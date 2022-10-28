People are making off with those giant skeletons from Home Depot. On the Internet, the 12-foot lawn decorations are very popular. This year, there was some real fervor surrounding the release of the skeletons. KXAN in Austin said that there was some drama with Grazia Ruskin's celebrated "Skelly" getting stolen. (While some outlets are approaching this as a "crime" story, more likely, there are people just causing some holiday mischief. Kids have been vandalizing Halloween decorations for literally forever. Also, due to the Home Depot lawn decorations being so popular on social media, its reasonable to assume that people could be enticed to get a quick buck by nabbing one.) At any rate, the Austin resident wasn't thrilled about discovering a missing skeleton one afternoon.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO