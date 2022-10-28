Read full article on original website
WKRC
UCF beats No. 20 Cincinnati 25-21 on TD with :48 remaining
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - RJ Harvey had a 17-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds remaining, sending UCF to a 25-21 win over No. 20 Cincinnati on Saturday. Harvey’s go-ahead TD capped a seven-play, 75-yard march directed by Mikey Keene. The backup quarterback was 4 for 4 for 57 yards on the drive.
WKRC
Tennessee now tied with Ohio State for No. 2 in AP college football poll; UC, UK out
UNDATED (AP/WKRC) - Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia, while the University of Cincinnati and University of Kentucky both dropped out. Georgia-Tennessee will be...
WKRC
Gas prices in Cincinnati on the decline, drop nationally for 3rd straight week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati fell 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. That's nearly identical to the national average. Prices in Cincinnati were still 4.6 cents per gallon higher than...
WKRC
Northern Kentucky woman among more than 150 killed in South Korea crowd surge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was among the more than 150 people who were killed in South Korea during Halloween festivities Saturday. The University of Kentucky announced in a press release Sunday that 20-year-old Anne Gieske, a student from Northern Kentucky, died during the surge. Gieske was a nursing...
WKRC
Cincinnati Museum Center extends hours for a night with dinosaurs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You could spend an evening with dinosaurs at the Cincinnati Museum Center. The museum is extending its hours for the Dinosaurs of Antarctica exhibit and the Omnimax film Friday. The film is scheduled to play at 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10...
WKRC
Chef Aaron shares devilishly delicious recipes for Halloween
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can't have a Halloween Party without some good food. Chef Aaron from Kroger shared some some devilishly delicious recipes with Local 12's Sheila Gray.
WKRC
Crews battle fire at Northern Kentucky home
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews responded to heavy flames shooting from a home in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a home on Sixth Avenue in Dayton around 1 a.m. Initial reports were that people were trapped in the home, but Local 12 was told everyone was able to make it out.
WKRC
Police investigate shooting in Northside
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Northside early Monday morning. It happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Kirby Avenue. A victim was taken to the hospital. Officers put up crime scene tape and blocked off the area. No other information...
WKRC
Reds Hall of Fame & Museum hosts Halloween event for kids
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum at Great American Ball Park is getting into the spirit of Halloween. Kids competed in a costume contest and stopped at trick-or-treat stations in the museum Saturday. While there were a lot of superheroes, several kids dressed up as their favorite baseball players.
WKRC
Still looking for Halloween plans? Here's some spooky events happening in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's Halloween Eve, and it's not too late to make some holiday plans!. If you're looking for somewhere to celebrate on Halloween, here's some spooky options around the Tri-State:. Haunted attractions. The Dent Schoolhouse; Dent; 7:30-10:30 p.m. The USS Nightmare; Newport, Ky.; 7:30-11 p.m. Bobby Mackeys Ghost...
WKRC
The Rusty Griswolds hosting cancer benefit concert
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Rusty Griswolds are asking you to think pink. And you can rock out with the band at a Pink Party next weekend. Steve Frisch from the Rusty Griswolds and Jeanette Altenau from TriHealth spoke with Local 12's Bob Herzog about the concert benefit for cancer research.
WKRC
Local doctors looking for young children for COVID-19 vaccine study
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital are looking for young children to be part of a breakthrough study on COVID-19. It is testing the newest vaccine in babies as young as six months old to see if it could be the first step in making the shot an annual vaccine that gets an update every year.
WKRC
Local motorcycle club hosts 10th annual 'Trunk or Treat' event
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Bad to the Bone Motorcycle Club hosted its 10th annual Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon. Families in Northside came out for some Halloween fun. Members grilled hot dogs, and gave out candy and school supplies. The club will also adopt a family on Thanksgiving.
WKRC
Educator of the Week: US History teacher builds relationships in the classroom
UNION, Ky. (WKRC) - Noel Williams, U.S. History teacher at Ryle High School, is our Local 12 Educator of the Week. Williams was nominated by Instructional Coach at Ryle High School, Jen Woolf, for his ability to teach history in a way kids can relate to and understand. “It is...
WKRC
Large police presence surrounds Middletown High School after false threat
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A large police presence surrounded Middletown High School Sunday evening after someone reported a threat of violence. Authorities determined the threat was not credible, and there was no danger. Another Butler County high school apparently received a similar post. Middletown City Schools announced that it has...
WKRC
TikTok creator shares mysterious, frightening tales of lakes around the world
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An afternoon at the lake sounds peaceful, and even relaxing. But a TikTok creator is revealing that what lies below the surface can be sinister. Geo Rutherford, an artist and teacher, is the queen of "Spooky Lake Month." She joined Local 12's Jen Dalton via Zoom to...
WKRC
Pets find forever homes at Cincinnati Animal Care's Halloween Bazaar event
PLEASANT RIDGE, Ohio (WKRC) - Some furry friends are leaving the shelter for good Sunday night. The Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society hosted it's inaugural Halloween Bazaar adoption event at the adoption center in Pleasant Ridge. People got to see adoptable dogs and kittens at the new facility on Highland...
WKRC
Police identify man shot, killed in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in Avondale Sunday. Officers responded to the scene on Reading Road at Hutchins Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after ShotSpotter alerted them to the shooting. They found 40-year-old Antonio Thrasher suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
WKRC
Covington business hosting haunted car wash this weekend
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Celebrate Halloween, support a local business and get your car washed all in one trip this weekend!. The Covington Car Wash is offering a haunted car wash in its historic building across from Holmes High School. Your $20 includes a wash, treats and cameos from clowns...
WKRC
Mini "Oscar" statuette with Hollywood history discovered at local thrift store
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Through the years, the garage at Betty's Treasures in Covington has seen its share of odds and ends, but every once in a while, there is a box of buried treasures waiting to be discovered. "It kind of sat around,” said Executive Director of Be Concerned...
