has changed hands a few times over the years (such as in 2009, when it was bought by Graydon Carter). The newest iteration—from the team behind Au Cheval and 4 Charles Prime Rib—feels especially promising. This old-school Midtown restaurant still has a big sunken dining room that features plush red booths and a wraparound mural of Jazz Age celebrities, but the menu is brand new. Hearty and unpretentious, the food includes everything from pasta and fried chicken to steakhouse staples like a dry-aged porterhouse. Notably, they serve the same cheese-smothered burger that you’ll find at Au Cheval, and you should eat one in the walk-in-only tavern area, where there are a few tables and booths alongside plenty of monkey-themed decor.
Ornithology Jazz Club
Bushwick has its own jazz club now, one that evokes genuine Village hey-day vibes and exclusively serves vegan food. We’re guilty of referring to this place as “the vegan jazz club” just to poke fun at the Bushwick of it all, but we’re actually really into this venue.
Vicky Bakery
Vicky Bakery is a Miami institution for Cuban baked goods. Although there are a bunch of locations across Dade County, this one in East Hialeah is our favorite. They have anything you could ever want from a Cuban bakery, plus some extras. The pastelitos are basically the textbook definition— oozing with guava, perfectly sweet, and toasted just right. For those of you who have PSL season alerts on your calendar, Vicky makes a pumpkin y queso pastelito that will make you want to wear flannel even if it’s 95 degrees outside. They also have an impressive variety of cakes and party platters if you’re ever in a bind for that work party you forgot about. Or if you just feel like having 50 mini croquetas for lunch.
Marufuku Ramen
The East Coast outpost of this popular San Francisco ramen shop is one of the better options for a quick bowl of noodles in the East Village. Tonkatsu ramen is their speciality, and the pork broth here is some of the richest, creamiest we’ve had. The Hakata Tonkatsu DX version comes with not one but two kinds of pork belly, both meltingly tender and deeply spiced, as well as corn, nori, and a very perfect soft-boiled seasoned egg. The noodles are of the thin variety, and they have a pleasantly chewy texture. No matter which broth you choose—they also have chicken, vegetable, and miso-based options—you can pick your preferred spice level. The space is fairly nondescript, with a long bar that’s ideal for solo dining and a larger room with tables in the back. That’s fine, though, because you won’t want to focus on anything other than the steaming bowl of noodles in front of you.
Politan Row
The Politan Row food hall at Colony Square is an easy way to scale your birthday dinner in either direction. Want to feel extra special? Book the Tasting Table, which gives you reserved seating, a dedicated waiter for bar and table service, and a prix fixe tasting menu of courses from different food vendors, from Caribbean and Indian to Italian and Vietnamese cuisines. You can also make it a booze-heavy bash with early reservations to JoJo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge, a ’70s-themed cocktail bar at the back of Politan, then head to the food hall for more drinks and a few bites. End the evening at one of Colony Square’s neighboring restaurants with a bottle of bubbly and dessert.
Leo's Mexican Food
One of the oldest Mexican restaurants in the South Bay and a bonafide local institution, the first thing you should know about Leo’s in Lawndale is they’re famous for something called “cheese chips,” which are exactly what they sound like: a plate of tortillas chips underneath a blanket of broiled white cheese, like something you’d make in college at 2am with an empty fridge. But wow, if it doesn’t hit the spot with a tall Cadillac margarita on the rocks. After you’ve polished off your last round of chips and admired the retro faux-abode decor, order the Leo’s excellent chile con carne (red or green), which comes with fluffy rice and creamy refried beans that don’t taste like an afterthought.
Elsewhere Brewing at The Beacon
Elsewhere runs the back corner of the Beacon in Grant Park with a lively pet-friendly patio, where beer advocates and cycling clubs kick back to enjoy the European-inspired pilsners, Czech lagers, hefeweizens, and IPAs (try the popular West Coast-style Viridity) to pair with a full menu of tasty apps, handhelds, and salads. If beer isn’t your thing, you can quench your thirst with the assortment of beer alternatives like seltzers and craft cocktails. Live music is a regular thing as well, making it a good move when you’re rolling with a large group.
