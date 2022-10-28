Read full article on original website
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
U.S. Senator Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
Costume shop Lucy in Disguise celebrates its final Halloween before closing
After 38 years in business, Lucy in Disguise on South Congress Avenue is celebrating its final Halloween.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Texas
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
Scary stories and terrifying frights: Why do we seek out fear on Halloween?
From ghouls and goblins to Freddy Kruger and Michael Myers, Halloween is all about the things that terrify us.
KHOU
Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
A mainly dry evening for candy collecting
We're looking at a potential for heavy downpours from Friday night to Saturday afternoon. -- Rich Segal
Eater
Austin Sandwich Institution Gourmands Is Closing
Gourmands Neighborhood Pub, one of Austin’s sandwich and pub institutions, is closing. The 2316 Webberville Road restaurant will have its last day around Christmas-time in December. The pub was known for its epic sandwiches and soups. Of the former, there’s the iconic Orgy sandwich, full of hot-peppered pastrami, Swiss...
Cedar pollen: It’s coming, and nothing can be done to stop it
Don’t look now, but once the ragweed season ends, our attention is directed to the one pollen just about everyone dreads, be they allergy sufferers or not — Juniperus ashei. No one likes it. No one.
fox7austin.com
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
Mushroom invasion in Texas ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
CBS Austin
Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto
AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto. One of the neighbors there is having some fun with the Stranger Things theme and a floating Max. Thanks to Barry Adkins for that awesome display. Other nearby houses match the music to the lights. And the giant purple skeleton is a big hit this year.
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
‘I’d probably be dead if I didn’t find this’: Event showcases artists who’ve experienced homelessness
It's not every day people get to meet the artist behind their piece of work. But Sunday, Austinites had the opportunity to do just that at the Art From the Streets (AFTS) Show and Sale.
ComicBook
Home Depot Giant Skeletons Are Being Stolen
People are making off with those giant skeletons from Home Depot. On the Internet, the 12-foot lawn decorations are very popular. This year, there was some real fervor surrounding the release of the skeletons. KXAN in Austin said that there was some drama with Grazia Ruskin's celebrated "Skelly" getting stolen. (While some outlets are approaching this as a "crime" story, more likely, there are people just causing some holiday mischief. Kids have been vandalizing Halloween decorations for literally forever. Also, due to the Home Depot lawn decorations being so popular on social media, its reasonable to assume that people could be enticed to get a quick buck by nabbing one.) At any rate, the Austin resident wasn't thrilled about discovering a missing skeleton one afternoon.
Austin weather history: The hottest, coldest and wettest Halloweens over the years
KXAN dug through the archives to find the hottest, coldest and wettest Halloweens in history.
Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos
Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas
We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
New Austin art pieces honor eastside Black educator
Three new art installations in east Austin honor the legacy of a prominent Black educator who advocated for children's education access during the Jim Crow era.
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
Houston Chronicle
The State of the American Downtown
The downtown has long been the beating heart of many American cities. Their jumbles of offices, apartments, theaters and restaurants are braided together by overlapping cultures and histories, where life pulsed to the beats of traffic, construction and crowds. America’s downtowns faced hard times long before the coronavirus pandemic —...
Power restored to over 6,000 Austin Energy customers in west Austin
Some people in west Austin woke up without power Monday morning.
