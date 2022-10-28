ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoot over: SF implements e-scooter parking ban in popular tourist spots

By Megan Goldsby, Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Starting Tuesday, people in San Francisco will be restricted from parking their rental e-scooters on a long stretch of the Embarcadero near Fisherman's Wharf .

The new regulation, slated to to last until the end of November, though it could be extended longer, is a last straw measure for the San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Authority , which for years has been trying to get the scooter rental companies to crack down on people riding the vehicles dangerously on the sidewalks and dumping them anywhere they want.

The city has asked the rental companies, "Lime," "Scoot" and "Spin", to create geofencing to keep the scooters off sidewalks in the Embarcadero's north and east waterfront from Piers 14 to 45 as well as on Jefferson Street from the Powell Street intersection to west of Hyde Street. Both areas are considered popular tourist destinations.

Mike, a pedi-cab driver working outside Pier 39, said he's seen the scooters strewn about and is unsure the regulations will work.

"They want to use them to get here to the tourist center so no matter what the rules are, they're probably going to leave them around Pier 39 or 33," he told KCBS Radio. "You get guys going in the bike lanes against traffic on the scooters and just being drunk idiots. It’s not everybody, most of the people are alright."

Meanwhile, David, who works on a newly docked cruise ship in San Francisco, said he was grateful to be able to rent one outside the terminal to check out the city.

"Convenient, I mean it’s a lot easier than walking around and a lot quicker," he explained. "You can get places quicker than just walking somewhere."

"It all depends on the person. Some people are responsible with all that driving, some people are, well I don't want to say idiots, but… idiots," he continued.

The MTA will assess how well the restrictions work in November before deciding if they're a permanent fix.

