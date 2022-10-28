‘Haunted Halloween Happenings’ will fill Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Parks and Recreation will hold its’ annual ‘Haunted Halloween Happenings’ Friday and Saturday night at Deming Park.

The event will have more of a “scare” factor than the Unhaunted Halloween Happenings that took place the previous week.

“On our unhaunted night, we have no scare actors, and this weekend we’re going to have a ton of volunteers coming out from Indiana State University and the Vigo County School Corp and areas all around the Wabash Valley that bring a lot of haunted scares to our haunted train and hayrides so they’ll be coming out in full costume and full makeup and full scare,” Kilie Smith, Director of Recreation for Terre Haute Parks and Recreation, said.

Haunted Halloween Happenings will take place October 28th and 29th from 7-10 p.m.

Along with the haunted hayrides and train rides, Smith said there will also be food trucks on-site.

“We always want to keep up and keep our scenes new and exciting and introduce new pop culture scenes and all kinds of things to keep it fresh. We also have some really cool classic scenes that a lot of families love to see year after year so we keep it classic and we like to embellish and add more year after year,” Smith said.

Smith said any age is welcome at the parent’s discretion.

She advises guests to use the Ohio entrance to Deming Park for the easiest and most convenient access.

