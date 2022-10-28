ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

‘Haunted Halloween Happenings’ will fill Deming Park

By Shelby Reilly
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17R9Kg_0iqLeleH00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Parks and Recreation will hold its’ annual ‘Haunted Halloween Happenings’ Friday and Saturday night at Deming Park.

The event will have more of a “scare” factor than the Unhaunted Halloween Happenings that took place the previous week.

“On our unhaunted night, we have no scare actors, and this weekend we’re going to have a ton of volunteers coming out from Indiana State University and the Vigo County School Corp and areas all around the Wabash Valley that bring a lot of haunted scares to our haunted train and hayrides so they’ll be coming out in full costume and full makeup and full scare,” Kilie Smith, Director of Recreation for Terre Haute Parks and Recreation, said.

Haunted Halloween Happenings will take place October 28th and 29th from 7-10 p.m.

UPDATED: Regional Trick-or-Treating & Event Dates

Along with the haunted hayrides and train rides, Smith said there will also be food trucks on-site.

“We always want to keep up and keep our scenes new and exciting and introduce new pop culture scenes and all kinds of things to keep it fresh. We also have some really cool classic scenes that a lot of families love to see year after year so we keep it classic and we like to embellish and add more year after year,” Smith said.

Smith said any age is welcome at the parent’s discretion.

She advises guests to use the Ohio entrance to Deming Park for the easiest and most convenient access.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

"The Truckstop" in Terre Haute brings in crowd at grand opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What if you could find all of your favorite local food trucks in one place?. The "The Truckstop" in Terre Haute had its grand opening this weekend!. It is a community space where folks can gather and eat their favorite foods outdoors!. Organizers say it...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

A Princess Party for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 100 little girls gathered to get their very own princess makeovers on Saturday!. The little queens got their choice of makeup, hairstyle, nail color, and more! There was also a glitter tattoo parlor!. All of the money from the party goes to making Thanksgiving...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Alumni reunion represents decades of progress for Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– On Saturday, a group of Black alumni from Indiana State met for a reunion. They celebrated seeing familiar faces, as well as the 50th year of the anniversary of the school’s African-American culture center, and Afro-studies program. They also honored Fred Henderson, the first Black gymnast at ISU. Dr. Crystal Reynolds, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

ISU Black alumni group host landmark reunion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of Black alumni, stretching decades of history, met at the Vigo County Historical Center on Saturday for a reunion celebrating 50 years of the university’s African-American culture center, and its Afro-studies program as well. Dr. Crystal Reynolds helped organize this year’s reunion, and said alumni from the 50’s all the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Witches on Bikes spreading joy while giving back to community

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Around one hundred and sixty witches will be trading in their brooms for bikes on Saturday. Witches on Bike started last year when thirty-two women decided to dress up as witches and ride bikes around Vincennes just to cackle and spread some Halloween happiness. "At the...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay Co. Girl Scouts open a special time capsule

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Clay County Girl Scouts opened up a time capsule that had been sealed for 10 years at Forest Park on Friday. It’s in honor of the Girl Scouts 110th anniversary. Past and present Girl Scouts was in attendance to reveal the contents inside from 2012. Some of those items included […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Danville car show honoring late student

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) normally hosts a car show in May. One automotive teacher at the school said it’s more common to see shows in the summertime because some car enthusiasts put their vehicles away for the winter.  But, on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered together for a last-minute […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

Organizer announces an end to a popular Terre Haute festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute festival is no more. In a letter from Blues at the Crossroads Festival organizer Connie Wrin to festival supporters, she says the downtown festival has "come to an end." Wrin cites rising costs and poor attendance over the last two years.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Spooky Family Fun in Greene County

FREE Refreshments, FREE treat bags, FREE movie. (7:45 pm-9:30 pm) Showing of the Original Ghostbusters from 1984 on the Shawnee big screen. (Following movie) “The Kool Kids Supernatural Sleuths of Southern Indiana” conduct an investigation at Shawnee after hours!. Linton Spookfest 5pm-8pm October 31, 2022. (5 pm-8 pm)...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Blues at the Crossroads takes its final bow

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Blues at the Crossroads reportedly, has come to an end. According to a release posted by festival organizer Connie Wrin, poor attendance in the last two years combined with other factors has led to the decision to end the festival. While anticipation was high for the 2022 festival, bad weather […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local artist’s work featured in Gainbridge Fieldhouse

TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local artist, whose creative footprint has been expanding throughout the state, is now featured in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Becky Hochhalter is a Terre Haute native and has been creating art since she was a child. You’ve probably seen murals of hers around the Wabash Valley such as at the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Parke County REMC breaks ground on new HQ

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Parke County REMC is breaking ground on a new headquarters for its services. The group purchased 15 acres along East Highway 36 to build a new facility that will have all their employees and equipment under one roof. Parke County REMC is a rural electric member-owned cooperative that serves parts […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Charleston house fire displaces five residents

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Five people have been displaced, with one injured, due to a mobile home fire in Charleston, Illinois in the early morning hours of Friday. According to a release from the Charleston Fire Department, firefighters were called to a mobile home at 530 Reynolds Lot 60 in Charleston at approximately 1:30 a.m. […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Power outage affects 5K for a time in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy crews are working to restore power after two squirrels got into the Allendale Substation on Terre Haute’s south side and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon. According to Rick Burger with Duke, power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. As of 2:49 p.m., Duke Energy’s outage […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy