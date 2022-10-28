ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

NEW California-based women’s fashion brand, Johnny Was, opened at The Summit—learn more

Johnny Was, a California-based women’s fashion lifestyle brand, officially opened its first location in Alabama at The Summit. Keep reading for all the deets. Johnny Was, now open at The Summit, has been available and popular in fine department stores for over 30 years. The brand focuses on women’s clothing and accessories that celebrate a bohemian elegance and artisan detailing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Garden & Gun

A Birmingham Boutique for Southern Makers

As at a modern art gallery, the polished concrete floors and bone-white walls of the downtown Birmingham shop Still Johnson purposefully keep the focus on the installations—or in this case, a stunning selection of home goods and decor from Southern makers. The abstract shapes of a Natchez, Mississippi, artist’s jet-black kinetic mobile, for instance, spin lazily in lavender-perfumed air courtesy of Hazeltine candles, poured in New Orleans. Vintage teak dining chairs gather around a sleek ebonized-oak dining table fashioned by Birmingham furniture maestro Michael Morrow. And drop cloths splashed with Pepto-pink and highlighter-yellow paint by the Florence, Alabama, artist Cullen Stewart hang across from Nashville photographer Tim Vogelaar’s tranquil but powerful black-and-white nature scenes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

9 exciting student discounts in Birmingham that you need to know about

Do you know a college student looking for some sweet deals? Keep reading to learn about some fun student discounts in Birmingham, from restaurants to retail stores. Show your student ID to the cashier before swiping your credit card to get a 10% discount taken off your purchase. Fresh market is a great place to stock up on groceries or grab a meal while on the go.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

9 festive events to get your holiday shopping started this season

It is officially November, Birmingham! You know what that means, it’s time to start thinking about holiday shopping. No matter who is on your list this year, it never hurts to start checking it off early. Keep reading for nine shopping events around town to get you in the holiday spirit.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

After 25 years, AMC Summit 16 is getting a $5.1M facelift

Just in time for its 25th anniversary, the AMC Summit 16 is about to get a major facelift. Earlier this week, The Bama Buzz, Bham Now’s sister publication, reported in its weekly construction update, plans to renovate the popular multiplex at The Summit. According to Southern Exposure Information, a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Birmingham to host food collection drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham announced Monday it will be collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be given to residents in need. The city said donations will be collected November 1-3 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. from 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. each day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

2022 Halloween Candy Buy Back Programs

Not sure you can handle all of that candy your kids brought home from Trick or Treating, or just want to do something good with what you have leftover? Here are a few local offices participating in a Candy Buy Back program:. If you know of a local office participating,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital

Welcome to the Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital! Are you having a baby or planning on having a baby in Birmingham? Did you know that Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham has a long history of recognition, including being named the “Best Hospital to Have a Baby,” “Best Birthing Suites,” “Favorite Hospital,” and the Most Wired list for Hospitals and Health Networks? In this guide, we hope to showcase what makes Ascension St. Vincent’s a great choice when having a baby…
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

City of Alabaster hosts second Jubilee; features regional music for fans

ALABASTER – The second annual Alabaster Jubilee wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a festival lineup of regional music for fans to enjoy. The event, which began at 3 p.m. at the green space around the old Siluria water tower, on the grounds of Alabaster’s municipal complex, featured performances from Take 7, the M-80s, and Grammy Award winning artist and Florence native, John Paul White, who headlined the event.
ALABASTER, AL
280living.com

Chelsea couple fulfills winery dreams

After spending time in the wine trails of north Georgia, Chelsea residents Lee and Lisa Moffett decided to open their own winery when the opportunity unexpectedly presented itself. “I remember sitting out enjoying wine at Crane Creek Vineyards in Young Harris, Georgia, and looking out over the vineyard which one...
CHELSEA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Chilton venue opens cabin getaway

For over a decade, Starwood Farm II in Jemison has hosted weddings and special events. Located off Jemison’s Interstate 65, Exit 219 in the countryside, the rustic and peaceful atmosphere has hosted birthday parties, quinceañeras, family reunions and over 60 weddings. The 45-acre property was purchased by the...
JEMISON, AL

