The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 17-year-old Markesan man who was killed when his vehicle hit a guardrail on a bridge on Lake Maria Road near Oak Grove Road early Sunday morning. When deputies, Alto Fire Department, and LifeStar EMS arrived just before 2 am Corin Moore had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. The vehicle was heading west on Lake Maria Road when it went onto the shoulder of the road and struck the guardrail. Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. Twelve people have died in Fond du Lac County traffic crashes this year compared to eight all of last year and the five-year average of ten.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO