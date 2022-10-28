Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Bham Now
NEW California-based women’s fashion brand, Johnny Was, opened at The Summit—learn more
Johnny Was, a California-based women’s fashion lifestyle brand, officially opened its first location in Alabama at The Summit. Keep reading for all the deets. Johnny Was, now open at The Summit, has been available and popular in fine department stores for over 30 years. The brand focuses on women’s clothing and accessories that celebrate a bohemian elegance and artisan detailing.
Garden & Gun
A Birmingham Boutique for Southern Makers
As at a modern art gallery, the polished concrete floors and bone-white walls of the downtown Birmingham shop Still Johnson purposefully keep the focus on the installations—or in this case, a stunning selection of home goods and decor from Southern makers. The abstract shapes of a Natchez, Mississippi, artist’s jet-black kinetic mobile, for instance, spin lazily in lavender-perfumed air courtesy of Hazeltine candles, poured in New Orleans. Vintage teak dining chairs gather around a sleek ebonized-oak dining table fashioned by Birmingham furniture maestro Michael Morrow. And drop cloths splashed with Pepto-pink and highlighter-yellow paint by the Florence, Alabama, artist Cullen Stewart hang across from Nashville photographer Tim Vogelaar’s tranquil but powerful black-and-white nature scenes.
Birmingham woman set to ‘Come on down!” on ‘The Price is Right’
Korliss Datcher of Birmingham can teach psychology, coach athletics and offer tips for maximum enjoyment at Disney parks. But can she correctly guess the prices of merchandise (perhaps a car, a refrigerator or a set of living room furniture) and win prizes on TV?. Fans of “The Price Is Right”...
Bham Now
9 exciting student discounts in Birmingham that you need to know about
Do you know a college student looking for some sweet deals? Keep reading to learn about some fun student discounts in Birmingham, from restaurants to retail stores. Show your student ID to the cashier before swiping your credit card to get a 10% discount taken off your purchase. Fresh market is a great place to stock up on groceries or grab a meal while on the go.
Bham Now
9 festive events to get your holiday shopping started this season
It is officially November, Birmingham! You know what that means, it’s time to start thinking about holiday shopping. No matter who is on your list this year, it never hurts to start checking it off early. Keep reading for nine shopping events around town to get you in the holiday spirit.
comebacktown.com
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
Bham Now
After 25 years, AMC Summit 16 is getting a $5.1M facelift
Just in time for its 25th anniversary, the AMC Summit 16 is about to get a major facelift. Earlier this week, The Bama Buzz, Bham Now’s sister publication, reported in its weekly construction update, plans to renovate the popular multiplex at The Summit. According to Southern Exposure Information, a...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham to host food collection drive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham announced Monday it will be collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be given to residents in need. The city said donations will be collected November 1-3 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. from 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. each day.
Bham Now
BREAKING: Mayor Woodfin commits to building family fun center at Birmingham CrossPlex by 2024 [PHOTOS]
After meeting with 5 Points West Community leaders, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on social media last night his commitment to build a city-owned family fun center on Birmingham CrossPlex property by 2024. Announcement. Here is the statement Mayor Woodfin released on his Facebook account:. “I’m excited to announce the construction...
birminghammommy.com
2022 Halloween Candy Buy Back Programs
Not sure you can handle all of that candy your kids brought home from Trick or Treating, or just want to do something good with what you have leftover? Here are a few local offices participating in a Candy Buy Back program:. If you know of a local office participating,...
Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital
Welcome to the Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital! Are you having a baby or planning on having a baby in Birmingham? Did you know that Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham has a long history of recognition, including being named the “Best Hospital to Have a Baby,” “Best Birthing Suites,” “Favorite Hospital,” and the Most Wired list for Hospitals and Health Networks? In this guide, we hope to showcase what makes Ascension St. Vincent’s a great choice when having a baby…
Shelby Reporter
City of Alabaster hosts second Jubilee; features regional music for fans
ALABASTER – The second annual Alabaster Jubilee wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a festival lineup of regional music for fans to enjoy. The event, which began at 3 p.m. at the green space around the old Siluria water tower, on the grounds of Alabaster’s municipal complex, featured performances from Take 7, the M-80s, and Grammy Award winning artist and Florence native, John Paul White, who headlined the event.
Bham Now
Now the News: Birmingham rideshare program expanding, new e-scooter + bike company coming soon
Happy Halloween, Birmingham! Let’s get your week off to a spooktacular start with the buzziest happenings around the city, including the Birmingham On Demand rideshare program expansion, a new electric scooter and bike company coming to town, new openings and more. Hoover Heights Climbing Center reopens + 4 new...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Opens Food Truck Court on Third Avenue North
Local attorney and investor Eric Guster is creating opportunities for food truck owners to expand their services in a new location in downtown Birmingham. Guster opened a food court at 1104 Third Ave. N. and is already hosting Taquería La Catrina taco truck as well as Frozen Rooster’s food truck.
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s annual Holiday Food Box Program will feed 25,000 households this year in central Alabama. The Holiday Food Boxes contain over 24 pounds of shelf-stable food items and come with a box of produce as well as protein such as chicken and pork.
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama ready to help you this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama wants to make this holiday season hunger free. They’re holding their annual Holiday Food Box Program to feed 25,000 households across 12 counties. Each holiday box can feed a family of four for seven to 10 days, and...
280living.com
Chelsea couple fulfills winery dreams
After spending time in the wine trails of north Georgia, Chelsea residents Lee and Lisa Moffett decided to open their own winery when the opportunity unexpectedly presented itself. “I remember sitting out enjoying wine at Crane Creek Vineyards in Young Harris, Georgia, and looking out over the vineyard which one...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton venue opens cabin getaway
For over a decade, Starwood Farm II in Jemison has hosted weddings and special events. Located off Jemison’s Interstate 65, Exit 219 in the countryside, the rustic and peaceful atmosphere has hosted birthday parties, quinceañeras, family reunions and over 60 weddings. The 45-acre property was purchased by the...
The Real Short Story’s Behind Alabama’s Scariest Places
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We put together the cliff notes version to explain the story's behind the hauntings. Did you now Alabama is also home to more supernatural activity than anywhere in the country. Alabama's Most Supernatural Cities. If that didn't spook you...
Comments / 0