Swimming suspect arrested in New Miami

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A theft suspect found himself ‘in over his head’ after attempting to swim away from the pursuing law enforcement.

On October 27, deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office chased 40-year-old Mathias Jones as he ran away from the scene of a business alarm on the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road in St. Clair township.

Jones then lept into a pond and swam away in an attempt to avoid arrest, deputies said. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies could not be sure if he had made it out of the water safely and spent several hours searching the pond with the help of Emergency Response Services.

The following day, deputies found Jones in New Miami, Ohio where he was promptly arrested for Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony.

“Great job by all,” Sheriff Richard Jones said. “He should have left the swimming to the muskrats.”

