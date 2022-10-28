ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

EV Battery Firm Britishvolt Averts Immediate Collapse With Short-Term Funding

LONDON — U.K.-based electric vehicle battery firm Britishvolt said Wednesday it had secured short-term funding, a move that will enable it to stave off administration for the time being. The company said its employees had also agreed to a pay cut for November. In a statement sent to CNBC,...
NBC Miami

Facebook Has Lost Political Ad Dollars Since Apple Crackdown and 2020 Election Fallout

Political advertisers are spending less on Facebook advertising for the 2022 midterms after flocking to the social network in previous cycles. Apple's iOS privacy update in 2021 has made it more difficult for political campaigns to reach potential voters with targeted ads. "I think the throughline that you'll see overall...
NBC Miami

Ad Giant IPG Advises Brands to Pause Twitter Spending After Musk Takeover

Interpublic Group is recommending that clients of its IPG Media Brands agencies suspend all paid advertising on Twitter for at least a week. The advertising giant suggested clients wait for more clarity on the social network's plans for trust and safety. Since Musk took Twitter private on Oct. 28, the...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Airbnb, Advanced Micro Devices, Match Group and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Airbnb — The lodging stock fell about 6.6% after hours even after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. On Airbnb's earnings call, management said trends in its recovery vary by region and that global cancellation rates for the third quarter were higher than 2019 levels, but below 2021 and 2020 levels.
NBC Miami

Snap, Meta Shares Pop After FCC Commissioner Says U.S. Should Ban TikTok

Shares of U.S. social media companies Snap and Meta spiked on the news that a Federal Communications Commissioner said the U.S. government should ban TikTok. The comments do not necessarily signal any pending actions against TikTok. The Treasury and Justice Departments are the ones leading a review and negotiations with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy