Kirk Hammett Reveals What Surprising Non-Musical Impact Misfits Had on Him

Kirk Hammett's love of almost all things horror is well known, as the guitarist has amassed one of the most impressive horror movie collections that's even been used as previous museum exhibits. But one thing you may not have known is that the Metallica guitarist's immense collection might not have come to fruition had it not been for the Glenn Danzig-led band, Misfits.
Halloween Ends: Unmasked Michael Myers From New Sequel Revealed

Halloween Ends may still be a controversial entry in the long-running horror franchise but new details about the 13th film in the series continue to pop up online. Franchise special makeup effects designer Christopher Nelson has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the the set of the film with his latest offering close-up looks at what Michael Myers looked like without his mask on in the new film. As viewers know, the character has spent the four year gap between the events of Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends...sitting in a sewer, and frankly he's seen better days.
Here’s What John 5 Sounds Like Playing Motley Crue Songs

Now that John 5 is officially in Motley Crue, the next question is what will it sound like? Luckily, you don't have venture too far to get an idea as John 5 has already rocked out some Motley Crue material in the past. Yes, John 5 is stepping into significant...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Motley Crue Guitarist Mick Mars Retires from Touring, Issues Statement

Motley Crue recently announced plans to take the "Stadium Tour" with Def Leppard to other parts of the world next year, but one of the band members won't be coming with them. Guitarist Mick Mars has announced his retirement from touring, though he will remain in the band, revealing the news in an exclusive statement to Variety.
Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick

The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
Kevin Bacon's Family Are Halloween Pros With A "Horror Tradition"

Some actors seem to get typecast, constantly playing the tough guy, the bad guy, or the hopeless romantic, so much so that it’s hard to imagine them playing any other character. Others show a mountain of range. Then there’s Kevin Bacon — and his family, wife Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon — who seem to be able to characters from every type of movie, from Footloose to Animal House. When it comes to scary movies, however, Kevin Bacon is a little bit of an underrated scream king. And his whole family really is part of a horror dynasty, as well.
Metallica Memories + The Dream Old-School Setlist from Metal Maria Ferrero

"Metallica would not be who we are or where we are today without Jon Zazula and his wife, Marsha." The band shared those words on social media following the death of Jon Zazula, better known as Jonny Z, earlier this year. It was an especially painful moment for Metallica, and the entire heavy metal world, as they were still grieving the loss of Marsha just a year earlier.
Spirit Isn’t Happy with Halloween Costume Memes, Creates ‘Review Team’

If you haven't picked out your Halloween costume yet, perhaps you could be a "Vinyl Snob," "Middle-Aged Musician" or "That Guy From Papa Roach." They're just some of the hilarious ideas from the Spirit Halloween meme dump that has taken over social media the past few weeks, poking fun at the seasonal store's very specific prepackaged costumes.
See How Rock + Metal Musicians Dressed Up for Halloween

Dressing up for Halloween isn't for everyone, but for those who partake in the tradition, it's usually the best part of spooky season. A lot of rock and metal fans choose to dress up as their favorite musicians for the festivities, so it's fun to see what the actual musicians dress up as themselves.
How Paul Stanley Got Over His Issues With Gene Simmons Is Actually Good Advice for Us All

Though they may have been in a band together coming up on 50 years, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons aren't always in rhythm with each other on a personal level. But during the recent KISS Kruise, Stanley opened up to the audience about his relationship with Simmons and how he's found his way to accept the things about his cohort that used to drive him crazy, and it's a good piece of advice that we could all apply to our own lives.
