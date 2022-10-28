ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

Comments / 1

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pedestrian dies of injuries after being hit by driver outside of Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A pedestrian died Monday from injuries she suffered after a driver hit her with their vehicle outside of Whitewater over the weekend. Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on County Highway N south of County Highway U, on the northwest edge of Whitewater. ﻿ Officials said the victim...
WHITEWATER, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

11/1/22 Name Released in Fatal FDL County Crash

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 17-year-old Markesan man who was killed when his vehicle hit a guardrail on a bridge on Lake Maria Road near Oak Grove Road early Sunday morning. When deputies, Alto Fire Department, and LifeStar EMS arrived just before 2 am Corin Moore had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. The vehicle was heading west on Lake Maria Road when it went onto the shoulder of the road and struck the guardrail. Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. Twelve people have died in Fond du Lac County traffic crashes this year compared to eight all of last year and the five-year average of ten.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WISN

Police chase ends with crash in park

MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

10/31/22 Boy Hurt in FDL County UTV Accident

A Flight for Life helicopter flew a 7-year-old boy to a hospital after he fell out of a UTV on private property in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Osceola Sunday afternoon. It happened about 5:30 pm near Highway 45 and County Highway F. Sheriff’s officials say the boy was a passenger in a UTV when a door latch malfunctioned and the boy fell out of it while the UTV was in motion. The child was flown to a hospital. Foul play is not suspected. Assisting at the scene were Campbellsport Fire Department, Campbellsport Ambulance, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance, and a Flight for Life helicopter.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

10-31-22 waupun woman seriously injured in rollover crash

A 31 year Waupun woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle, alcohol-related rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. She was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to negotiate a curve on Savage Road near Whooley Road in the town of Waupun Saturday evening. When emergency personnel arrived the victim was found lying next to the vehicle. She was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The driver, a 27 year old Waupun man, was arrested for causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
WAUPUN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sheboygan Falls mom pleads insanity to killing 8-year-old son

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls woman charged with killing her 8-year-old son in March entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- to two charges against her. Prosecutors say Natalia Hitchcock is charged with 1st Degree Intentional...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Pulaski Teen Injured in Bonfire Explosion Released from Hospital

PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the three Pulaski teenagers who’ve had extended stays in a Milwaukee hospital following a horrific bonfire explosion two weeks ago has returned home. Isaac Nelson’s mother confirms to FOX 11 he is home after a two-week stay at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s...
PULASKI, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan County Fire Crews Battle Weekend Fire

Numerous fire stations were called into action to battle a structure fire last night. The Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department was informed of the blaze at W2855 County Road V in the Town of Lima just after 6:00 p.m. Three local fire teams responded and took down the flames. The...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Lanes cleared after single-vehicle crash on US 12 EB

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An updated alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared and lanes were reopened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Dane County dispatch said a single-vehicle crash was blocking all lanes of US 12 EB near Whitney Way Saturday night. Dispatch said a call...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police investigate weapons offense on east side, three people injured

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a weapons offense left three people injured on the city’s east side. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Milwaukee Street just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the incident arose from a disturbance that began at a...
MADISON, WI

