Minneapolis, MN

SB Nation

Russell Wilson finally delivers for the Broncos in London

Early on, it looked like Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars would be another chapter in a season filled with struggles for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Then Broncos fans finally got a glimpse of what the offense could look like in Wilson’s hands. Wilson and the...
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Who is Josh Allen's girlfriend? Meet Brittany Williams, Bills QB's family friend, college sweetheart and pilates instructor

Josh Allen has been in the public eye a lot more amid his sterling performance over the last few seasons. Most recently, the 2022 MVP frontrunner was seen attending one of the Padres-Phillies games in the NLCS during the Bills bye week. Many were intrigued by the story of Allen's Padres fandom while others wondered with whom he was at the game.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection

A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker gains dishonorable distinction with Game 1 loss

It appears that Dusty Baker pulled a [checks notes] Dusty Baker with Friday’s loss in Game 1 of the World Series. Baker and the Houston Astros dropped their Fall Classic opener to the Philadelphia Phillies despite jumping out to an early 5-0 lead after three innings. The Phillies scored three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to tie the game before eventually winning in extras by the final of 6-5.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Five Cardinals Listed as Out; Four More Questionable vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals have released their Friday injury report on their last day of practice ahead of their Week 8 meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. The Cardinals have ruled out the following players: James Conner (ribs), Max Garcia (shoulder), Dennis Gardeck (ankle), Rodney Hudson (knee) and Christian Matthew (hamstring). Head...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8 top plays: Panthers-Falcons, Cardinals-Vikings, more

Week 8 of the NFL season has featured some incredible football, and there's still more on the way Sunday!. Currently, rookie quarterback Malik Willis is making his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans. Up next, the new-look San Francisco 49ers take on Los Angeles Rams, followed by an NFC tilt between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks.
TENNESSEE STATE
VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

