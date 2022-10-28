‘HalloWheaton’ Will Be an Afternoon of Fun, with a Costume Contest, on Marian Fryer Plaza in Downtown Wheaton on Sunday, Oct. 30

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds
According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patches
Cozy camp fires, corn maze, and pumpkin picking. What more can you want? Summer’s Farm in Frederick County offers a little something for everyone. The farm offers more than 45 activities for visitors. October 29 is the last night to view the fireworks.
mocoshow.com
Takoma Park Coat Drive Starts Today
“Do you have coats, gloves or scarves that you don’t need anymore…donate them!” The Takoma Park Police Department, in partnership with Adventist Church, the Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department, and others, is collecting clean, gently used warm coats in any size from infant to adult. The coats...
mocoshow.com
Input Needed on Renovation Plans for the Rockville Swim and Fitness Center’s Outdoor Pool
Plans are moving ahead to renovate the Rockville Swim and Fitness Center’s outdoor recreation pool, and so the city is asking — what would you like to see there? An online survey is available to take your feedback until Friday, Nov. 4 at www.rockvillemd.gov/swimcenter. Renovation to the more than 30-year-old pool will include innovations to enhance visitors’ enjoyment and swim experience.
thedcpost.com
DC to Host Annual Halloween Dance Party in Navy Yard
DMV area residents are lucky to have another spooky Halloween event to attend this Saturday, in the heart of the District: Nightmare in Navy Yard in its third year. The Halloween dance party and costume contest will take place at 1385 Canal Street, Southeast, in Navy Yard at 8:00 pm on October 29.
hyattsvillewire.com
Trumbule Nature Trail in Hyattsville Gives You All the Fall Feels
Hyattsville’s Trumbule Trail is off the beaten path, literally. Located on the eastern side of Driskell Park, just off the path leading to Crittenden Street, the boardwalk nature trail loop takes visitors through a woodsy natural area that’s especially scenic this time of year. Named for Hyattsville resident...
mocoshow.com
Amalfi Ristorante Italiano Has Been Sold
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville has announced it has been sold. Amalfi originally announced plans to sell and possibly relocate outside of Montgomery County back in April. While the new owners have not been revealed, according to a message by the former owners, “We have sold the building, recipes, name and everything that comes with it. We will be sure to teach them every last secret with full hopes that they will successfully continue the Amalfi Legacy.”
mocoshow.com
Apna Pizza, An Indian Style Pizza Restaurant, Announces Grand Opening
Apna Pizza at 14050 Travilah Rd in Rockville (Travilah area), has announced it will hold its grand opening on Saturday, November 12. The event will include a free tasting from 1-2pm, live DJ, and face painting. Apna will serve “Indian” style pizza, wings, and “loaded fries,” which they describe as “poutine but with an edge.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Scratch Kitchen owner pushes through tragedy to open Olney eatery
For many new business owners, opening their doors can mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter. But for Bernie Rousseau, starting her Olney eatery was fueled by a need to push through a family tragedy. The same day that Rousseau got her keys to her location for Scratch Kitchen...
mocoshow.com
Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to 3rd Alarm Fire at Rockville Apartment Building
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in the 800 blk of College Parkway (near Nelson St) in Rockville around 9am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, close to 100 firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions at the four-level garden style apartment building. Firefighters assisted people out of the building and there are reports of injured persons. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
fox5dc.com
Friday Night Lights: Wise vs. Eleanor Roosevelt
It's a big Friday night under the lights in Prince George's County as Eleanor Roosevelt High School visits rival Wise High School. FOX 5 contributor Chad Ricardo is live in Upper Marlboro with a preview of what we can expect at the big game.
mocoshow.com
Update: Rockville Fire Cause Over $1 Million in Damages, Dozens of Residents Displaced
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Plymouth Woods condominiums in the 800 blk of College Parkway in Rockville around 9am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, close to 100 firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions at the four-level garden style apartment building. Firefighters assisted people out of the building and two civilians were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
mocoshow.com
KICKZ Now Open in Montgomery Mall
Sneaker Boutique KICKZ is holding its grand opening today, October 29, at Westfield Montgomery Mall. According to KICKZ Instagram page, “the first 25 people inside the store will receive a $25 store credit at the door and all purchases that include both a sneaker and a clothing item will receive $50 for the first 50.”
mocoshow.com
Josephine Gluten Free Bakery is Now Open
Josephine Gluten Free Bakery officially opened on October 22 at 4927A Saint Elmo Ave in Bethesda. The bakery specialize in gluten-free, savory, and sweet waffles and pastries. Josephine also offers a wide range of gluten-free dishes, snacks, drinks, and coffee. The treats at Josephine are made with exclusive gluten-free recipes,...
popville.com
District E “nearly 14,000-square-foot live-event theater offering a 365-day-a-year, series of immersive experiences in esports, music, event programming, and community events” posts liquor license placard in Chinatown
“A state-of-the-art, destination gaming studio and hospitality space to house an esports competition venue, esports practice & streaming facility and a food & beverage experience. Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced its plans for “District E Powered by Ticketmaster,” a premier, nearly 14,000-square-foot live-event theater offering a 365-day-a-year, series of immersive...
Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run
Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Where to Snag Apple Cider (And Other Seasonal) Doughnuts
Nothing says fall like an apple cider doughnut. But if you don’t have the time to log dozens of miles to pick some up at a fall festival in the exurbs, don’t worry—there are plenty of seasonal doughnuts to be found in your neighborhood. Here are five places close to home that will surely satisfy your autumnal sweet tooth.
