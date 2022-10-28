Read full article on original website
Binance CEO Was in the Dark About Musk's Twitter U-Turn: ‘It's Very Hard to Predict What Elon Will Do Next'
LISBON, Portugal — The boss of crypto exchange Binance says he wasn't privy to Elon Musk's thinking when the billionaire backed away from, and then revived, his takeover of Twitter. Speaking on stage at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Changpeng Zhao said he was "a little...
Why This CEO Says New Grads Should Ditch Social Media to Get Ahead at Work: ‘Find Somebody to Talk to You in the Flesh'
Once upon a time, having a college degree was enough to get a well-paying job. Today, however, a college degree is only a small piece of what's usually needed to land a job in the field you want. The current market puts job seekers at an advantage, as increased openings...
EV Battery Firm Britishvolt Averts Immediate Collapse With Short-Term Funding
LONDON — U.K.-based electric vehicle battery firm Britishvolt said Wednesday it had secured short-term funding, a move that will enable it to stave off administration for the time being. The company said its employees had also agreed to a pay cut for November. In a statement sent to CNBC,...
Twitter Reportedly Limits Employee Access to Content Moderation Tools as Midterm Election Nears
Bloomberg News reported that Twitter shut off employee access to certain content moderation and policy enforcement tools. The move comes just before midterm elections in the U.S. Elon Musk said on Friday, after taking control of Twitter, that he plans to form a "content moderation council." Elon Musk's Twitter has...
Facebook Has Lost Political Ad Dollars Since Apple Crackdown and 2020 Election Fallout
Political advertisers are spending less on Facebook advertising for the 2022 midterms after flocking to the social network in previous cycles. Apple's iOS privacy update in 2021 has made it more difficult for political campaigns to reach potential voters with targeted ads. "I think the throughline that you'll see overall...
Ad Giant IPG Advises Brands to Pause Twitter Spending After Musk Takeover
Interpublic Group is recommending that clients of its IPG Media Brands agencies suspend all paid advertising on Twitter for at least a week. The advertising giant suggested clients wait for more clarity on the social network's plans for trust and safety. Since Musk took Twitter private on Oct. 28, the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Airbnb, Advanced Micro Devices, Match Group and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Airbnb — The lodging stock fell about 6.6% after hours even after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. On Airbnb's earnings call, management said trends in its recovery vary by region and that global cancellation rates for the third quarter were higher than 2019 levels, but below 2021 and 2020 levels.
Snap, Meta Shares Pop After FCC Commissioner Says U.S. Should Ban TikTok
Shares of U.S. social media companies Snap and Meta spiked on the news that a Federal Communications Commissioner said the U.S. government should ban TikTok. The comments do not necessarily signal any pending actions against TikTok. The Treasury and Justice Departments are the ones leading a review and negotiations with...
