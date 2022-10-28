Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.
New Orleans Saints would reportedly trade Alvin Kamara to Philadelphia Eagles under one condition
We’re just days away from the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Teams are scrambling to add impact players to their
Buffalo Bills vs Green Bay Packers prediction and keys to Sunday Night Football matchup
This game probably looked pretty good back in May when the NFL released its 2022 schedule. Aaron Rodgers, the two-time defending league MVP, taking his Green Bay Packers up to Highmark Stadium to face possible future league MVP Josh Allen and the explosive Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s top prime-time TV slot, Sunday Night Football.
SB Nation
Russell Wilson finally delivers for the Broncos in London
Early on, it looked like Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars would be another chapter in a season filled with struggles for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Then Broncos fans finally got a glimpse of what the offense could look like in Wilson’s hands. Wilson and the...
Sporting News
Who is Josh Allen's girlfriend? Meet Brittany Williams, Bills QB's family friend, college sweetheart and pilates instructor
Josh Allen has been in the public eye a lot more amid his sterling performance over the last few seasons. Most recently, the 2022 MVP frontrunner was seen attending one of the Padres-Phillies games in the NLCS during the Bills bye week. Many were intrigued by the story of Allen's Padres fandom while others wondered with whom he was at the game.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Jerry Jones is putting unreasonable pressure on one of his veteran players
The Dallas Cowboys are always the center of attention, in large part sometimes because of what team owner Jerry Jones says. On Friday, he was at it again. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. When discussing fifth-year wide receiver Michael Gallup, Jones made an eye-opening comment.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection
A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
Dusty Baker gains dishonorable distinction with Game 1 loss
It appears that Dusty Baker pulled a [checks notes] Dusty Baker with Friday’s loss in Game 1 of the World Series. Baker and the Houston Astros dropped their Fall Classic opener to the Philadelphia Phillies despite jumping out to an early 5-0 lead after three innings. The Phillies scored three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to tie the game before eventually winning in extras by the final of 6-5.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on coaching rumors amid Jackson State football’s hot start
Could this be Deion Sanders’ final season at Jackson State? The Tigers’ impressive head coach has been linked to various big name schools amid Jackson State football’s hot start to the 2022 campaign. Sanders recently addressed the rumors, per Chris Hummer. “I’d be a fool and a...
What uniforms the Bills, Packers will wear in Week 8
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers will wear during their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. The Bills have announced they will wear all blue against the Packers. Green Bay Packers (3-4) The Packers have not yet officially announced their uniform combo against the Bills....
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
Football coach, athletic director lose after 84-0 win in Northern California high school game
Former NFL player Travis Raciti, a second-year football coach at College Park-Pleasant Hill, and his athletic director have been suspended the last two games of the regular season in the aftermath of an 84-0 victory last week over Ygnacio Valley-Concord, the San Jose Mercury News reported. ...
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Arizona
If the Packers lose to the Bills Sunday night, they'll be four losses behind the Vikings in the NFC North.
Bernie Kosar addresses Kevin Stefanski's play calling and veteran leadership
Browns legend Bernie Kosar joins Nick and Dustin to preview the Browns Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, Kevin Stefanski’s play calling and veteran leadership
Za’Darius Smith, 3 Vikings most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Cardinals
The Minnesota Vikings outlasted the visiting Arizona Cardinals, 34-26, at home in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This sixth win solidifies the Vikings’ hold on first place in the NFC North. Here we will look at Za’Darius Smith and three other Vikings most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Cardinals.
Vikings Statistically Tabbed as ‘3rd-Worst’ 6-1 Team of All Time
The Minnesota Vikings haven’t started a season with a 6-1 record or better since 2009, a popular year in franchise lore. And according to Football Outsiders, that Brett Favre-led campaign is wildly different than Minnesota’s 2022 start. Per Football Outsiders‘ DVOA statistic, the Vikings are the third-worst 6-1...
Yardbarker
Five Cardinals Listed as Out; Four More Questionable vs. Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals have released their Friday injury report on their last day of practice ahead of their Week 8 meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. The Cardinals have ruled out the following players: James Conner (ribs), Max Garcia (shoulder), Dennis Gardeck (ankle), Rodney Hudson (knee) and Christian Matthew (hamstring). Head...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: Panthers-Falcons, Cardinals-Vikings, more
Week 8 of the NFL season has featured some incredible football, and there's still more on the way Sunday!. Currently, rookie quarterback Malik Willis is making his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans. Up next, the new-look San Francisco 49ers take on Los Angeles Rams, followed by an NFC tilt between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks.
