Suspect punches, kicks victim at UC Berkeley science building: police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An aggravated assault happened overnight Sunday at UC Berkeley, according to an alert from campus police. Around 2 a.m., an unknown suspect allegedly punched and kicked a male victim while he was on the ground on the south side of the Li Kang Shing Center. Police said this was an “unprovoked” […]
Police Investigate Double Stabbing in San Jose
The San Jose Police Department is investigating a double stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 400 block of S. 1st Street at 1:17 a.m. Two men were transported to local hospitals. One is in critical condition and the other is stabilized,...
San Jose Police Arrest Man in Connection With Homicide
San Jose police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing one man and wounding another Saturday night. Officers were dispatched at 11:26 p.m. to the intersection of Kaufmann Ct. and Melbourne Blvd. They found two adult males suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of the men died.
Suspect in murder-for-hire of Oakland dentist dies in jail
Catalytic converter thief arrested after suspect tries to run away in Belmont
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a catalytic converter on Saturday, the Belmont Police Department (BPD) announced on Twitter. Police said the theft happened on Davey Glen Road. When officers arrived at the scene, the unidentified man tried to run away. However, the man was then arrested then […]
Fairfield police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing
Man arrested after hiding in closet of woman’s home in Benicia: police
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after he was hiding inside a closet of a woman’s home early Sunday morning, the Benicia Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Police said a woman living on the 1300 block of West K Street called officers around 2:45 a.m., reporting that she heard noises from […]
Two men arrested in connection with Ped Mall beating that left victim hospitalized
Two men have been arrested for their alleged part in a vicious beating on the Ped Mall that left one man hospitalized. Iowa City Police were called to the area in front of Brothers just after 10pm Saturday for an assault requiring emergency medical treatment. Investigators say 27-year-old Omar Barajas of Oakland, California and 23-year-old Carlos Garcia, address unknown, were involved in a fight with the alleged victim when they knocked him to the ground. The two men reportedly kicked the alleged victim while he was helpless on the ground, leading to serious injuries to the man’s jaw that required immediate treatment at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Man stabbed to death in broad daylight
South San Francisco Police halt catalytic converter theft in progress
Police stopped an alleged catalytic converter thief in his tracks on Friday night, according to a statement from the South San Francisco Police Department.
73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland dentist kills himself in custody
Suspect in girlfriend's murder kills himself in Northern California jail hours after arrest, authorities say
Suspects Arrested In Violent Mission District Robbery
SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a robbery that occurred on October 5. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets for a report of a robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with a 48-year-old male victim who stated that he was attempting to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals blocked the victim’s access.
Update: Berkeley police arrest 3 suspects in deadly shooting near UC campus, seize guns
BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley on Thursday provided new details on the arrests of three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue earlier this month near the UC Berkeley campus that left one man and three other people injured.Berkeley police issued a press release Thursday morning, saying that the suspects in the early morning shooting on Oct. 8 were taken into custody Tuesday evening at around 5:30 p.m. in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force after serving simultaneous search/arrest warrants in Oakland and Union City.. The victim killed in the shooting, identified by authorities earlier this month as...
Woman arrested in connection to Pleasant Hill ATM robbery
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested in connection to a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank ATM on Contra Costa Boulevard, according to a social media post from the Pleasant Hill Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery report on Oct. 24 in front of the ATMs at the Wells Fargo branch […]
After Being Arrested, Lili Xu’s Boyfriend Kills Himself
Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 21-27
The following is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 1399 calls for service during this period. Please note that activity shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
No Charges for Sheriff's Deputy in Fatal 2021 Shooting of Black Man in Danville
A former Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputy already serving prison time for shooting and killing a man in 2018 won’t face new criminal charges for the fatal shooting of another man two-and-a-half years later, District Attorney Diana Becton announced Friday. “To say that this was a difficult case...
