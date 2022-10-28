ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

More details released on Thursday evening I-90 semi accident

By Anna Ashcraft, Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbHwy_0iqLcHIB00

We have an update on what caused the crash on I-90 where a semi truck went off the highway and into a ravine Thursday evening.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel which resulted in the semi swerving into the right shoulder, then striking and traveling through a guiderail.

Rescue crews rappel to save driver after semi goes off I-90 into ravine; interstate reopened

PSP reports the semi continued down a steep embankment and eventually stopped approximately 50 yards off the highway. Rescue personnel used a stokes basket and ropes to bring the driver up the ravine.

The driver was pulled from the cabin and transported to UPMC Hamot to be treated for what were described as minor to moderate injuries.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The crash backed up traffic on Interstate 90, and a detour was put in place until crews cleaned up the mess.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Crews recover crashed semi from ravine along I-90 in Girard Twp.

A semi was removed from a ravine along Interstate 90 days after it veered off the road. Eagle Towing worked to remove the semi from a culvert near Crooked Creek throughout the day. The company used two rotators to winch the truck and trailer one by one and pull them up the embankment. Crews pulled […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Two sent to hospital after Oct. 29 rollover accident on I-79

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men suffered suspected injuries after their vehicle rolled twice during an accident on Interstate 79 on Oct. 29. The crash happened at about 5:05 a.m. near Cussewago Township in Crawford County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver, a 38-year-old Long Island City, New York, man was driving along Interstate […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Clarendon woman killed in Route 6 car accident

One person is dead following a car crash just east of Union City. According to State Police, Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon died from injuries suffered after she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a house on Route 6, just east of downtown Union City. That accident happened around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. […]
UNION CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Woman Killed in Crash in Union Township, Erie County

A woman is dead following a crash in Union Township, Erie County, on Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 6 east of Mitchell Rd. around 2:18 p.m. The driver - identified as Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon - was heading westbound in a Toyota Camry...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Rollover Crash in Crawford County

SUMMIT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a vehicle collided with two utility poles and overturned in Summit Township on Friday morning. According to Meadville-based State Police, this crash occurred at 1:49 a.m. on Friday, October 28, on State Highway 18 in Summit Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene

"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
YourErie

Heated argument leads to fatal shooting in Venango Co.

In Venango County, an argument turns heated which police say leads to a fatal shooting. Police are charging David Heathcote of Emlenton with the death of Robert Wingard, 52, following an argument on Saturday night. This happened in the 700 block of Big Bend Road in Scrubgrass Township. The police report states that Heathcote admitted […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Motorcyclist Injured in Crash in Crawford County

EAST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was injured and taken to a nearby hospital after he crashed his bike on Wolf Road last week. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 24, on Wolf Road in East Mead Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man

The Erie County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the body found in a Harborcreek park Saturday night. That incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Pennsylvania State Police were called to Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body has been identified as a 55-year-old Erie […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Accused of Stealing U-Haul Truck

A Jamestown man faces charges after allegedly stealing a U-Haul moving truck that was being loaded by renters, then driving it into the Town of Busti before it was found back in the city. Jamestown Police say they received a report of the truck being taken from a location on Prospect Street at 10:30 AM Monday. Officers say they received a number of calls on the U-Haul's location before it was driven through a fence in Busti. Police say the vehicle was later found in a field on South Avenue near the Resource Center. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Timothy Warrior, Jr., was seen laying in the field, and taken to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital before police arrived. They later arrested Warrior on charges including 3rd- and 4th-degree grand larceny, and 4th-degree criminal mischief.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

NY sheriff’s deputy crashes into Amish buggy

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck an Amish buggy causing several injuries. The accident happened at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 on Stockton-Hartfield Road in Chautauqua. The deputy was driving when he struck the rear of the Amish buggy. The road had no lighting and he was in a 55 mph […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy