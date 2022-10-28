ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
alabamanews.net

18-Year-Old Dies after Shooting in Prattville

Prattville police say an 18-year-old male has died after being shot. Police say the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was found shot inside a home around Tenth Street on Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police say they were told on Saturday that he had died.
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Police say at about 3:00AM Sunday, they were called to a hospital where the man had been taken by personal vehicle. Police say the man died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Lanett man charged with attempted murder of police officer

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett man is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer following a shooting on Friday night. Lanett police officers responded to Tanyard Road around 8PM Friday in response to calls of a dispute at a home. A report from the police department states Stefanus Benecke fired at an officer from the porch of the home as the officer started to exit the patrol car. The officer was not hit or injured.
LANETT, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash

A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Lakesha Tellis was driving a pickup truck at around 1:40PM on Sunday afternoon that left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say Tellis wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown out of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
MONTGOMERY, AL
southalabama.edu

Political Science Student from Montgomery Leads First Year Council

KC Crusoe of Montgomery is the president of the First Year Council at the University of South Alabama. #FreshmanFocus is a series of stories on incoming students at the University of South Alabama. In the ninth grade, KC Crusoe chose a career in politics. “In history class, my teacher, Tiwania...
MOBILE, AL
WSFA

Reward upped in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased its reward to $2,500 for information on the September murder of a Montgomery man. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot on Sept. 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to police. Anyone with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Teenager dies in shooting incident

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Chilton County High School student in a shooting incident on Oct. 26 near the river on County Road 28. The student has been identified as Bryan Scarbrough. Whether the shooting, which took place shortly after noon, was an...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Millbrook police seeking theft suspect

The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

Arrest made after Monday shooting turns deadly in Selma

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting Monday in Selma, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office. According to DA Michael Jackson, Selma police arrested Javoris Tyrese Ladson, 23, Tuesday, the day after a shooting in the...
SELMA, AL
WTVM

4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Reward Offered in Clanton Double Homicide

A $1,000 reward is being offered in the hopes of solving the homicides of a man and woman in Clanton. As Alabama News Network has reported, the bodies of 49-year-old Tyran Lamont Spigner and 33-year-old Tiffany Nicole Browning were discovered on Tuesday, September 20. At 1:15 that morning, firefighters were called to a fully-involved house fire at 2015 Lay Dam Road in Clanton.
CLANTON, AL
WSFA

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to police, authorities responded to the incident around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of Taylor Road near New Harvest Drive. That’s near the intersection of Troy Highway. Police said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

A Selma Man Shot, Another Charged with Murder

A Selma man is dead — and another is behind bars — following a shooting in Selma yesterday evening. Lt. Ray Blanks says 23 year old Javoris Ladson is charged with murder — in the death of 23 year Qwadevine Walker. He says Walker was shot multiple...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Attorney general hosts statewide law enforcement summit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officers from across Alabama made their way to Montgomery for the 23rd Annual Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Summit Thursday. “This kind of event is invaluable for law enforcement,” said Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn says an increase in violent crime and a decrease...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy