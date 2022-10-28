NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Related
CBS Sports
LOOK: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey throws deep touchdown pass against Rams
Christian McCaffrey had one career touchdown pass entering Sunday's game against the Rams. The 49ers' new running back added to his tally during the second quarter, when he lofted a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk that tied the score. It was McCaffrey's first touchdown pass since Dec. 17, 2018,...
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin gives Packers a C-minus grade against Bills
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Offense: C Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon led a dominant running game. It took a while for the passing game to get going, but rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure provided a spark in that department. A pair of fourth-down failures — one in...
Packers Bills Football
Packers running back AJ Dillon is taken down by Bills linebacker Matt Milano during the second half on Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores a touchdown ahead of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks (48) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) just misses a catch during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) falls over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update
Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Chippy Against Bills
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't happy how the team lost its poise against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL Week 9 odds: Point spread, moneyline, over/under for every game on Week 9 NFL schedule
NFL Week 9 could be very interesting. Who is favored to win in each game on the Week 9 NFL schedule?. Take a look at the odds for every game, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. NFL power rankings:Eagles, Vikings, Titans, Bills continue impressive win streaks. NFL Week 9 point spreads. Philadelphia...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Bucs QB Tom Brady confirms divorce is finalized
Tom Brady confirmed Friday that his 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen is over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote on Instagram that their divorce was finalized in recent days. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue...
Bucs LB Shaq Barrett, placed on IR after torn Achilles ends season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Shaq Barrett will sit out the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles. The team placed him on injured reserve Friday. An MRI on Friday confirmed the tear of the Achilles for Barrett, who is expected to be sidelined seven-to-nine months, according to multiple reports. Barrett suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday. This...
Niners WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) to miss clash with Rams
San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out of Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury. Samuel missed practice all week with the injury, which occurred during last weekend's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco has a bye next week but coach Kyle Shanahan said that had nothing to do with the decision. ...
Report: Pats WR DeVante Parker has sprained knee
New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker avoided a major injury and might only miss one game with a sprained knee, NFL Network reported Monday. Parker was injured on the first offensive play Sunday in the Pats' win over the New York Jets. If he misses any games, it's expected he could return after the team's bye in Week 10, per the report. The Pats host Indianapolis in Week 9. Parker, 29, has 15 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown this season, his first in New England. He has played in eight games, starting seven. --Field Level Media
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, the team confirmed Friday. D'Onta Foreman and rookie Raheem Blackshear will handle rushing duties when the Panthers (2-5) take on the NFC South-leading Falcons (3-4). Hubbard, 23, sustained the injury in Sunday's 21-3 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was his first start of the season after Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey...
Syndication: The Enquirer
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) is helped to his feet after going down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals led 28-17 at halftime. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-The Enquirer Atlanta Falcons At Cincinnati Bengals Nfl Week 7
Bill Belichick becomes second-winningest coach in NFL history
Bill Belichick earned his 325th win (regular season and postseason) on Sunday, becoming the second-winningest coach in NFL history. The New England Patriots (4-4) defeated the New York Jets (5-3) 22-17 in East Rutherford, N.J., giving Belichick sole possession of second place on the all-time list. He passed the legendary George Halas (324 wins), who coached the Chicago Bears for 40 years. It was also the Patriots' 13th straight win...
NFL: Pro Bowl-NFC at AFC
Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC outside linebacker Robert Quinn of the Chicago Bears (94) during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Rogersville Review
Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
Comments / 0