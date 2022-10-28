Read full article on original website
Fatal crash under investigation near Charlottesville
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened last weekend in Albemarle County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller said the accident occurred just before nine o’clock Sunday on Interstate 64 near Charlottesville. A 2004 Lexus was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the...
Augusta Free Press
Montpelier woman dead in seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County
A Montpelier woman died from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash northbound I-95 at the 84-mile marker in Henrico County at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday. According to Virginia State Police, troopers at the scene found seven cars involved in a chain reaction-style crash. The first crash occurred when a 2013...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on Route 60 in Amherst County cleared
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on Route 60 in Amherst County near Coffeytown Road has closed several lanes, according to VDOT. Authorities say as of 5:35 a.m., all east and west lanes are closed. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Route...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Monday morning shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting early Monday morning (Oct. 31), according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1500-block of Longview Rd. for a report of a man who had been shot.
Augusta Free Press
VDOT updates schedules for road work, maintenance in Valley, Central Virginia
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PRIMARY...
WJLA
New I-95 electronic speed limit signs may be helping with safety, Virginia officials say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Virginia state officials say electronic variable speed limit signs – which can change what the speed limit is based on conditions – seem to be helping with safety on a stretch of I-95. But they caution that the results are preliminary and need more study.
cbs19news
Albemarle County homicide victim identified
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
Senior Alert: Missing Ashland woman found safe
Troopers said Joyce Ann Ellerbe was last seen at 2 a.m. on foot at the Omni Park Place Senior Apartments.
WSLS
One hospitalized after vehicle entrapment in Appomattox County
The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department were notified of a single-vehicle accident with a possible entrapment in Appomattox County Sunday at 12:54 a.m., firefighters say. Firefighters say an Appomattox member arrived at the scene to find one vehicle rolled over with one person trapped, with the...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Sheriff’s Office investigating reported overnight shooting
A 28-year-old man was shot on Old Goose Creek Road in the Staunton area early Friday, and Augusta County authorities are trying to figure out what happened. A press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were unable to locate any evidence of the shooting from canvassing the area.
WHSV
Man shot in the arm in Augusta County early Friday morning
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm Friday just after 1:30 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Health where they interviewed the man who was shot. Deputies were told the shooting happened on Old Goose Creek Road. Deputies searched...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg man arrested in connection with 2021 robbery of Mr. J’s Bagels
The Harrisonburg Police Department announced today the arrest of Dakota Shull, 28, of Harrisonburg, for robbery, breaking and entering, grand larceny and wearing a mask to conceal his identity following an incident at Mr. J’s Bagels last year. Shull is accused of breaking through the front glass door of...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Charlotte man arrested in Oct. 23 murder of Davonn J. Wilson
A Charlotte, N.C., man has been charged in the murder of Davonn J. Wilson after an altercation in Downtown Charlottesville in the early-morning hours of Oct. 23. Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody in Tennessee on Friday and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a joint statement from Charlottesville Police and the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
WHSV
HFD responds to house fire
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 500 block of Market Street on Saturday evening. They say they received the call around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were visible. About 25 firefighters worked to get the incident under control. A section of East...
969wsig.com
Covid numbers rise locally
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-related deaths this week in the commonwealth. In numbers released Friday, 71 people statewide have died due to the virus since Monday. Only two of those were local. One was of them was Rockingham County’s 256th since the start of the pandemic. That is the most in the WSVA listening area. The other was in Harrisonburg.
WDBJ7.com
Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
cbs19news
Former FCCW employee facing charges
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Henrico County resident is facing charges in Fluvanna County. Online court records show Andrew Edward Reilly is facing three counts of an officer having carnal knowledge of a prisoner or prisoners. WTVR reports these charges stem from incidents in 2020 and 2021, while...
actionnews5.com
2-year-old found alone in motel dies 5 days later, police say
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A toddler died five days after being found alone in a motel in Virginia, police said in a news release Thursday. Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, now face charges of child neglect and abuse. According to...
Virginia Center Commons is officially closed, but you can still buy pieces of it
The Virginia Center Commons mall in Glen Allen is officially closed as of Monday. But, there's a cash-only sale happening in the mall on Tuesday.
Virginia drug dealer found with high-grade methamphetamine sentenced to 18 years in federal court
A Fredericksburg man was sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, among other charges.
