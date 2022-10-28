ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKRC

UCF beats No. 20 Cincinnati 25-21 on TD with :48 remaining

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - RJ Harvey had a 17-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds remaining, sending UCF to a 25-21 win over No. 20 Cincinnati on Saturday. Harvey’s go-ahead TD capped a seven-play, 75-yard march directed by Mikey Keene. The backup quarterback was 4 for 4 for 57 yards on the drive.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Museum Center extends hours for a night with dinosaurs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You could spend an evening with dinosaurs at the Cincinnati Museum Center. The museum is extending its hours for the Dinosaurs of Antarctica exhibit and the Omnimax film Friday. The film is scheduled to play at 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Crews battle fire at Northern Kentucky home

DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews responded to heavy flames shooting from a home in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a home on Sixth Avenue in Dayton around 1 a.m. Initial reports were that people were trapped in the home, but Local 12 was told everyone was able to make it out.
DAYTON, KY
WKRC

Police investigate shooting in Northside

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Northside early Monday morning. It happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Kirby Avenue. A victim was taken to the hospital. Officers put up crime scene tape and blocked off the area. No other information...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Reds Hall of Fame & Museum hosts Halloween event for kids

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum at Great American Ball Park is getting into the spirit of Halloween. Kids competed in a costume contest and stopped at trick-or-treat stations in the museum Saturday. While there were a lot of superheroes, several kids dressed up as their favorite baseball players.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The Rusty Griswolds hosting cancer benefit concert

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Rusty Griswolds are asking you to think pink. And you can rock out with the band at a Pink Party next weekend. Steve Frisch from the Rusty Griswolds and Jeanette Altenau from TriHealth spoke with Local 12's Bob Herzog about the concert benefit for cancer research.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local doctors looking for young children for COVID-19 vaccine study

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital are looking for young children to be part of a breakthrough study on COVID-19. It is testing the newest vaccine in babies as young as six months old to see if it could be the first step in making the shot an annual vaccine that gets an update every year.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local motorcycle club hosts 10th annual 'Trunk or Treat' event

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Bad to the Bone Motorcycle Club hosted its 10th annual Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon. Families in Northside came out for some Halloween fun. Members grilled hot dogs, and gave out candy and school supplies. The club will also adopt a family on Thanksgiving.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Large police presence surrounds Middletown High School after false threat

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A large police presence surrounded Middletown High School Sunday evening after someone reported a threat of violence. Authorities determined the threat was not credible, and there was no danger. Another Butler County high school apparently received a similar post. Middletown City Schools announced that it has...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Police identify man shot, killed in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in Avondale Sunday. Officers responded to the scene on Reading Road at Hutchins Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after ShotSpotter alerted them to the shooting. They found 40-year-old Antonio Thrasher suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Covington business hosting haunted car wash this weekend

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Celebrate Halloween, support a local business and get your car washed all in one trip this weekend!. The Covington Car Wash is offering a haunted car wash in its historic building across from Holmes High School. Your $20 includes a wash, treats and cameos from clowns...
COVINGTON, KY

