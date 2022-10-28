Read full article on original website
talbotspy.org
A Now Retired Visionary Art Museum Director, Rebecca Hoffberger sees a Future of Fresh, Intuitive Thinking
The best way to sample the depth of knowledge and spiritual height of Rebecca Hoffberger is to walk the hallways, climb the soaring spiral stairs, and immerse yourself in the exhibit areas of Baltimore’s quirky, unique, inspiring and nationally acclaimed American Visionary Art Museum. There you will find creative vision and revelations in countless works by mostly unknown, self-taught artists.
allaboutjazz.com
Annapolis Launches Jazz And Roots Festival November 4-15, 2022
A world tour through Spanish flamenco, sea shanties, klezmer and more is on the way to reignite the region’s passion for jazz and roots music. Maryland's capital city will host the Annapolis Jazz & Roots Festival on two consecutive weekends this fall. From November 4-15, 2022, the historic port will reclaim an important part of its musical heritage with concerts and lectures for adults, families and children. Some are ticketed—many are free. Inaugural year events will be presented at four sites in Eastport, the “Left Bank" of Annapolis.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Goatman and Chessie and Snally…oh my! Here are some of the cryptids that are said to call Maryland and D.C. home.
The national capital area is rumored to be home to a wide variety of unusual creatures. This is the Capital News Service Halloween guide to your local ghouls, ghosts and things that go bump in the night. Goatman. Prince George’s County’s own anthropomorphic night stalker, the Goatman, became a mainstream...
interviewmagazine.com
Baltimore Photographer Steven Cuffie Shows Black Women in Their Multitudes
New York Life Gallery, housed in the downtown studio space of the photographer and emerging gallerist Ethan James Green, opened a window onto black womanhood in Baltimore for its inaugural show, Women, a collection of photographs by the late artist Steven Cuffie, who spent his career as a photographer for the city of Baltimore. Cuffie’s extensive body of work has been scrupulously archived and curated by his youngest child, the artist and stylist Marcus Cuffie, who recognized in their father’s intimate portraits a vivid and varied picture of black women in Baltimore, a majority-black city that has been segregated and stereotyped to its residents’ detriment for decades. Both Cuffies, however, are interested in portraying Baltimore and its residents more fully than shows like The Wire, and the curator seeks to understand their father better through the female subjects he so tenderly photographed. As Women opened to considerable fanfare last week at New York Life’s Canal Street location, we spoke to Cuffie about the diversity of experience in Baltimore, what it means to live as—and be raised by—an artist, and how the show functions as a portal into their mother and father’s younger selves.—CLAUDIA BUCCINO.
City leaders believe newly opened Topgolf will transform Baltimore
Now, city leaders are hoping spots like Topgolf get more people coming to Baltimore. Mayor Brandon Scott calls the area something he believes will transform the city.
Wbaltv.com
WBAL-TV's Stan Stovall to conclude 50+-year broadcasting career in November
WBAL-TV 11 and veteran journalist and news anchor Stan Stovall have set a date for his retirement. Stovall will deliver his final newscast,"11 News at 6:00 p.m.," with co-anchor Deborah Weiner on Nov. 23. In addition to tributes during his final newscast, Stovall's career as a local journalist will be...
signsofthetimes.com
Crab Wrap Becomes a Selfie Sensation for Seafood Restaurant
JOAQUÍN ANDÚJAR, AN MLB pitcher in the ’70s and ’80s from the Dominican Republic, once said that you can sum up life in one word: “Youneverknow.”. That “one word” came to mind when I learned about a restaurant generator-turned landmark in Annapolis, MD. Cantler’s Riverside Inn, a crab house highlighting Maryland-style seafood specialties in an old-school environment, is owned by its local founders, Jimmy and Linda Cantler. A five-generation family in the seafood industry — including Jimmy originally working as a waterman on Chesapeake Bay — the couple opened Cantler’s Riverside Inn in 1974.
Wbaltv.com
3 teenagers shot in separate Baltimore shootings
Three teenagers are recovering after they were shot in a matter of a few hours. They're among several people shot in Baltimore Sunday. It has been a violent weekend, especially when it comes to teens. Three are recovering from gunshot wounds from all separate incidents. On Sunday, there were three...
