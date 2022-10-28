Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearingVictorMiami, FL
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami New Times
Former Proud Boy and Alleged Capitol Rioter to Work Polls on Election Day
Miami-Dade County requires that poll volunteers during elections pledge to be "respectful of all voters" and to "remain nonpartisan," but at least one high-profile volunteer has cast some doubt on his desire to follow those rules. "That's right, you heard it right, I'm working the poll. Cry some more, liberals....
Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?
Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest: Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
What’s being built there? More than 200 apartments are planned in Tamarac
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Miami Beach passes ordinance banning hair discrimination
Miami Beach has passed an ordinance that will ban race-based hair discrimination in housing, employment, and access to public services and facilities, per NBC News. On Wednesday (October 26), officials announced that the Miami Beach City Commission voted unanimously to prohibit discrimination “based on the texture or style of a person’s hair.”
Click10.com
Crist talks abortion in Broward County, DeSantis woos Monroe County with money
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – With midterm elections drawing closer, Democratic candidate for Florida’s Governor Charlie Crist spoke at the African American Research Library in Fort Lauderdale on Friday to discuss abortion rights while hammering his opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis’ views. “If he’s re-elected, DeSantis will stop at...
floridapolitics.com
Daniella Levine Cava to back Democratic Miami-Dade candidates at early voting sites Saturday
She’s also advocating for a Miami Beach referendum allowing a larger Miami Beach hotel to replace the renowned Deauville Hotel, which is being torn down. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is campaigning with three Democratic candidates and in support of a city referendum Saturday at early voting sites around the county.
Click10.com
Polls close in polarizing Brazilian presidential election
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Polls have closed in Brazil in one of the nation’s most divisive elections in recent history. Over 156 million Brazilians were eligible to vote. With just over 50 percent of votes counted so far, right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has a slim lead of less than one percentage point.
islandernews.com
Just 14 percent of island voters have early voted, this as Republicans lag Dems in Dade County early voting
Nine new Republican voters for every new Dem voter?. Leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections, Florida registered 86,376 Republicans new voters versus 9,380 new Dem voters. According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, there are now 5.28 million registered Republicans in Florida versus 4.97 million registered Democrat voters for the Nov. 8 Midterm elections.
niceville.com
Florida jilted lover sentenced for seeking murderer through the mail
FLORIDA – A South Florida jilted lover who was accused of seeking a murderer through the mail has been sentenced to 84 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of...
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety
Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
NBC Miami
Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti Spray Painted on Signs on Weston Neighborhood
Residents in a Weston neighborhood are seeking answers after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted in the area for the second time in less than a month. State Rep. Robin Bartleman, a Democrat whose district includes the Weston Hills neighborhood where the graffiti was found, posted pictures on social media showing the disturbing writings.
WSVN-TV
Protesters disrupt commission meeting following ouster of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust members; future of Black history museum at issue
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters disrupted a Miami Commission hearing to express their disapproval over what is happening to historic Virginia Key Beach. The group interrupted Thursday’s commission, even though their issue they wanted to address wasn’t even on the agenda. At issue is commissioners’ decision earlier...
State Democratic chair endorses Fausto Gomez for mayor, but Key Biscayne party members say they were blindsided
Fausto Gomez picked up the endorsement of Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz on Wednesday, but his recommendation in the nonpartisan mayor’s race left some prominent island Democrats blindsided. Diaz’s endorsement is personal — it isn’t an official stance of the state or local parties, but he put it on his Twitter feed along with […]
Click10.com
Rubio sees parallels between canvasser injured in Hialeah, assault at Pelosi home
MIAMI – Sen. Marco Rubio said Christopher Monzon, the victim of a recent alleged politically-motivated attack, has changed his ways. Monzon, a then member of the white supremacist League of the South, used a Confederate flag to attack protesters in 2017 in Hollywood. “I think he has rejected all...
Miami Design District venue sues embattled entertainer Kanye West over unpaid $146K bill
MIAMI -- A venue in the Miami Design District has filed a civil lawsuit against embattled entertainer Kanye West over an unpaid bill for nearly $146,000 that stemmed from a venue space that was rented and customized at the rapper's request but never used, according to the court document. Surface...
Click10.com
Local Black leaders upset after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – There are questions about the future of historic Virginia Key after the mayor of Miami refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees. That decision has angered many local Black leaders. N. Patrick Range II is the now-former chairman of the...
floridapolitics.com
Val Demings campaigning in South Florida Saturday
As Demings continues to campaign, recent polling continues to show Rubio comfortably leading. U..S. Senate candidate Val Demings is set to hit South Florida Saturday, meeting with voters and hosting a Black Women Lead caravan ahead of the November General Election. Demings, who is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco...
Miami New Times
700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles
The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
Florida commissioner and former beauty queen guilty of lying to see lover in detention facility
Strout won the Miss Rhode Island competition in 2009 and competed in the Miss America pageant in 2010.
cw34.com
Racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park
WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages. Around 8:26 a.m. Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the hateful messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to Hunters Pointe in Weston. BSO Weston District deputies...
