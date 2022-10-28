ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

By Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHZIn_0iqLePBB00

Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Polzin gives Packers a C-minus grade against Bills

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Offense: C Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon led a dominant running game. It took a while for the passing game to get going, but rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure provided a spark in that department. A pair of fourth-down failures — one in...
Bucs QB Tom Brady confirms divorce is finalized

Tom Brady confirmed Friday that his 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen is over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote on Instagram that their divorce was finalized in recent days. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue...
Bucs LB Shaq Barrett, placed on IR after torn Achilles ends season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Shaq Barrett will sit out the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles. The team placed him on injured reserve Friday. An MRI on Friday confirmed the tear of the Achilles for Barrett, who is expected to be sidelined seven-to-nine months, according to multiple reports. Barrett suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday. This...
Niners WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) to miss clash with Rams

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out of Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury. Samuel missed practice all week with the injury, which occurred during last weekend's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco has a bye next week but coach Kyle Shanahan said that had nothing to do with the decision. ...
Report: Pats WR DeVante Parker has sprained knee

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker avoided a major injury and might only miss one game with a sprained knee, NFL Network reported Monday. Parker was injured on the first offensive play Sunday in the Pats' win over the New York Jets. If he misses any games, it's expected he could return after the team's bye in Week 10, per the report. The Pats host Indianapolis in Week 9. Parker, 29, has 15 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown this season, his first in New England. He has played in eight games, starting seven. --Field Level Media
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, the team confirmed Friday. D'Onta Foreman and rookie Raheem Blackshear will handle rushing duties when the Panthers (2-5) take on the NFC South-leading Falcons (3-4). Hubbard, 23, sustained the injury in Sunday's 21-3 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was his first start of the season after Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey...
Syndication: The Enquirer

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) is helped to his feet after going down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals led 28-17 at halftime. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-The Enquirer Atlanta Falcons At Cincinnati Bengals Nfl Week 7
Bill Belichick becomes second-winningest coach in NFL history

Bill Belichick earned his 325th win (regular season and postseason) on Sunday, becoming the second-winningest coach in NFL history. The New England Patriots (4-4) defeated the New York Jets (5-3) 22-17 in East Rutherford, N.J., giving Belichick sole possession of second place on the all-time list. He passed the legendary George Halas (324 wins), who coached the Chicago Bears for 40 years. It was also the Patriots' 13th straight win...