Vice President Kamala Harris stumps for Wes Moore; Dan Cox says not to count him out
BALTIMORE -- Wes Moore and Dan Cox spent Saturday campaigning in Baltimore and the surrounding area.The two men have 10 days remaining until Election Day to win over votersIn West Baltimore on Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris stumped for Moore and Maryland Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen. "Maryland you are always a leader in understanding what's at stake and fighting for our democracy and we need you," Harris said. "We really need you."President Joe Biden is expected to be in Maryland next week to support Moore too.Moore spent time talking about how his upbringing led him to run for public office...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland man's invention, borne out of frustration, to help blind people everywhere
A serious change in a Baltimore man's life, coupled with a disturbing situation, led to the creation of a new product. Former investment manager Kevin Cross said he had to find a new path when he lost his sight seven years ago because of diabetes. While on a walk learning...
Three teens shot in separate parts of Baltimore within four hours on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers—all of them males—were shot in different parts of Baltimore on Sunday. One of them was shot in the head near a playground, according to authorities.The shootings happened between 3 p.m. and 6:18 p.m., police said.The first teenager, a 17-year-old boy, was gunned down in East Baltimore around 3 p.m. One of the bullets struck him in the leg, according to authorities.Police found the injured teen when they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 block of E. Madison Street. The second teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was shot a few minutes after 6 p.m....
Wbaltv.com
TopGolf opens in Baltimore with intention of hiring nearly 500 people
The new TopGolf in south Baltimore is open and in full swing. TopGolf of the new "The Walk at Warner Street" entertainment district near the stadiums. TopGolf Baltimore has 90 hitting bays on three levels and is helping employee hundreds of people. Video below: TopGolf Baltimore is open and is...
fox5dc.com
Adnan Syed case: Hae Min Lee family asks Maryland court for evidentiary hearing
The family of Hae Min Lee is asking the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to hold an evidentiary hearing related to Adnan Syed's case. Prosecutors dropped charges against Syed earlier this month in the 1999 killing of Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case that was chronicled by the hit podcast "Serial."
arlingtonmagazine.com
Get Away: 134 Prince in Annapolis
Opened in 2021, boutique hotel 134 Prince occupies a meticulously transformed 1849 Dutch Colonial Revival home, just steps from Annapolis’ City Dock, restaurants, shops and two U.S. Naval Academy gates. Owners Clint Ramsden and Cody Monroe, both Naval Academy graduates, wanted to impart the kind of luxury sensibility one...
Christmas Village to bring record number of vendors to Baltimore this year
With October coming to a close, Baltimore is gearing up for the holidays, and that means the Inner Harbor will see the return of the popular Christmas Village.
Campaign 2022: Maryland ballot issues from legalizing recreational marijuana to Baltimore term limits
BALTIMORE - More than 40,000 people cast their ballots early at polling places across Maryland Friday.In addition to deciding on candidates in key races, there are five statewide ballot questions and several others in Baltimore City and surrounding counties. One measure before Maryland voters is legalizing recreational marijuana use by those 21 and older. Nineteen other states and Washington, D.C. have already done so. Supporters say it could pump millions of dollars into Maryland's economy. It would also allow those previously convicted of cannabis-related crimes to have their records expunged."We can shift some of the resources that are spent policing cannabis...
One teenager shot in East Baltimore on Sunday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot in East Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the eastern part of the city responded to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 E. Madison Street around 3 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg, according to authorities.The teen was taken to a local hospital so that he could receive treatment for his injury, police said.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com
As crime spike lessens, experts hopeful 'Al Capone' prosecution model will decrease crime
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Crime tape, police, and a victim. Baltimore remains on track to surpass 300 homicides for the 8th consecutive year. Still, during a weekly stat meeting with members of Baltimore City Council, BPD touted the Department's progress in closing the gap in the crime spike. “We’re...
Howard County native 'The Bald Ballerina' finds joy in the face of devastating cancer diagnosis
As we say goodbye to October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, it's important to remember breast cancer is the most common form of cancer for women younger than 39. It's rare. And only 5% of cases are women in their 20's. Howard County's Maggie Kudirka was only 23 when she was diagnosed with stage 4, metastatic breast cancer. At the time she was just beginning her career as a professional dancer with New York's 'Joffrey Ballet Concert Group'. The prestigious company offered her a full scholarship. Less than a year into her new, exciting career she felt a lump while showering. And...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore bakery happy to be serving sweets after burglary forced closing
Friday was a busy morning for April Richardson, who's preparing to welcome customers back to "Baked in Baltimore" on Saturday. "I cannot wait to see our customers. We missed them so much," said Richardson, the bakery's co-owner. The bakery on Reisterstown Road specializes in sweet potatoes as the main ingredient...
