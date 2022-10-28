Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
18-Year-Old Dies after Shooting in Prattville
Prattville police say an 18-year-old male has died after being shot. Police say the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was found shot inside a home around Tenth Street on Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police say they were told on Saturday that he had died.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Police say at about 3:00AM Sunday, they were called to a hospital where the man had been taken by personal vehicle. Police say the man died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
WSFA
Lanett man charged with attempted murder of police officer
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett man is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer following a shooting on Friday night. Lanett police officers responded to Tanyard Road around 8PM Friday in response to calls of a dispute at a home. A report from the police department states Stefanus Benecke fired at an officer from the porch of the home as the officer started to exit the patrol car. The officer was not hit or injured.
Alabama man charged after firing gun at police officer, police say
An Alabama man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer after police say the man shot at a police officer. Police in Lanett, Alabama, said at approximately 8 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a residence in the 1600 block of Tanyard Road in reference to a verbal dispute.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash
A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Lakesha Tellis was driving a pickup truck at around 1:40PM on Sunday afternoon that left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say Tellis wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown out of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
southalabama.edu
Political Science Student from Montgomery Leads First Year Council
KC Crusoe of Montgomery is the president of the First Year Council at the University of South Alabama. #FreshmanFocus is a series of stories on incoming students at the University of South Alabama. In the ninth grade, KC Crusoe chose a career in politics. “In history class, my teacher, Tiwania...
WSFA
Reward upped in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased its reward to $2,500 for information on the September murder of a Montgomery man. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot on Sept. 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to police. Anyone with...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Reward Increased in Attempt to Solve Man’s Murder in Montgomery
The reward now stands at $2,500 for information that will help solve the murder of a man at a Montgomery apartment complex. 24-year-old Adarius Felder was shot and killed Friday, September 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, which is in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has...
Alabama woman hospitalized, four arrested in alleged assault over social media post
Police believe an alleged argument over a social media post lead to a 25-year-old Opelika woman being hospitalized after investigators say she was assaulted by four women who broke into the victim’s home.
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25
• A resident of Hideaway Circle filed a theft report. • Clarenski Hill of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding child support warrant. • Robert Jackson of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant of probation revocation. Oct. 21. • A resident of Dusty Road in Tallassee filed...
Clanton Advertiser
Teenager dies in shooting incident
The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Chilton County High School student in a shooting incident on Oct. 26 near the river on County Road 28. The student has been identified as Bryan Scarbrough. Whether the shooting, which took place shortly after noon, was an...
Traffic Alert: Crash at intersection of Highway 280 and Crawford Road
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — First responders and police are present at a crash near the intersection of Highway 280 and Crawford Road. A WRBL News 3 reporter says that the crash is leading to heavy traffic congestion. Several responding units can be seen at the site of the incident. This is a developing story. […]
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
WSFA
Arrest made after Monday shooting turns deadly in Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting Monday in Selma, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office. According to DA Michael Jackson, Selma police arrested Javoris Tyrese Ladson, 23, Tuesday, the day after a shooting in the...
WTVM
4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Reward Offered in Clanton Double Homicide
A $1,000 reward is being offered in the hopes of solving the homicides of a man and woman in Clanton. As Alabama News Network has reported, the bodies of 49-year-old Tyran Lamont Spigner and 33-year-old Tiffany Nicole Browning were discovered on Tuesday, September 20. At 1:15 that morning, firefighters were called to a fully-involved house fire at 2015 Lay Dam Road in Clanton.
WSFA
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to police, authorities responded to the incident around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of Taylor Road near New Harvest Drive. That’s near the intersection of Troy Highway. Police said...
alabamanews.net
A Selma Man Shot, Another Charged with Murder
A Selma man is dead — and another is behind bars — following a shooting in Selma yesterday evening. Lt. Ray Blanks says 23 year old Javoris Ladson is charged with murder — in the death of 23 year Qwadevine Walker. He says Walker was shot multiple...
WSFA
Attorney general hosts statewide law enforcement summit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officers from across Alabama made their way to Montgomery for the 23rd Annual Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Summit Thursday. “This kind of event is invaluable for law enforcement,” said Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn says an increase in violent crime and a decrease...
