NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Double Stabbing in San Jose

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a double stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 400 block of S. 1st Street at 1:17 a.m. Two men were transported to local hospitals. One is in critical condition and the other is stabilized,...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Police Arrest Man in Connection With Homicide

San Jose police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing one man and wounding another Saturday night. Officers were dispatched at 11:26 p.m. to the intersection of Kaufmann Ct. and Melbourne Blvd. They found two adult males suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of the men died.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Suspect in murder-for-hire of Oakland dentist dies in jail

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of hiring someone to kill his longtime girlfriend, a prominent San Francisco Bay Area dentist, died by suicide while in police custody, authorities said. The fatal shooting of Lili Xu, 60, last August in Oakland was believed at the time to be a robbery that ended with a homicide. But this week investigators alleged that Nelson Chia hired Hasheem Bason, 33, to kill Xu. Both men were arrested Thursday on murder charges, the Bay Area News Group reported. The next day Chia was found dead inside a holding cell at Santa Rita Jail, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department. The killing drew attention both because of Xu’s prominence in the Oakland Chinatown community and due to fears of anti-Asian violence, stoked by earlier hate crimes in the Bay Area.
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Fairfield police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday. Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man. Officials say they received...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCJJ

Two men arrested in connection with Ped Mall beating that left victim hospitalized

Two men have been arrested for their alleged part in a vicious beating on the Ped Mall that left one man hospitalized. Iowa City Police were called to the area in front of Brothers just after 10pm Saturday for an assault requiring emergency medical treatment. Investigators say 27-year-old Omar Barajas of Oakland, California and 23-year-old Carlos Garcia, address unknown, were involved in a fight with the alleged victim when they knocked him to the ground. The two men reportedly kicked the alleged victim while he was helpless on the ground, leading to serious injuries to the man’s jaw that required immediate treatment at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
IOWA CITY, IA
KRON4 News

Man stabbed to death in broad daylight

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon. Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police investigators took […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland dentist kills himself in custody

By Henry Lee and KTVU staff OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two men in the killing of a beloved dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, KTVU has learned.  One of those suspects is the victim's boyfriend who was with her when she was fatally shot in their car in August.  Nelson Peter Chia, 73, the longtime boyfriend of Lili Xu, the The post 73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland dentist kills himself in custody appeared first on KION546.
OAKLAND, CA
thesfnews.com

Suspects Arrested In Violent Mission District Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a robbery that occurred on October 5. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets for a report of a robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with a 48-year-old male victim who stated that he was attempting to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals blocked the victim’s access.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Berkeley police arrest 3 suspects in deadly shooting near UC campus, seize guns

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley on Thursday provided new details on the arrests of three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue earlier this month near the UC Berkeley campus that left one man and three other people injured.Berkeley police issued a press release Thursday morning, saying that the suspects in the early morning shooting on Oct. 8 were taken into custody Tuesday evening at around 5:30 p.m. in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force after serving simultaneous search/arrest warrants in Oakland and Union City.. The victim killed in the shooting, identified by authorities earlier this month as...
BERKELEY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

After Being Arrested, Lili Xu’s Boyfriend Kills Himself

The lover of slain Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in detention on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) revealed to KRON4. The guy, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 21-27

The following is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 1399 calls for service during this period. Please note that activity shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
RICHMOND, CA

