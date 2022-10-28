Read full article on original website
WJLA
Police ID 3 men seen running from Alexandria apartment murder; alleged gunman charged
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police say they have identified the three men caught on camera running from the scene after a man was shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Phil Asare Darkwah, 28, was identified as the gunman who shot and killed Ahmed...
Police Issue Alert To Stay Away From Suspect Vehicle Involved In DC Shooting
Washington, DC Police are issuing an alert about a suspect vehicle involved in a shooting, authorities say. An investigation is underway after shooting was reported in the 5000 block of Benning Road SE, according to the DC Police Department. Police are on the lookout for a dark grey Honda Accord...
Teen Gunned Down On Halloween Night In Southwest DC, Police Say
Police have more questions than answers in Washington, DC as officers investigate the murder of a teenager on Halloween night. Members of the Metropolitan Police Department responded at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 to the 2600 block of Birney Place, where there were reports of gunshots that rang out.
Police ID 56-Year-Old Oxon Hill Man Found Murdered In DC
A Maryland man has been identified as the person who was found shot and killed in the middle of the day over the weekend in Washington, DC, police say. Prince George's County resident Michael Andre Evans, of Oxon Hill, was shot and killed in the 3800 block of 9th Street in Southeast DC on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
WGAL
Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WBAL Radio
Police investigating quadruple shooting in south Baltimore
City police are searching for the gunman in a quadruple shooting in south Baltimore last night. Police say that officers responded to the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old female who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to...
fox5dc.com
3 teenagers charged after police pursuit crash in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three teenagers are in custody after an armed robbery and police pursuit resulted in a major crash on Monday in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery on Monday around 2:41 p.m. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center.
popville.com
Early Morning Shooting in Columbia Heights
“Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1400 block of Park Rd NW. Lookout for a B/M, beard, dark complexion, wearing a blue jacket armed with a handgun.”. Updates if/when more is learned.
Shots fired near Theodore Roosevelt High School, police say
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are responding to a report of shots fired near Theodore Roosevelt High School in Northwest D.C. Wednesday morning. Someone called police and reported hearing gunshots in the area around 9:30 a.m. According to a spokesperson with the department, police believe the shots were fired behind the school, either in a parking lot or an alley. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.
fox5dc.com
Man shot inside Woodbridge home after struggle with gunman who forced way inside: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A 51-year-old man remains hospitalized after he was shot during a struggle with a gunman who police say forced his way inside the victim's Woodbridge home. The shooting happened Monday just before 1:45 p.m. in the 13400 block of Orangewood Drive. Police say the man heard a...
fox5dc.com
3 DC schools on lockdown after shots fired nearby: police
WASHINGTON - Several northwest D.C. schools are on lockdown Wednesday morning after gunshots were reported nearby. Roosevelt High School, MacFarland Middle School, and Dorothy Height Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 10:30 a.m. Officers say they located shell casings in a parking lot near Roosevelt HS on 13th Street.
fox5dc.com
Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year. Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with...
fox5dc.com
14-year-old shot and killed in Southeast DC on Halloween night
WASHINGTON - A 14-year-old is dead after a shooting in Southeast on Halloween night. D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III said the ninth-grader was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Birney Place near Pomeroy Road around 8:45 p.m Monday. Contee said the teenager was found unconscious but breathing....
38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 charged after armed robbery resulting in chase and crash involving Metro Bus and police cruiser
UPDATE 11/01 4:07 p.m. — Police confirmed on Tuesday that three men were in custody after Monday’s armed robbery and police chase. They identified the three men as 18-year-old Natnael Akalu of Silver Spring, 18-year-old Wesley Jose Nunez of Washington, D.C. and 19-year-old Lorenzo Antonio Madrid of Washington, D.C. All three of them were taken […]
Maryland Police Offer Reward After Brutal Parking Lot Stabbing Kills One
Detectives are offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to a fatal stabbing in Upper Marlboro over the weekend, authorities say. Ian Persaud, 34, was killed in a stabbing attack in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Brown Station Road around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Woman walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint, but too dark to give suspect description
WASHINGTON — A woman in Northeast, D.C. is raising awareness about what she says is inadequate street lighting in her neighborhood after she was robbed at gunpoint. Madeline Barnes was walking home from a grocery store on South Dakota Avenue earlier this month. She crossed the intersection near Farragut Place when a man approached her.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking garage
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a Rockville parking garage early Monday morning, October 31, 2022. The assault was reported inside a residential parking garage in the 9300 block of Corporate Boulevard at 1:17 AM. That's off of Shady Grove Road, near Key West Avenue.
fox5dc.com
DC toddler’s death investigated as homicide: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in southwest D.C. as a homicide. D.C. police say the two-year-old girl was found unconscious at a home on Atlantic Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday. The investigation is continuing at this time.
