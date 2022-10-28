Read full article on original website
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
U.S. Senator Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Scary stories and terrifying frights: Why do we seek out fear on Halloween?
From ghouls and goblins to Freddy Kruger and Michael Myers, Halloween is all about the things that terrify us.
365thingsaustin.com
Nightmare On Gibson Street
Nightmare on Gibson Street has been going on all month, and this Saturday is their official Halloween party—when things get really spooky! Head to Gibson Street Bar tonight for a Halloween party, DJs, dry ice punch bowls, and deadly cocktails. When: Saturday, October 29th. Location:. 1109 S Lamar Blvd.
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas
We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
Costume shop Lucy in Disguise celebrates its final Halloween before closing
After 38 years in business, Lucy in Disguise on South Congress Avenue is celebrating its final Halloween.
Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
marijuanamoment.net
SXSW Announces Marijuana And Psychedelics Panel Lineup For 2023 Festival
The 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) panel lineup has officially been released, with a number of events focused on drug policy. And notably, next year’s festival will see more psychedelics panels than those centered on marijuana. Both drug-focused topics have their own designated “track” at the Austin-based event, which...
New Austin art pieces honor eastside Black educator
Three new art installations in east Austin honor the legacy of a prominent Black educator who advocated for children's education access during the Jim Crow era.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Texas
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
MySanAntonio
The 6 Most Haunted Places All Across Texas
Each October, cooler temperatures and falling leaves are met with the strange but accepted practice that, all over the country, people will dress up in costumes, watch horrifying movies and try to scare the bejesus out of each other. It’s a time-honored tradition magnified by tales of haunted locales — places with grisly histories, unexplained phenomena and just plain spooky occurrences reported by countless people over the decades.
‘I’d probably be dead if I didn’t find this’: Event showcases artists who’ve experienced homelessness
It's not every day people get to meet the artist behind their piece of work. But Sunday, Austinites had the opportunity to do just that at the Art From the Streets (AFTS) Show and Sale.
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
A shed filled with dolls, a house adorned with mermaids and more in Austin’s Weird Homes Tour
Austin's Weird Homes Tour allows people to check out the accommodations of local artists and collectors embellished to reflect their own unique sensibilities. There are seven homes on the tour this year, and tickets are available for $40.
fox7austin.com
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
ktswblog.net
South by San Marcos: Local Lineup at SMFest 2022
Since I moved to San Marcos in 2017 I have explored many local bands. The first show I remember was a house show for Christian Sparks & The Beatnik Bandits. (My friend interviewed the band here, check it out! https://ktswblog.net/2022/04/14/san-marcos-sounds-the-beatnik-bandits/). The Beatnik Bandits kickstarted my deep dive into local music, spanning the heart of Texas State University to Austin. Local music fans were in luck this weekend as featured a lineup of local acts and vendors across local venues throughout San Marcos. From Sewell Park to Zelick’s Icehouse, San Marcos was alive with the sound of local music.
thetexastasty.com
The Best Boba Tea in Austin, Texas
If you’re a regular on the internet, you have probably heard of the drink Boba. The milky drink with tapioca balls at the bottom seems to be a new and emerging drink, as its sweet flavor is a new and fun beverage that lots of people can’t get enough of. If you are an Austin native and looking for places where you can try the infamous Boba Tea for yourself, here is a list of the best Boba in Austin to ensure the sweetest experience possible.
State of Texas: ‘We need something done now,’ Uvalde families confront DPS director
The head of Texas’ top law enforcement agency, Col. Steven McCraw, said the Department of Public Safety “did not fail” the Uvalde community in its response to the May 24 mass school shooting.
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
universitystar.com
San Marcos gets its scare on for Halloween
Trick or treat! Local businesses in San Marcos are hosting numerous new and annual events that will get the community into the Halloween spirit. Delta Zeta’s Haunted Trails haunted house event will kick off Halloween weekend from 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 27. Haunted Trails has been an annual tradition for six years with new themes each year along with a new fraternity as a partner. This year, the sorority has partnered with Kappa Sigma to organize the haunted house event.
tribeza.com
Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima Blend California Components with Texas Roots in Barton Creek Home
With the help of Kelle Contine Interior Design, the couple personalized their space with a wine bar, custom cabinetry and local artwork. When Lauren Zima and Chris Harrison, two prominent figures in the entertainment industry, decided to move out of California last year, they wanted to make sure they chose a new city where neither of them had lived before, so it felt like a fresh start. A place where they could put down roots together. Chris is from Dallas, and his kids are attending TCU, so his Texan blood runs deep. He’d already fallen in love with Austin while visiting over the years. Lauren, on the other hand, came to Austin for the first time with Chris as they were exploring potential destinations to call home, and immediately understood the lure. Austin encapsulated their fun yet ambitious spirits, and they decided it would be their new home base.
