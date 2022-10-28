Read full article on original website
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
Kirk Hammett Reveals What Surprising Non-Musical Impact Misfits Had on Him
Kirk Hammett's love of almost all things horror is well known, as the guitarist has amassed one of the most impressive horror movie collections that's even been used as previous museum exhibits. But one thing you may not have known is that the Metallica guitarist's immense collection might not have come to fruition had it not been for the Glenn Danzig-led band, Misfits.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Unmasked Michael Myers From New Sequel Revealed
Halloween Ends may still be a controversial entry in the long-running horror franchise but new details about the 13th film in the series continue to pop up online. Franchise special makeup effects designer Christopher Nelson has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the the set of the film with his latest offering close-up looks at what Michael Myers looked like without his mask on in the new film. As viewers know, the character has spent the four year gap between the events of Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends...sitting in a sewer, and frankly he's seen better days.
Metallica’s James Hetfield Dressed as ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson for Halloween
Eddie Munson was a popular Halloween costume this year, thanks to the popularity of Stranger Things' fourth season that was released over the summer. The character was such a hit that Metallica's James Hetfield even dressed up as him for Halloween. There've been many ties between Metallica and Stranger Things...
Here’s What John 5 Sounds Like Playing Motley Crue Songs
Now that John 5 is officially in Motley Crue, the next question is what will it sound like? Luckily, you don't have venture too far to get an idea as John 5 has already rocked out some Motley Crue material in the past. Yes, John 5 is stepping into significant...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Motley Crue Guitarist Mick Mars Retires from Touring, Issues Statement
Motley Crue recently announced plans to take the "Stadium Tour" with Def Leppard to other parts of the world next year, but one of the band members won't be coming with them. Guitarist Mick Mars has announced his retirement from touring, though he will remain in the band, revealing the news in an exclusive statement to Variety.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick
The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Hart’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Halloween costume might be the best of 2022
Just when you thought Halloween was over, done, dusted and tucked away for another year, Kevin Hart takes to social media to throw his hat in the ring for best Halloween costume of the year. Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart are clearly itching for some more House of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans shower ironic appreciation on a sequel that may or may not be funny on purpose
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Reveals First-Ever Original Holiday Song ‘Maybe This Year’
Ex-Journey singer Steve Perry has released a heart-tugging original holiday song, "Maybe This Year." His first-ever original Christmas tune is newly-added to the album The Season (Deluxe Edition.) Perry released The Season last year around this time with covers of eight Christmas classics. On the Deluxe Edition, he tacks on...
Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford Halloween Costumes Slammed: 'Not Funny'
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are facing criticism on social media, after photos emerged of them dressed as a baby and an elderly man, amid criticism of their 10-year age gap. In mid October, reports emerged that the singers had embarked on a romance, after several outlets published photos of...
Kevin Bacon's Family Are Halloween Pros With A "Horror Tradition"
Some actors seem to get typecast, constantly playing the tough guy, the bad guy, or the hopeless romantic, so much so that it’s hard to imagine them playing any other character. Others show a mountain of range. Then there’s Kevin Bacon — and his family, wife Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon — who seem to be able to characters from every type of movie, from Footloose to Animal House. When it comes to scary movies, however, Kevin Bacon is a little bit of an underrated scream king. And his whole family really is part of a horror dynasty, as well.
Metallica Memories + The Dream Old-School Setlist from Metal Maria Ferrero
"Metallica would not be who we are or where we are today without Jon Zazula and his wife, Marsha." The band shared those words on social media following the death of Jon Zazula, better known as Jonny Z, earlier this year. It was an especially painful moment for Metallica, and the entire heavy metal world, as they were still grieving the loss of Marsha just a year earlier.
Take a Look at Where the Original 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Cast Is Now
From gremlins to Chucky dolls to all kinds of masked mass murderers, the 1980s were a great decade for things that go bump in the night. But no cinematic icon made people more afraid to go to bed back then as much as Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, a killer who attacked his victims only after they fall asleep.
‘Halloween’ Director John Carpenter Listened to 1 Beatles Song ‘Over and Over’
'Halloween' director John Carpenter is a big fan of The Beatles' songs that predated 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.'
Spirit Isn’t Happy with Halloween Costume Memes, Creates ‘Review Team’
If you haven't picked out your Halloween costume yet, perhaps you could be a "Vinyl Snob," "Middle-Aged Musician" or "That Guy From Papa Roach." They're just some of the hilarious ideas from the Spirit Halloween meme dump that has taken over social media the past few weeks, poking fun at the seasonal store's very specific prepackaged costumes.
See How Rock + Metal Musicians Dressed Up for Halloween
Dressing up for Halloween isn't for everyone, but for those who partake in the tradition, it's usually the best part of spooky season. A lot of rock and metal fans choose to dress up as their favorite musicians for the festivities, so it's fun to see what the actual musicians dress up as themselves.
See Chris Jericho’s Cameo in ‘Terrifier 2,’ Says He Almost Puked Filming Scene
You've probably already heard about Terrifier 2, the horror movie that's made viewers pass out and throw up in movie theaters over the last few weeks. But did you know Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho has a cameo role in the film? He, too, almost puked while filming the scene he was in.
How Paul Stanley Got Over His Issues With Gene Simmons Is Actually Good Advice for Us All
Though they may have been in a band together coming up on 50 years, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons aren't always in rhythm with each other on a personal level. But during the recent KISS Kruise, Stanley opened up to the audience about his relationship with Simmons and how he's found his way to accept the things about his cohort that used to drive him crazy, and it's a good piece of advice that we could all apply to our own lives.
