Albemarle County, VA

rewind1051.com

Fatal crash under investigation near Charlottesville

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened last weekend in Albemarle County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller said the accident occurred just before nine o’clock Sunday on Interstate 64 near Charlottesville. A 2004 Lexus was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on Route 60 in Amherst County cleared

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on Route 60 in Amherst County near Coffeytown Road has closed several lanes, according to VDOT. Authorities say as of 5:35 a.m., all east and west lanes are closed. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Route...
WSLS

Man hospitalized after Monday morning shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting early Monday morning (Oct. 31), according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1500-block of Longview Rd. for a report of a man who had been shot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County homicide victim identified

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
WSLS

One hospitalized after vehicle entrapment in Appomattox County

The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department were notified of a single-vehicle accident with a possible entrapment in Appomattox County Sunday at 12:54 a.m., firefighters say. Firefighters say an Appomattox member arrived at the scene to find one vehicle rolled over with one person trapped, with the...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Man shot in the arm in Augusta County early Friday morning

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm Friday just after 1:30 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Health where they interviewed the man who was shot. Deputies were told the shooting happened on Old Goose Creek Road. Deputies searched...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville: Charlotte man arrested in Oct. 23 murder of Davonn J. Wilson

A Charlotte, N.C., man has been charged in the murder of Davonn J. Wilson after an altercation in Downtown Charlottesville in the early-morning hours of Oct. 23. Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody in Tennessee on Friday and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a joint statement from Charlottesville Police and the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

HFD responds to house fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 500 block of Market Street on Saturday evening. They say they received the call around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were visible. About 25 firefighters worked to get the incident under control. A section of East...
HARRISONBURG, VA
969wsig.com

Covid numbers rise locally

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-related deaths this week in the commonwealth. In numbers released Friday, 71 people statewide have died due to the virus since Monday. Only two of those were local. One was of them was Rockingham County’s 256th since the start of the pandemic. That is the most in the WSVA listening area. The other was in Harrisonburg.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Former FCCW employee facing charges

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Henrico County resident is facing charges in Fluvanna County. Online court records show Andrew Edward Reilly is facing three counts of an officer having carnal knowledge of a prisoner or prisoners. WTVR reports these charges stem from incidents in 2020 and 2021, while...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
actionnews5.com

2-year-old found alone in motel dies 5 days later, police say

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A toddler died five days after being found alone in a motel in Virginia, police said in a news release Thursday. Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, now face charges of child neglect and abuse. According to...
ASHLAND, VA

