Pedestrian dies of injuries after being hit by driver outside of Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. — A pedestrian died Monday from injuries she suffered after a driver hit her with their vehicle outside of Whitewater over the weekend. Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on County Highway N south of County Highway U, on the northwest edge of Whitewater. Officials said the victim...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11/1/22 Name Released in Fatal FDL County Crash
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 17-year-old Markesan man who was killed when his vehicle hit a guardrail on a bridge on Lake Maria Road near Oak Grove Road early Sunday morning. When deputies, Alto Fire Department, and LifeStar EMS arrived just before 2 am Corin Moore had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. The vehicle was heading west on Lake Maria Road when it went onto the shoulder of the road and struck the guardrail. Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. Twelve people have died in Fond du Lac County traffic crashes this year compared to eight all of last year and the five-year average of ten.
WISN
Police chase ends with crash in park
MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/31/22 Boy Hurt in FDL County UTV Accident
A Flight for Life helicopter flew a 7-year-old boy to a hospital after he fell out of a UTV on private property in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Osceola Sunday afternoon. It happened about 5:30 pm near Highway 45 and County Highway F. Sheriff’s officials say the boy was a passenger in a UTV when a door latch malfunctioned and the boy fell out of it while the UTV was in motion. The child was flown to a hospital. Foul play is not suspected. Assisting at the scene were Campbellsport Fire Department, Campbellsport Ambulance, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance, and a Flight for Life helicopter.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 man killed in single vehicle crash in Washington County, WI | By Sgt. Brad Rodich
October 31, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – On October 30, 2022 at 12:55 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center took a report of a truck that had gone through a cornfield, hit an embankment and struck a tree in the area of Glacier Drive and CTH D.
10-31-22 waupun woman seriously injured in rollover crash
A 31 year Waupun woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle, alcohol-related rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. She was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to negotiate a curve on Savage Road near Whooley Road in the town of Waupun Saturday evening. When emergency personnel arrived the victim was found lying next to the vehicle. She was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The driver, a 27 year old Waupun man, was arrested for causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Structure fire in neighboring Sheboygan County, WI | By Sgt. Trevor Bethke
October 31, 2022 – Oostburg, WI – On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at approximately 6:08 p.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department received a 911 call for a structure fire at W2855 County Road V, in the Town of Lima. There were no reported injuries and at this...
WEAU-TV 13
Sheboygan Falls mom pleads insanity to killing 8-year-old son
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls woman charged with killing her 8-year-old son in March entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- to two charges against her. Prosecutors say Natalia Hitchcock is charged with 1st Degree Intentional...
KETV.com
Milwaukee man was arrested after deputies find six pounds of marijuana, 516 rounds of ammunition
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — A Milwaukee man was arrested Friday after deputies found six pounds of marijuana, a loaded AR-15 and 516 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, according to Lancaster County authorities. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m. on Friday, a...
Aerial enforcement planned for I-94 in Jefferson County on Tuesday
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have an extra set of eyes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. Aerial enforcement is planned for the county along Interstate 94, the State Patrol announced Tuesday. Pilots will look for drivers who are speeding or acting aggressively. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they will radio troopers on the ground...
nbc15.com
Sheriff’s Office: Motorcycle rider hits raccoon during illegal pass in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Friday morning after hitting a raccoon while trying to get around a semi-truck in a no-passing zone, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Multiple people called 911 around 8 a.m. alerting emergency responders to the crash, which happened along...
94.3 Jack FM
Pulaski Teen Injured in Bonfire Explosion Released from Hospital
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the three Pulaski teenagers who’ve had extended stays in a Milwaukee hospital following a horrific bonfire explosion two weeks ago has returned home. Isaac Nelson’s mother confirms to FOX 11 he is home after a two-week stay at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s...
seehafernews.com
nbc15.com
Lanes cleared after single-vehicle crash on US 12 EB
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An updated alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared and lanes were reopened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Dane County dispatch said a single-vehicle crash was blocking all lanes of US 12 EB near Whitney Way Saturday night. Dispatch said a call...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Police need help identifying subject that allegedly targeted area businesses | By West Bend Police
October 31, 2022 – West Bend, WI – On Monday morning, October 31, 2022, West Bend Police located a number of handwritten notes taped to windows of businesses along South Main Street. The notes contained statements of hate speech and referenced candidates from both political parties. During the...
wearegreenbay.com
Teenager from Milwaukee dies in Green Bay hit-and-run crash that closed W. Mason for 12 hours
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The deadly crash that closed West Mason Street for around 12 hours is being investigated as a hit-and-run. The Green Bay Police Department released more information on the deadly hit-and-run on West Mason Street. On October 30 around 7:40 p.m., officers were sent to the 1200 block of West Mason Street for a reported crash.
seehafernews.com
Kiel Police Asking for Help Identifying “Incident” at Local Gas Station
The Kiel Police Department is asking for the public’s help. They are looking to identify a man involved in what was only referred to as an “incident” at the Kiel Amoco gas station on Calumet Avenue. The “incident” occurred on Wednesday, October 26th, just before 5:00 p.m....
Madison police investigate weapons offense on east side, three people injured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a weapons offense left three people injured on the city’s east side. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Milwaukee Street just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the incident arose from a disturbance that began at a...
